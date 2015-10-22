Edition:
1985 and now

Then President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy kiss on their wedding anniversary in the White House March 4, 1985. Ronald Reagan, the film star turned politician, swept into office as the 40th U.S. president on a conservative revival that changed America's political and economic landscape for years to come. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2009
President Barack Obama has his tie adjusted by first lady Michelle Obama as they await the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2015
Martina Navratilova of the U.S. holds aloft the Wimbledon women's singles plate after beating Chris Lloyd in London July 6, 1985. It was the fourth consecutive year Navratilova won and her sixth Wimbledon singles title. REUTERS/Roy Letkey

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Serena Williams of the U.S. lifts the trophy after winning her Women's Final match against Garbine Muguruza of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Pope John Paul II reaches out to touch the hands of Venezuelans who came to see him after his meeting with the Polish community in Caracas January 27, 1985. The Pope then proceeded to a Mass for an estimated 1.5 million at Montalban. REUTERS/Oscar Mecia

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Pope Francis waves to the faithful while riding on a popemobile in El Quinche, Ecuador, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Hundreds of Afghan refugees flee through the streets of Islamabad after Pakistani police broke up a protest near the Soviet Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan December 27, 1985. The day marked the sixth anniversary of the Soviet intervention in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2009
An Afghan migrant jumps off an overcrowded raft onto a beach at the Greek island of Lesbos October 19, 2015. Thousands of refugees - mostly fleeing war-torn Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq - attempt daily to cross the Aegean Sea from nearby Turkey, a short trip but a perilous one in the inflatable boats the migrants use, often in rough seas. Almost 400,000 people have arrived in Greece this year, according to the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR, overwhelming the cash-strapped nation's ability to cope. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A Chevrolet car is parked in a street of Old Havana, Cuba, August 8, 1985. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Retiree Lance Veit (C), 65, from California, enjoys a ride in a vintage car at the seafront Malecon during a cultural exchange trip in Havana, July 11, 2015. The United States and Cuba formally agreed to restore diplomatic relations as of July 20, fulfilling a pledge made in December when the longtime foes announced detente. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
Two Afghan guerillas line up an 82mm recoiless rifle for their daily round of firing at a Soviet security post along the main highway west of Kandahar March 21, 1985. REUTERS/Lech Zondek

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2009
Afghan National Army soldiers fire artillery during a battle with Taliban insurgents in Kunduz, Afghanistan, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Elizabeth Taylor leaves the Royal Hotel in Deauville on her way to dinner in Deauville, France, September 11, 1985. REUTERS/Eric Fenouil

Reuters / Thursday, March 01, 2007
Kim Kardashian arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass," in Manhattan, New York May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Prince William makes a royal salute as he watches the scene of Trooping the Colour from the balcony of Buckingham Palace with his brother Harry and mother Princess Diana on June 15, 1985 in London. REUTERS/Roy Letkey

Reuters / Friday, December 01, 2006
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William are seen standing after the christening of Princess Charlotte at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Britain July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Former tennis star Bjorn Borg sits with girlfriend Janike at the launch of the "Bjorn Borg Menswear Collection" in Paris on February 2, 1985. REUTERS/Frederique Lengaigne

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2007
Former England captain David Beckham sits next to U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour (2nd R) with his daughter, Harper, on his lap and son Brooklyn (L) during a presentation of the Victoria Beckham Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Israel's Defence Minister Yitzhak Rabin (5th R), Prime Minister Shimon Peres (4th R) and Industry and Trade Minister Ariel Sharon (2nd R) watch the final stage of a large scale military maneuver December 4, 1985, in this picture released by the Israeli Government Press Office (GPO). REUTERS/Chanania Herman/GPO/Handout

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2011
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) chats with Israeli soldiers at a military outpost during a visit to Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights over looking the Israel-Syria border February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
The Brazilian soccer team's Junior (L) helps team-mate Socrates (R) do a leg stretch during physical training May 29, 1985. REUTERS/Vanderlei Almeida

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Brazil's soccer player Willian practices during a training session at Estadio Ester Roa in Concepcion, Chile, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2015
Then Irish Prime Minister Garret Fitzgerald and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher exchange documents after signing an Anglo-Irish agreement at Hillsborough House on November 15, 1985. Behind can be seen British Northern Ireland Secretary Tom King (C) and British Foreign Secretary Sir Geoffrey Howe (R). REUTERS/Rob Taggart

Reuters / Saturday, February 24, 2007
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L) greets his Irish counterpart, Taoiseach Enda Kenny as he arrives at Number 10 Downing Street in London March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Tuesday, March 11, 2014
Issam Abdel Satter, 24, carries a Kalashnikov rifle in this photograph taken before he killed himself in a suicide car bomb attack on a pro-Israeli militia in South Lebanon, 9 April, 1985. Satter, a member of the Lebanese branch of the Arab Baath party, killed or wounded eight civilians and militiamen in the eighth such attack since June. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2007
Lebanese Army soldiers inspect a cafe where a suicide bomb attack took place in Jabal Mohsen, Tripoli January 11, 2015. At least seven people were killed after a cafe was attacked by a suicide bomber in the Lebanese city of Tripoli. The al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front claimed responsibility for the attack on a Twitter account describing it as revenge for the Sunnis in Syria and Lebanon. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
Edmonton Oilers Wayne Gretzy (L) holds up the Stanley Cup with teammate Mike Krushelnyski (C) after they defeated Philadelphia Flyers to win their second consecutive NHL hockey championship in Edmonton, May 30, 1985. NHL President John Ziegler (R) presented the trophy. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2009
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Kimmo Timonen hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in game six of the 2015 Stanley Cup Final at United Center June 15, 2015. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Bob Geldof, the creator of the Live Aid Concerts, poses with his book "Is that it?" previous to renaming a freight vessel "Band Aid I", April 26, 1985. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Singer/songwriter and activist Bob Geldof arrives for the GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Royal Opera House in London, Britain September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
