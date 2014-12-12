Edition:
1000 weeks in a cinema

Cinema goers watch Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 12, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of completing 1000 weeks of continuous screening at a cinema, a feat unmatched by any other Bollywood movies. According to Manoj Desai, owner of the theatre, the movie, which is still being screened, enjoys at least 50 to 60 percent occupancy on weekdays and full house on weekends at his theatre. The movie is screened only in the morning and the ticket price ranges from 15 to 20 Indian rupees ($0.24-$0.32). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cinema goers watch Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 12, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of completing 1000 weeks of continuous screening at a cinema, a feat unmatched by any other Bollywood movies. According to Manoj Desai, owner of the theatre, the movie, which is still being screened, enjoys at least 50 to 60 percent occupancy on weekdays and full house on weekends at his theatre. The movie is screened only in the morning and the ticket price ranges from 15 to 20 Indian rupees ($0.24-$0.32). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Employees prepare a hoarding of Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 12, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of completing 1000 weeks of continuous screening at a cinema, a feat unmatched by any other Bollywood movies. According to Manoj Desai, owner of the theatre, the movie, which is still being screened, enjoys at least 50 to 60 percent occupancy on weekdays and full house on weekends at his theatre. The movie is screened only in the morning and the ticket price ranges from 15 to 20 Indian rupees ($0.24-$0.32). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Employees prepare a hoarding of Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 12, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of completing 1000 weeks of continuous screening at a cinema, a feat unmatched by any other Bollywood movies. According to Manoj Desai, owner of the theatre, the movie, which is still being screened, enjoys at least 50 to 60 percent occupancy on weekdays and full house on weekends at his theatre. The movie is screened only in the morning and the ticket price ranges from 15 to 20 Indian rupees ($0.24-$0.32). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A cinema goer takes a picture as others watch Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 12, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of completing 1000 weeks of continuous screening at a cinema, a feat unmatched by any other Bollywood movies. According to Manoj Desai, owner of the theatre, the movie, which is still being screened, enjoys at least 50 to 60 percent occupancy on weekdays and full house on weekends at his theatre. The movie is screened only in the morning and the ticket price ranges from 15 to 20 Indian rupees ($0.24-$0.32). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A cinema goer takes a picture as others watch Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 12, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of completing 1000 weeks of continuous screening at a cinema, a feat unmatched by any other Bollywood movies. According to Manoj Desai, owner of the theatre, the movie, which is still being screened, enjoys at least 50 to 60 percent occupancy on weekdays and full house on weekends at his theatre. The movie is screened only in the morning and the ticket price ranges from 15 to 20 Indian rupees ($0.24-$0.32). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A general view of Maratha Mandir theatre screening Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, in Mumbai December 12, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of completing 1000 weeks of continuous screening at a cinema, a feat unmatched by any other Bollywood movies. According to Manoj Desai, owner of the theatre, the movie, which is still being screened, enjoys at least 50 to 60 percent occupancy on weekdays and full house on weekends at his theatre. The movie is screened only in the morning and the ticket price ranges from 15 to 20 Indian rupees ($0.24-$0.32). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A general view of Maratha Mandir theatre screening Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, in Mumbai December 12, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of completing 1000 weeks of continuous screening at a cinema, a feat unmatched by any other Bollywood movies. According to Manoj Desai, owner of the theatre, the movie, which is still being screened, enjoys at least 50 to 60 percent occupancy on weekdays and full house on weekends at his theatre. The movie is screened only in the morning and the ticket price ranges from 15 to 20 Indian rupees ($0.24-$0.32). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cinema goers watch Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 11, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of completing 1000 weeks of continuous screening at a cinema, a feat unmatched by any other Bollywood movies. According to Manoj Desai, owner of the theatre, the movie, which is still being screened, enjoys at least 50 to 60 percent occupancy on weekdays and full house on weekends at his theatre. The movie is screened only in the morning and the ticket price ranges from 15 to 20 Indian rupees ($0.24-$0.32). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cinema goers watch Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 11, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of completing 1000 weeks of continuous screening at a cinema, a feat unmatched by any other Bollywood movies. According to Manoj Desai, owner of the theatre, the movie, which is still being screened, enjoys at least 50 to 60 percent occupancy on weekdays and full house on weekends at his theatre. The movie is screened only in the morning and the ticket price ranges from 15 to 20 Indian rupees ($0.24-$0.32). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A cinema goer holds a poster of actor Shah Rukh Khan during an interval at the screening of Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride) inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 11, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of completing 1000 weeks of continuous screening at a cinema, a feat unmatched by any other Bollywood movies. According to Manoj Desai, owner of the theatre, the movie, which is still being screened, enjoys at least 50 to 60 percent occupancy on weekdays and full house on weekends at his theatre. The movie is screened only in the morning and the ticket price ranges from 15 to 20 Indian rupees ($0.24-$0.32). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A cinema goer holds a poster of actor Shah Rukh Khan during an interval at the screening of Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride) inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 11, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of completing 1000 weeks of continuous screening at a cinema, a feat unmatched by any other Bollywood movies. According to Manoj Desai, owner of the theatre, the movie, which is still being screened, enjoys at least 50 to 60 percent occupancy on weekdays and full house on weekends at his theatre. The movie is screened only in the morning and the ticket price ranges from 15 to 20 Indian rupees ($0.24-$0.32). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An employee checks the tickets of cinema goers as they watch Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 12, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of completing 1000 weeks of continuous screening at a cinema, a feat unmatched by any other Bollywood movies. According to Manoj Desai, owner of the theatre, the movie, which is still being screened, enjoys at least 50 to 60 percent occupancy on weekdays and full house on weekends at his theatre. The movie is screened only in the morning and the ticket price ranges from 15 to 20 Indian rupees ($0.24-$0.32). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An employee checks the tickets of cinema goers as they watch Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 12, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of completing 1000 weeks of continuous screening at a cinema, a feat unmatched by any other Bollywood movies. According to Manoj Desai, owner of the theatre, the movie, which is still being screened, enjoys at least 50 to 60 percent occupancy on weekdays and full house on weekends at his theatre. The movie is screened only in the morning and the ticket price ranges from 15 to 20 Indian rupees ($0.24-$0.32). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cinema goers wait for the opening of the theatre to watch Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, at Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 12, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of completing 1000 weeks of continuous screening at a cinema, a feat unmatched by any other Bollywood movies. According to Manoj Desai, owner of the theatre, the movie, which is still being screened, enjoys at least 50 to 60 percent occupancy on weekdays and full house on weekends at his theatre. The movie is screened only in the morning and the ticket price ranges from 15 to 20 Indian rupees ($0.24-$0.32). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cinema goers wait for the opening of the theatre to watch Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, at Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 12, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of completing 1000 weeks of continuous screening at a cinema, a feat unmatched by any other Bollywood movies. According to Manoj Desai, owner of the theatre, the movie, which is still being screened, enjoys at least 50 to 60 percent occupancy on weekdays and full house on weekends at his theatre. The movie is screened only in the morning and the ticket price ranges from 15 to 20 Indian rupees ($0.24-$0.32). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cinema goers watch Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 11, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of completing 1000 weeks of continuous screening at a cinema, a feat unmatched by any other Bollywood movies. According to Manoj Desai, owner of the theatre, the movie, which is still being screened, enjoys at least 50 to 60 percent occupancy on weekdays and full house on weekends at his theatre. The movie is screened only in the morning and the ticket price ranges from 15 to 20 Indian rupees ($0.24-$0.32). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cinema goers watch Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 11, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of completing 1000 weeks of continuous screening at a cinema, a feat unmatched by any other Bollywood movies. According to Manoj Desai, owner of the theatre, the movie, which is still being screened, enjoys at least 50 to 60 percent occupancy on weekdays and full house on weekends at his theatre. The movie is screened only in the morning and the ticket price ranges from 15 to 20 Indian rupees ($0.24-$0.32). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cinema goers arrive to watch Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, at Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 11, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of completing 1000 weeks of continuous screening at a cinema, a feat unmatched by any other Bollywood movies. According to Manoj Desai, owner of the theatre, the movie, which is still being screened, enjoys at least 50 to 60 percent occupancy on weekdays and full house on weekends at his theatre. The movie is screened only in the morning and the ticket price ranges from 15 to 20 Indian rupees ($0.24-$0.32). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cinema goers arrive to watch Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, at Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 11, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of completing 1000 weeks of continuous screening at a cinema, a feat unmatched by any other Bollywood movies. According to Manoj Desai, owner of the theatre, the movie, which is still being screened, enjoys at least 50 to 60 percent occupancy on weekdays and full house on weekends at his theatre. The movie is screened only in the morning and the ticket price ranges from 15 to 20 Indian rupees ($0.24-$0.32). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A "sold out" sign is displayed outside a ticket window for Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, at Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 12, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of completing 1000 weeks of continuous screening at a cinema, a feat unmatched by any other Bollywood movies. According to Manoj Desai, owner of the theatre, the movie, which is still being screened, enjoys at least 50 to 60 percent occupancy on weekdays and full house on weekends at his theatre. The movie is screened only in the morning and the ticket price ranges from 15 to 20 Indian rupees ($0.24-$0.32). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A "sold out" sign is displayed outside a ticket window for Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, at Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 12, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of completing 1000 weeks of continuous screening at a cinema, a feat unmatched by any other Bollywood movies. According to Manoj Desai, owner of the theatre, the movie, which is still being screened, enjoys at least 50 to 60 percent occupancy on weekdays and full house on weekends at his theatre. The movie is screened only in the morning and the ticket price ranges from 15 to 20 Indian rupees ($0.24-$0.32). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A cinema goer watches Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 11, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of completing 1000 weeks of continuous screening at a cinema, a feat unmatched by any other Bollywood movies. According to Manoj Desai, owner of the theatre, the movie, which is still being screened, enjoys at least 50 to 60 percent occupancy on weekdays and full house on weekends at his theatre. The movie is screened only in the morning and the ticket price ranges from 15 to 20 Indian rupees ($0.24-$0.32). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A cinema goer watches Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 11, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of completing 1000 weeks of continuous screening at a cinema, a feat unmatched by any other Bollywood movies. According to Manoj Desai, owner of the theatre, the movie, which is still being screened, enjoys at least 50 to 60 percent occupancy on weekdays and full house on weekends at his theatre. The movie is screened only in the morning and the ticket price ranges from 15 to 20 Indian rupees ($0.24-$0.32). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cinema goers rush into the theatre to watch Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 11, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of completing 1000 weeks of continuous screening at a cinema, a feat unmatched by any other Bollywood movies. According to Manoj Desai, owner of the theatre, the movie, which is still being screened, enjoys at least 50 to 60 percent occupancy on weekdays and full house on weekends at his theatre. The movie is screened only in the morning and the ticket price ranges from 15 to 20 Indian rupees ($0.24-$0.32). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cinema goers rush into the theatre to watch Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 11, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of completing 1000 weeks of continuous screening at a cinema, a feat unmatched by any other Bollywood movies. According to Manoj Desai, owner of the theatre, the movie, which is still being screened, enjoys at least 50 to 60 percent occupancy on weekdays and full house on weekends at his theatre. The movie is screened only in the morning and the ticket price ranges from 15 to 20 Indian rupees ($0.24-$0.32). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan (R) and Kajol (L) are seen on the screen during the screening of "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride) inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 11, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of completing 1000 weeks of continuous screening at a cinema, a feat unmatched by any other Bollywood movies. According to Manoj Desai, owner of the theatre, the movie, which is still being screened, enjoys at least 50 to 60 percent occupancy on weekdays and full house on weekends at his theatre. The movie is screened only in the morning and the ticket price ranges from 15 to 20 Indian rupees ($0.24-$0.32). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan (R) and Kajol (L) are seen on the screen during the screening of "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride) inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 11, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of completing 1000 weeks of continuous screening at a cinema, a feat unmatched by any other Bollywood movies. According to Manoj Desai, owner of the theatre, the movie, which is still being screened, enjoys at least 50 to 60 percent occupancy on weekdays and full house on weekends at his theatre. The movie is screened only in the morning and the ticket price ranges from 15 to 20 Indian rupees ($0.24-$0.32). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cinema goers hold posters of actor Shah Rukh Khan before the screening of Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), at Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 11, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of completing 1000 weeks of continuous screening at a cinema, a feat unmatched by any other Bollywood movies. According to Manoj Desai, owner of the theatre, the movie, which is still being screened, enjoys at least 50 to 60 percent occupancy on weekdays and full house on weekends at his theatre. The movie is screened only in the morning and the ticket price ranges from 15 to 20 Indian rupees ($0.24-$0.32). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cinema goers hold posters of actor Shah Rukh Khan before the screening of Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), at Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 11, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of completing 1000 weeks of continuous screening at a cinema, a feat unmatched by any other Bollywood movies. According to Manoj Desai, owner of the theatre, the movie, which is still being screened, enjoys at least 50 to 60 percent occupancy on weekdays and full house on weekends at his theatre. The movie is screened only in the morning and the ticket price ranges from 15 to 20 Indian rupees ($0.24-$0.32). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A cinema goer takes pictures as an employee prepares a hoarding of Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, outside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 12, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of completing 1000 weeks of continuous screening at a cinema, a feat unmatched by any other Bollywood movies. According to Manoj Desai, owner of the theatre, the movie, which is still being screened, enjoys at least 50 to 60 percent occupancy on weekdays and full house on weekends at his theatre. The movie is screened only in the morning and the ticket price ranges from 15 to 20 Indian rupees ($0.24-$0.32). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A cinema goer takes pictures as an employee prepares a hoarding of Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, outside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 12, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of completing 1000 weeks of continuous screening at a cinema, a feat unmatched by any other Bollywood movies. According to Manoj Desai, owner of the theatre, the movie, which is still being screened, enjoys at least 50 to 60 percent occupancy on weekdays and full house on weekends at his theatre. The movie is screened only in the morning and the ticket price ranges from 15 to 20 Indian rupees ($0.24-$0.32). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cinema goers watch Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 11, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of completing 1000 weeks of continuous screening at a cinema, a feat unmatched by any other Bollywood movies. According to Manoj Desai, owner of the theatre, the movie, which is still being screened, enjoys at least 50 to 60 percent occupancy on weekdays and full house on weekends at his theatre. The movie is screened only in the morning and the ticket price ranges from 15 to 20 Indian rupees ($0.24-$0.32). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cinema goers watch Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 11, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of completing 1000 weeks of continuous screening at a cinema, a feat unmatched by any other Bollywood movies. According to Manoj Desai, owner of the theatre, the movie, which is still being screened, enjoys at least 50 to 60 percent occupancy on weekdays and full house on weekends at his theatre. The movie is screened only in the morning and the ticket price ranges from 15 to 20 Indian rupees ($0.24-$0.32). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
