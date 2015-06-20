1815 meets 2015
A re-enactor buys a waffle in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A re-enactor films other performers in the French troops bivouac during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Frenchman Frank Samson (C) gestures as he arrives at the French troops' bivouac, while taking part in an re-enactment as French Emperor Napoleon as part of the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015....more
Re-enactors enjoy some French fries in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the visit of French Emperor Napoleon in the French troops' bivouac as part of the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Abraham Lincoln and Mary Todd Lincoln impersonators wave to parade participants during the Association of Lincoln Presenters Annual Convention in Vandalia, Illinois April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Whitney Curtis
Civil War Confederate chaplain re-enactor Allen Farley of Appomattox, Virginia, holds a bottle of icy water on the neck of his wife Faith Farley as a heat wave hits Manassas, Virginia July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Frenchman Frank Samson (L) arrives at the French troops' bivouac, while taking part in an re-enactment as French Emperor Napoleon as part of the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Ligny, Belgium June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves...more
A man takes pictures of re-enactors in the French troops headquarters during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A Civil War re-enactor orders some cold drinks from an ice cream shop as a heat wave hits Manassas, Virginia July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A re-enactor eats a waffle in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A luxury boat passes while people dressed as Napoleon soldiers parade on the beach during the re-enactment of the landing of the Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in Golfe-Juan as part of the Bicentennial, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A Civil War re-enactor fans himself as he sits in the shade of a tent in the Confederate camp on the eve of the anniversary of the First Battle of Bull Run, or the First Battle of Manassas to Confederate forces, in Manassas, Virginia July 20, 2011....more
A man kneels to take pictures as women re-enactors in Civil War era dress welcome guests to the opening of the African American Civil War Museum in Washington July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Georgia Meadows (2nd R) and Kim Waldron (R), dressed as Civil War widows and representing the Blue Star Mothers of Northern Virginia, greet motorcycle riders as they parade across the Potomac River for the annual Rolling Thunder POW-MIA demonstration...more
Renarldo Ellison gets his photo taken with Abraham Lincoln impersonator Dennis Boggs during a Civil War re-enactment to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Atlanta, in Atlanta, Georgia, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry
A World War Two re-enactor looks out over Ramsgate harbor in south east England, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Performers in Qing Dynasty costumes wait for a performance to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival, at the Imperial Palace Museum in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Journalists are dressed in historical costumes while photographing a re-enactment of the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) during Good Friday celebrations in Cancun, Mexico April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
A women takes a picture with her mobile phone of a performer wearing 19th century French military uniform at a bivouac camp for the re-enactment of the Battle of the Nations in the Napoleonic Wars in the village of Markkleeberg near Leipzig, Germany...more
Next Slideshows
Paris Air Show
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 51st Paris Air Show.
California wildfire spreading
Winds have driven the Lake fire near Big Bear in the San Bernardino National Forest to 10,000 acres.
Crushing counterfeit cookware
About one ton of counterfeit cooking items, including pans and utensils, are destroyed by Swiss customs.
Aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt
The U.S. carrier is based in the Gulf to strike ISIS positions in Iraq and Syria.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.