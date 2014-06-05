Edition:
22 Jump Street premiere

Cast member Channing Tatum interacts with fans as he arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cast member Jonah Hill laughs with officers from the New York Police Department as he arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

