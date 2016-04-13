20 years of Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant cries as he admits to adultery in front of his wife Vanessa, in response to news that Eagle County District attorneys would press charges against him for one felony count of sexual assault, at a press conference in Los Angeles, July 18,...more

Kobe Bryant cries as he admits to adultery in front of his wife Vanessa, in response to news that Eagle County District attorneys would press charges against him for one felony count of sexual assault, at a press conference in Los Angeles, July 18, 2003. Bryant was charged with raping a 19-year-old hotel concierge at a Colorado mountain resort, but in September 2004, the assault case was dropped by prosecutors after the accuser refused to testify in the trial. The two sides settled after the victim filed a civil lawsuit, and Bryant later apologized for the incident. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

