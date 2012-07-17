Edition:
100 years of Calgary's Stampede

<p>Wes Stevenson of Lubbock, Texas loses his hat as he rides the horse Hurricane Terry in the bareback event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Wes Stevenson of Lubbock, Texas loses his hat as he rides the horse Hurricane Terry in the bareback event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Wes Stevenson of Lubbock, Texas loses his hat as he rides the horse Hurricane Terry in the bareback event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>Tanner Milan of Cochrane, Alberta wrestles a steer in the Steer Wrestling event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Tanner Milan of Cochrane, Alberta wrestles a steer in the Steer Wrestling event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tanner Milan of Cochrane, Alberta wrestles a steer in the Steer Wrestling event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>Jerome Schneeberger of Ponca City, Oklahoma, tosses a calf in the Tie-Down roping event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Jerome Schneeberger of Ponca City, Oklahoma, tosses a calf in the Tie-Down roping event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Jerome Schneeberger of Ponca City, Oklahoma, tosses a calf in the Tie-Down roping event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>Cody DeMoss of Heflin, Louisiana rides the horse Sergeant Whitney in the Saddle Bronc event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Cody DeMoss of Heflin, Louisiana rides the horse Sergeant Whitney in the Saddle Bronc event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Cody DeMoss of Heflin, Louisiana rides the horse Sergeant Whitney in the Saddle Bronc event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>Ty Pozzobon of Merritt, British Columbia, gets tossed by the bull Smoke And A Pancake in the Bull Riding event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Ty Pozzobon of Merritt, British Columbia, gets tossed by the bull Smoke And A Pancake in the Bull Riding event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Ty Pozzobon of Merritt, British Columbia, gets tossed by the bull Smoke And A Pancake in the Bull Riding event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>Jacob O'Mara of Prairieville, Louisiana gets thrown off the bull Zen Master in the Bull Riding event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Jacob O'Mara of Prairieville, Louisiana gets thrown off the bull Zen Master in the Bull Riding event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Jacob O'Mara of Prairieville, Louisiana gets thrown off the bull Zen Master in the Bull Riding event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>Wade Sundell of Boxholm, Louisiana flies off the horse Get Smart after he won the Saddle Bronc event and $100,000 during the finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Wade Sundell of Boxholm, Louisiana flies off the horse Get Smart after he won the Saddle Bronc event and $100,000 during the finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Wade Sundell of Boxholm, Louisiana flies off the horse Get Smart after he won the Saddle Bronc event and $100,000 during the finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>Chad Besplug (L) of Claresholm, Alberta gets tackled by rodeo bullfighters after he rode the bull Kiss This to win the Bull Riding event and $100,000 during the finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Chad Besplug (L) of Claresholm, Alberta gets tackled by rodeo bullfighters after he rode the bull Kiss This to win the Bull Riding event and $100,000 during the finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July...more

Chad Besplug (L) of Claresholm, Alberta gets tackled by rodeo bullfighters after he rode the bull Kiss This to win the Bull Riding event and $100,000 during the finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>Kaycee Feild of Elk Ridge, Utah dives into the mud after he won the Bareback event on the horse Nelly Kelly to win $100,000 during the finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Kaycee Feild of Elk Ridge, Utah dives into the mud after he won the Bareback event on the horse Nelly Kelly to win $100,000 during the finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd...more

Kaycee Feild of Elk Ridge, Utah dives into the mud after he won the Bareback event on the horse Nelly Kelly to win $100,000 during the finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>Kaycee Feild of Elk Ridge, Utah hits the ground after his ride and being thrown from the horse Alley Trail during the elimination round of the Bareback event at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 15, 2012. Feild went on to win the final event. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Kaycee Feild of Elk Ridge, Utah hits the ground after his ride and being thrown from the horse Alley Trail during the elimination round of the Bareback event at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 15, 2012....more

Kaycee Feild of Elk Ridge, Utah hits the ground after his ride and being thrown from the horse Alley Trail during the elimination round of the Bareback event at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 15, 2012. Feild went on to win the final event. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>Jamie Laboucane (R) of GE Oil &amp; Gas Artificial Lifts races Obrey Motowylo of H &amp; E Oilfield Services Ltd. to the finish line during the Rangeland Derby Chuckwagon final day at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Jamie Laboucane (R) of GE Oil & Gas Artificial Lifts races Obrey Motowylo of H & E Oilfield Services Ltd. to the finish line during the Rangeland Derby Chuckwagon final day at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary,...more

Jamie Laboucane (R) of GE Oil & Gas Artificial Lifts races Obrey Motowylo of H & E Oilfield Services Ltd. to the finish line during the Rangeland Derby Chuckwagon final day at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>Jason Glass of Shaw GMC Chevrolet Buick is covered in mud after the Rangeland Derby Chuckwagon finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 15, 2012. Troy Dorchester of Fireside of Cochrane won the race. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Jason Glass of Shaw GMC Chevrolet Buick is covered in mud after the Rangeland Derby Chuckwagon finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 15, 2012. Troy Dorchester of Fireside of Cochrane won the race....more

Jason Glass of Shaw GMC Chevrolet Buick is covered in mud after the Rangeland Derby Chuckwagon finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 15, 2012. Troy Dorchester of Fireside of Cochrane won the race. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>Buddy Bensmiller (L) races Layne MacGillivray (R) in the first heat of the Rangeland Derby Chuckwagon races during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Buddy Bensmiller (L) races Layne MacGillivray (R) in the first heat of the Rangeland Derby Chuckwagon races during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Buddy Bensmiller (L) races Layne MacGillivray (R) in the first heat of the Rangeland Derby Chuckwagon races during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>Trevor Knowles of Mt Vernon, Oregon wrestles a steer to the ground to win the Steer Wrestling event and $100,000 during the finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Trevor Knowles of Mt Vernon, Oregon wrestles a steer to the ground to win the Steer Wrestling event and $100,000 during the finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Trevor Knowles of Mt Vernon, Oregon wrestles a steer to the ground to win the Steer Wrestling event and $100,000 during the finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>A country girl carries the Canadian flag while O' Canada is played before the start of the Stampede Rodeo during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

A country girl carries the Canadian flag while O' Canada is played before the start of the Stampede Rodeo during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

A country girl carries the Canadian flag while O' Canada is played before the start of the Stampede Rodeo during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>Scott Hannah of London, Ontario photographs the new bronze statue by Robert Spaith during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. The annual Calgary Stampede, billed as the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, attracts thousands of visitors and brings over 300 million dollars into the community every year, according to local media. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

Scott Hannah of London, Ontario photographs the new bronze statue by Robert Spaith during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. The annual Calgary Stampede, billed as the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth,...more

Scott Hannah of London, Ontario photographs the new bronze statue by Robert Spaith during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. The annual Calgary Stampede, billed as the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, attracts thousands of visitors and brings over 300 million dollars into the community every year, according to local media. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>Carnival worker Danny Grunerud entices people to test their luck during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

Carnival worker Danny Grunerud entices people to test their luck during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Carnival worker Danny Grunerud entices people to test their luck during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>A art fashion Frida Kahlo belt buckle to go with a traditional western outfit worn during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

A art fashion Frida Kahlo belt buckle to go with a traditional western outfit worn during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

A art fashion Frida Kahlo belt buckle to go with a traditional western outfit worn during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>Claire Sun from China milks a cow during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

Claire Sun from China milks a cow during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Claire Sun from China milks a cow during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>A traditional pancake breakfast during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

A traditional pancake breakfast during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

A traditional pancake breakfast during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>Bobby Mote of Culver, Oregon rides the bucking horse Licorice Baby in the bareback event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

Bobby Mote of Culver, Oregon rides the bucking horse Licorice Baby in the bareback event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Bobby Mote of Culver, Oregon rides the bucking horse Licorice Baby in the bareback event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>Pieter Demooy from British Columbia shears a sheep in the annual sheep shearing contest during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

Pieter Demooy from British Columbia shears a sheep in the annual sheep shearing contest during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Pieter Demooy from British Columbia shears a sheep in the annual sheep shearing contest during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>Cowboys watch the Royal Canadian Mounted Police musical ride during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

Cowboys watch the Royal Canadian Mounted Police musical ride during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Cowboys watch the Royal Canadian Mounted Police musical ride during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>Pick up man Wade Remple chases the horse Border Town during the bareback event at the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

Pick up man Wade Remple chases the horse Border Town during the bareback event at the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Pick up man Wade Remple chases the horse Border Town during the bareback event at the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>Matt Bright of Azle, Texas flies off the horse American Trip in the bareback event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

Matt Bright of Azle, Texas flies off the horse American Trip in the bareback event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Matt Bright of Azle, Texas flies off the horse American Trip in the bareback event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>The Royal Canadian Mounted Police musical ride performs for the start of the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police musical ride performs for the start of the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police musical ride performs for the start of the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>Brothers Wade and Gary Rempel the rodeo pick up men chase down a bucking horse during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

Brothers Wade and Gary Rempel the rodeo pick up men chase down a bucking horse during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Brothers Wade and Gary Rempel the rodeo pick up men chase down a bucking horse during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>A woman tries on a Smithbilt cowboy hat during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

A woman tries on a Smithbilt cowboy hat during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

A woman tries on a Smithbilt cowboy hat during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>Liberal Member of Parliament Justin Trudeau (L) has his cowboy hat put on by his son Xavier at the Liberal Stampede breakfast during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Liberal Member of Parliament Justin Trudeau (L) has his cowboy hat put on by his son Xavier at the Liberal Stampede breakfast during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Liberal Member of Parliament Justin Trudeau (L) has his cowboy hat put on by his son Xavier at the Liberal Stampede breakfast during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>Jane Melby of Burneyville, Texas races her horse in the barrel racing event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

Jane Melby of Burneyville, Texas races her horse in the barrel racing event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Jane Melby of Burneyville, Texas races her horse in the barrel racing event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>Cole Neely (R) of Patricia, Alberta jumps onto the pick up man off the horse U R Super Sue in the novice saddle branc event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

Cole Neely (R) of Patricia, Alberta jumps onto the pick up man off the horse U R Super Sue in the novice saddle branc event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Cole Neely (R) of Patricia, Alberta jumps onto the pick up man off the horse U R Super Sue in the novice saddle branc event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>Trevor Knowles of Mt Vernon, Oregon, hauls down a steer in the steer wrestling event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

Trevor Knowles of Mt Vernon, Oregon, hauls down a steer in the steer wrestling event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Trevor Knowles of Mt Vernon, Oregon, hauls down a steer in the steer wrestling event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>Fireworks go off over the Calgary Stampede Marching Band at the start of the annual Stampede rodeo parade during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

Fireworks go off over the Calgary Stampede Marching Band at the start of the annual Stampede rodeo parade during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Fireworks go off over the Calgary Stampede Marching Band at the start of the annual Stampede rodeo parade during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police march in the annual Stampede rodeo parade during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police march in the annual Stampede rodeo parade during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police march in the annual Stampede rodeo parade during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>Liam Kirkness gets ready for the start of the annual Stampede parade during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Liam Kirkness gets ready for the start of the annual Stampede parade during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Liam Kirkness gets ready for the start of the annual Stampede parade during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

