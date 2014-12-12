1000 weeks in a cinema
Cinema goers watch Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 12, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of...more
Employees prepare a hoarding of Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 12, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has...more
A cinema goer takes a picture as others watch Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 12, 2014. The movie, released in...more
A general view of Maratha Mandir theatre screening Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, in Mumbai December 12, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record...more
Cinema goers watch Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 11, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of...more
A cinema goer holds a poster of actor Shah Rukh Khan during an interval at the screening of Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride) inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 11, 2014. The movie,...more
An employee checks the tickets of cinema goers as they watch Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 12, 2014. The movie,...more
Cinema goers wait for the opening of the theatre to watch Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, at Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 12, 2014. The movie, released...more
Cinema goers watch Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 11, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of...more
Cinema goers arrive to watch Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, at Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 11, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a...more
A "sold out" sign is displayed outside a ticket window for Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, at Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 12, 2014. The movie, released...more
A cinema goer watches Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 11, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record...more
Cinema goers rush into the theatre to watch Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 11, 2014. The movie, released in October...more
Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan (R) and Kajol (L) are seen on the screen during the screening of "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride) inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 11, 2014. The movie, released in...more
Cinema goers hold posters of actor Shah Rukh Khan before the screening of Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), at Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 11, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995,...more
A cinema goer takes pictures as an employee prepares a hoarding of Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, outside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 12, 2014. The...more
Cinema goers watch Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 11, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of...more
