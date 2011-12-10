Edition:
2011 FIA gala night

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (L) of Germany poses with an Indian traditional dancer during the 2011 Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) gala night in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (L) of Germany poses with an Indian traditional dancer during the 2011 Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) gala night in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany arrives for the 2011 FIA Gala night in Gurgaon, about 35 km (21 miles) west of New Delhi, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Prakash Singh/Pool</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany arrives for the 2011 FIA Gala night in Gurgaon, about 35 km (21 miles) west of New Delhi, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Prakash Singh/Pool

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany poses with his FIA trophy during the 2011 Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) gala night in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany poses with his FIA trophy during the 2011 Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) gala night in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (R) of Germany signs autographs during the 2011 FIA Gala night in Gurgaon, about 35 km (21 miles) west of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Prakash Singh/Pool</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (R) of Germany signs autographs during the 2011 FIA Gala night in Gurgaon, about 35 km (21 miles) west of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Prakash Singh/Pool

<p>Bernie Ecclestone (R), chief executive officer and president of the Formula One's governing body, arrives for the 2011 FIA Gala night in Gurgaon, about 35 km (21 miles) west of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Prakash Singh/Pool</p>

Bernie Ecclestone (R), chief executive officer and president of the Formula One's governing body, arrives for the 2011 FIA Gala night in Gurgaon, about 35 km (21 miles) west of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Prakash Singh/Pool

<p>Head of the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) Jean Todt arrives for the 2011 FIA Gala night in Gurgaon, about 35 km (21 miles) west of New Delhi, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Prakash Singh/Pool</p>

Head of the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) Jean Todt arrives for the 2011 FIA Gala night in Gurgaon, about 35 km (21 miles) west of New Delhi, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Prakash Singh/Pool

<p>Head of the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) Jean Todt arrives for the 2011 FIA Gala night in Gurgaon, about 35 km (21 miles) west of New Delhi, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Prakash Singh/Pool</p>

Head of the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) Jean Todt arrives for the 2011 FIA Gala night in Gurgaon, about 35 km (21 miles) west of New Delhi, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Prakash Singh/Pool

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber (C) of Australia arrives for the 2011 FIA Gala night in Gurgaon, about 35 km (21 miles) west of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Prakash Singh/Pool</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber (C) of Australia arrives for the 2011 FIA Gala night in Gurgaon, about 35 km (21 miles) west of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Prakash Singh/Pool

<p>Bernie Ecclestone (L), chief executive officer and president of the Formula One's governing body, is seen with Force India Formula One racing team Principal Vijay Mallya during the 2011 FIA Gala night in Gurgaon, about 35 km (21 miles) west of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Prakash Singh/Pool</p>

Bernie Ecclestone (L), chief executive officer and president of the Formula One's governing body, is seen with Force India Formula One racing team Principal Vijay Mallya during the 2011 FIA Gala night in Gurgaon, about 35 km (21 miles) west of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Prakash Singh/Pool

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (L) of Germany poses with an Indian traditional dancer during the 2011 Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) gala night in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (L) of Germany poses with an Indian traditional dancer during the 2011 Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) gala night in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain poses with his FIA trophy during the 2011 Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) gala night in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain poses with his FIA trophy during the 2011 Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) gala night in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button (L) of Britain speaks with Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany while holding their FIA trophies during the 2011 Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) gala night in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button (L) of Britain speaks with Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany while holding their FIA trophies during the 2011 Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) gala night in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia poses with his FIA trophy during the 2011 Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) gala night in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia poses with his FIA trophy during the 2011 Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) gala night in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany poses with his FIA trophy during the 2011 Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) gala night in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany poses with his FIA trophy during the 2011 Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) gala night in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber (L) of Australia receives his FIA trophy during the 2011 Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) gala night in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber (L) of Australia receives his FIA trophy during the 2011 Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) gala night in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain poses with his FIA trophy during the 2011 Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) gala night in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain poses with his FIA trophy during the 2011 Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) gala night in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany receives his FIA trophy as his teammate Mark Webber (R) of Australia watches during the 2011 Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) gala night in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany receives his FIA trophy as his teammate Mark Webber (R) of Australia watches during the 2011 Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) gala night in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (R) of Germany poses with his team principal Christian Horner after they received their FIA trophies during the 2011 Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) gala night in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (R) of Germany poses with his team principal Christian Horner after they received their FIA trophies during the 2011 Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) gala night in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>Red Bull Formula One team Principal Christian Horner poses with his FIA trophy during the 2011 Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) gala night in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Red Bull Formula One team Principal Christian Horner poses with his FIA trophy during the 2011 Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) gala night in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone (C) presents a trophy to Sameer Gaur (L), the CEO and managing director of JPSI Sports, builders of the Buddh International Circuit, during the 2011 Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) gala night in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone (C) presents a trophy to Sameer Gaur (L), the CEO and managing director of JPSI Sports, builders of the Buddh International Circuit, during the 2011 Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) gala night in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>Traditional Indian dancers welcome guests at the 2011 FIA Gala night in Gurgaon, about 35 km (21 miles) west of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Prakash Singh/Pool</p>

Traditional Indian dancers welcome guests at the 2011 FIA Gala night in Gurgaon, about 35 km (21 miles) west of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Prakash Singh/Pool

<p>Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone (front row 9th R) and Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (front row 8th R) of Germany pose for a group photo with other prize winners at the 2011 Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) gala night in Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone (front row 9th R) and Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (front row 8th R) of Germany pose for a group photo with other prize winners at the 2011 Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) gala night in Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone (R) presents a trophy to Sameer Gaur, the CEO and managing director of JPSI Sports, builders of the Buddh International Circuit, during the 2011 Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) gala night in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone (R) presents a trophy to Sameer Gaur, the CEO and managing director of JPSI Sports, builders of the Buddh International Circuit, during the 2011 Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) gala night in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>Indian dancers perform during the 2011 Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) gala night in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Indian dancers perform during the 2011 Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) gala night in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>Indian dancers perform during the 2011 Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) gala night in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Indian dancers perform during the 2011 Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) gala night in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>Indian dancers perform during the 2011 Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) gala night in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Indian dancers perform during the 2011 Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) gala night in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

