1985 and now
Then President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy kiss on their wedding anniversary in the White House March 4, 1985. Ronald Reagan, the film star turned politician, swept into office as the 40th U.S. president on a conservative revival that changed...more
President Barack Obama has his tie adjusted by first lady Michelle Obama as they await the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Martina Navratilova of the U.S. holds aloft the Wimbledon women's singles plate after beating Chris Lloyd in London July 6, 1985. It was the fourth consecutive year Navratilova won and her sixth Wimbledon singles title. REUTERS/Roy Letkey
Serena Williams of the U.S. lifts the trophy after winning her Women's Final match against Garbine Muguruza of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Pope John Paul II reaches out to touch the hands of Venezuelans who came to see him after his meeting with the Polish community in Caracas January 27, 1985. The Pope then proceeded to a Mass for an estimated 1.5 million at Montalban. REUTERS/Oscar...more
Pope Francis waves to the faithful while riding on a popemobile in El Quinche, Ecuador, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Hundreds of Afghan refugees flee through the streets of Islamabad after Pakistani police broke up a protest near the Soviet Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan December 27, 1985. The day marked the sixth anniversary of the Soviet intervention in...more
An Afghan migrant jumps off an overcrowded raft onto a beach at the Greek island of Lesbos October 19, 2015. Thousands of refugees - mostly fleeing war-torn Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq - attempt daily to cross the Aegean Sea from nearby Turkey, a...more
A Chevrolet car is parked in a street of Old Havana, Cuba, August 8, 1985. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Retiree Lance Veit (C), 65, from California, enjoys a ride in a vintage car at the seafront Malecon during a cultural exchange trip in Havana, July 11, 2015. The United States and Cuba formally agreed to restore diplomatic relations as of July 20,...more
Two Afghan guerillas line up an 82mm recoiless rifle for their daily round of firing at a Soviet security post along the main highway west of Kandahar March 21, 1985. REUTERS/Lech Zondek
Afghan National Army soldiers fire artillery during a battle with Taliban insurgents in Kunduz, Afghanistan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Elizabeth Taylor leaves the Royal Hotel in Deauville on her way to dinner in Deauville, France, September 11, 1985. REUTERS/Eric Fenouil
Kim Kardashian arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass," in Manhattan, New York May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Prince William makes a royal salute as he watches the scene of Trooping the Colour from the balcony of Buckingham Palace with his brother Harry and mother Princess Diana on June 15, 1985 in London. REUTERS/Roy Letkey
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William are seen standing after the christening of Princess Charlotte at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Britain July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Chris...more
Former tennis star Bjorn Borg sits with girlfriend Janike at the launch of the "Bjorn Borg Menswear Collection" in Paris on February 2, 1985. REUTERS/Frederique Lengaigne
Former England captain David Beckham sits next to U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour (2nd R) with his daughter, Harper, on his lap and son Brooklyn (L) during a presentation of the Victoria Beckham Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week...more
Israel's Defence Minister Yitzhak Rabin (5th R), Prime Minister Shimon Peres (4th R) and Industry and Trade Minister Ariel Sharon (2nd R) watch the final stage of a large scale military maneuver December 4, 1985, in this picture released by the...more
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) chats with Israeli soldiers at a military outpost during a visit to Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights over looking the Israel-Syria border February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
The Brazilian soccer team's Junior (L) helps team-mate Socrates (R) do a leg stretch during physical training May 29, 1985. REUTERS/Vanderlei Almeida
Brazil's soccer player Willian practices during a training session at Estadio Ester Roa in Concepcion, Chile, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Then Irish Prime Minister Garret Fitzgerald and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher exchange documents after signing an Anglo-Irish agreement at Hillsborough House on November 15, 1985. Behind can be seen British Northern Ireland Secretary Tom...more
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L) greets his Irish counterpart, Taoiseach Enda Kenny as he arrives at Number 10 Downing Street in London March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Issam Abdel Satter, 24, carries a Kalashnikov rifle in this photograph taken before he killed himself in a suicide car bomb attack on a pro-Israeli militia in South Lebanon, 9 April, 1985. Satter, a member of the Lebanese branch of the Arab Baath...more
Lebanese Army soldiers inspect a cafe where a suicide bomb attack took place in Jabal Mohsen, Tripoli January 11, 2015. At least seven people were killed after a cafe was attacked by a suicide bomber in the Lebanese city of Tripoli. The al...more
Edmonton Oilers Wayne Gretzy (L) holds up the Stanley Cup with teammate Mike Krushelnyski (C) after they defeated Philadelphia Flyers to win their second consecutive NHL hockey championship in Edmonton, May 30, 1985. NHL President John Ziegler (R)...more
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Kimmo Timonen hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in game six of the 2015 Stanley Cup Final at United Center June 15, 2015. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Bob Geldof, the creator of the Live Aid Concerts, poses with his book "Is that it?" previous to renaming a freight vessel "Band Aid I", April 26, 1985. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Singer/songwriter and activist Bob Geldof arrives for the GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Royal Opera House in London, Britain September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Next Slideshows
Korea's divided families
Korean families torn apart after the 1950-53 Korean War rejoice in brief, rare reunions.
Lord Ram's lila
Ramlila or Ram's play is a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, performed ahead of Dussehra festival in India.
Unusual final farewells
Strange sendoffs for the recently departed.
Frozen lives of Pompeii
CAT scan technology is used to peer inside the plaster cast molds of Pompeii's victims, in a study that has added more detail to previous findings.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.