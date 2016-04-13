Edition:
20 years of Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant jumps for a rebound against the Denver Nuggets during Game 2 of their NBA Western Conference final basketball playoff game in Los Angeles, May 21, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2009
A man photographs a picture of Kobe Bryant next to souvenir baseball caps in the Lakers store at Staples Center on the last day of Kobe's 20-year career with the team, in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Fans look at a Kobe Bryant 18k gold and leather baseball cap on sale for $38,024 and a purple diamond cashmere baseball cap on sale for $24,008 in the Lakers store at Staples Center on the last day of Kobe's 20-year career with the team, in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Kobe Bryant celebrates after his teammate Dwight Howard scored while being fouled on an assist from Bryant during a game against the Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2013
Kobe Bryant waves to the crowd near the end of a 120-111 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Kobe Bryant is introduced before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, February 6, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Workers paste a Kobe Bryant decal on the side of Staples Center on the last day of Kobe's 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Kobe Bryant chews on his jersey as he turns around to listen to coach Mike Brown during the first half of a game against the New York Knicks in Los Angeles December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Friday, December 30, 2011
Kobe Bryant reaches his hand out to slap hands with his teammates as the Lakers are announced before the start of their game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Friday, February 08, 2013
Kobe Bryant dunks against the Boston Celtics late in the fourth quarter during Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Los Angeles, June 15, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / Monday, June 16, 2008
Kobe Bryant kisses the NBA championship trophy as Shaquille O'Neal kisses the Most Valuable Player trophy in the locker room after winning the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers in Los Angeles, June 19, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2006
Fans hold posters of Kobe Bryant as they wait for a promotional event in Guangzhou, Guangdong province August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alvin Chan

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2012
Lakers head coach Phil Jackson gives instructions to Kobe Bryant during a game against the Phoenix Suns in Phoenix, December 28, 2000. REUTERS/Jeff Topping

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2006
Kobe Bryant cries as he admits to adultery in front of his wife Vanessa, in response to news that Eagle County District attorneys would press charges against him for one felony count of sexual assault, at a press conference in Los Angeles, July 18, 2003. Bryant was charged with raping a 19-year-old hotel concierge at a Colorado mountain resort, but in September 2004, the assault case was dropped by prosecutors after the accuser refused to testify in the trial. The two sides settled after the victim filed a civil lawsuit, and Bryant later apologized for the incident. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Kobe Bryant collides with Brian Cook during their preseason game in Los Angeles, California December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2011
Kobe Bryant goes head over heels during Game 1 of their NBA Western Conference playoff game against the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles, California, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2012
Ron Artest jumps into the arms of team-mate Kobe Bryant after scoring the game-winning basket against the Phoenix Suns with less than 1 second on the clock during Game 5 of their NBA Western Conference final playoffs in Los Angeles May 27, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, May 28, 2010
Kobe Bryant speaks at a webcast to unveil his new Nike Zoom Kobe IV basketball shoe in Los Angeles, December 11, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2008
Jay-Z talks with Kobe Bryant before the start of the All-Star game in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 18, 2013
Kobe Bryant dives for a loose ball during their game against the Chicago Bulls in Los Angeles, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2013
Kobe Bryant holds up the Bill Russell MVP Award (R) and the Larry O'Brien Trophy as he signals his four career championship victories after they defeated the Orlando Magic to win the championship in Orlando, Florida, June 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2009
Kobe Bryant carries his daughter Gianna, as his wife Vanessa and daughter Natalia (2nd R) stand next to him during the Championship parade in Los Angeles, California, June 21, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2010
Kobe Bryant leaves a gymnasium surrounded by his fans at Wuhan Sports University after he gave a training course to Chinese young players in Wuhan, Hubei province, China August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2012
Team USA's Kobe Bryant and Lebron James share a moment on the bench as their team faced Team Puerto Rico in the FIBA Americas regional qualifying basketball tournament to decide two berths for the 2008 Beijing Olympics, in Las Vegas, Nevada August 28, 2007. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2007
Kobe Bryant holds the NBA Championship trophy alone in a shower after the Lakers defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 108-96 to win their second consecutive championship following Game 5 of the NBA Finals June 15, 2001. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2006
