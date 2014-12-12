1000 weeks in a cinema

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan (R) and Kajol (L) are seen on the screen during the screening of "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride) inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 11, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of completing 1000 weeks of continuous screening at a cinema, a feat unmatched by any other Bollywood movies. According to Manoj Desai, owner of the theatre, the movie, which is still being screened, enjoys at least 50 to 60 percent occupancy on weekdays and full house on weekends at his theatre. The movie is screened only in the morning and the ticket price ranges from 15 to 20 Indian rupees ($0.24-$0.32). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

