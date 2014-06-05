22 Jump Street premiere
Cast member Channing Tatum interacts with fans as he arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast member Channing Tatum interacts with fans as he arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast member Jonah Hill laughs with officers from the New York Police Department as he arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast member Channing Tatum interacts with fans as he arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast member Channing Tatum arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast member Channing Tatum arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast member Jonah Hill arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast member Channing Tatum poses with an officer from the New York Police Department as he arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast member Ice Cube arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast member Amber Stevens arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast members Kenny and Keith Lucas arrive for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast member Channing Tatum arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast member Jonah Hill arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast member Channing Tatum arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast member Ice Cube arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Female celebrity power list
Forbes ranks the most powerful female celebrities.
CFDA red carpet
The biggest names in fashion and entertainment celebrate the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards in New York.
Maleficent premiere
Cast members celebrate the premiere of "Maleficent" in Los Angeles.
Religious Rituals in India
Some of our colorful pictures portraying India's rich religious diversity.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.