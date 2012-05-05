24 Hours in Pictures - 04 May 2012
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A man screams while being treated for wounds from a suicide bomb in Pakistan's northwest Bajaur region, after he was brought to Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar for treatment, May 4, 2012. The suicide bomber killed at least 20 people and wounded at least 45 on Friday in an attack on a police checkpoint in northwest Pakistan, casting doubt on official assertions that security offensives have weakened militants. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz (PAKISTAN - Tags: CIVIL UNREST CRIME LAW TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY HEALTH) TEMPLATE OUT
Francois Hollande (C), Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election makes his way though supporters a he campaigns in Forbach, Easter France, May 4, 2012. France goes to the polls on Sunday in the second round vote of its presidential election. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler (FRANCE - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Wrestlers apply oil to their bodies during a training session at a traditional Pakistani wrestling centre called 'Akhaara' in the old city of Lahore on April 25, 2012. TWrestlers fight on dirt floors in traditional "Akhaara" centres. Picture taken on April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza (PAKISTAN - Tags: SPORT WRESTLING)
A boy who is waiting to greet U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at the National Museum makes a face while holding the U.S. and Chinese flags in Beijing May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A member of the Samaritan sect takes a nap near sheep carcasses before they are grilled during a traditional Passover sacrifice ceremony on Mount Gerizim, near the West Bank city of Nablus May 4, 2012. The Samaritans, who trace their roots to the biblical kingdom of Israel in what is now the northern occupied West Bank, observe religious practices similar to those of Judaism. REUTERS/ Nir Elias (WEST BANK - Tags: RELIGION)
A bloodied protester is seen as protesters throw stones at army soldiers during clashes at Abbasiya square near Egypt's Defence Ministry, in Cairo May 4, 2012. Egypt's army imposed an overnight curfew around the defense ministry in Cairo on Friday after protesters clashed with troops there during demonstrations against military rule and the exclusion of candidates from the presidential election. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh (EGYPT - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST MILITARY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A handout photo from the U.S. Embassy Beijing Press office shows U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke (L) talking on a mobile phone as he accompanies blind activist Chen Guangcheng (R) in a car, in Beijing, May 2, 2012. Picture taken May 2, 2012. REUTERS/US Embassy Beijing Press Office/Handout (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
A member of security forces jumps before throwing a stone back at protesters near Egypt's Defence Ministry May 4, 2012. Protesters threw rocks at troops guarding Egypt's defence ministry on Friday as thousands marched in Cairo to denounce violence against demonstrators and the exclusion of candidates from the presidential election. The crowd hurled projectiles and insults at the soldiers sent to defend the ministry after 11 people were killed in clashes there on Wednesday, and called for the overthrow of the head of the ruling army council, Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi. REUTERS /Asmaa Waguih (EGYPT - Tags: MILITARY CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Mass killer Anders Behring Breivik (R) and his defence lawyer Geir Lippestad (front L) look across the courtroom at a life-size dummy to be used to illustrate to the court how and where the different victims at Utoeya island were hit by Breivik's shots, in Oslo May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool (NORWAY - Tags: CRIME LAW TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Labour Party leader Ed Miliband is congratulated by supporters in Birmingham, central England, May 4, 2012. Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives suffered heavy losses in local government elections as voters punished the government for unpopular austerity measures that failed to avert a double-dip recession, early results showed on Friday. REUTERS/Darren Staples (BRITAIN - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Two men on a scooter ride near soldiers on military vehicles at Abbasiya square near Egypt's Defence Ministry, in Cairo May 4, 2012. Egypt's army imposed an overnight curfew around the defence ministry in Cairo on Friday after protesters clashed with troops there during demonstrations against the country's military rulers, leaving one soldier dead and 373 people wounded. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh (EGYPT - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST MILITARY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Guatemalan Police present members of an extortionist gang who were captured in Guatemala City May 4, 2012. According to Guatemalan Police, the security forces succeeded in capturing about 10 members of an extortionist gang who have been collecting money through phone extortion for criminals detained in the penitentiary centre in Zone 18 of the city. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez (GUATEMALA - Tags: CRIME LAW)
A man cleans the beak of his partridge with his mouth during a fighting competition at a local park in Kabul May 4, 2012. Bird-fighting is a hobby in Afghanistan and although gambling remains illegal in the country, betting on such fights is tolerated. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (AFGHANISTAN - Tags: SOCIETY ANIMALS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
China's Vice Premier Wang Qishan (R) gestures next to U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton after the joint statement reading for the closing of the US-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing May 4, 2012. Clinton told Chinese President Hu Jintao on Friday that relations between their two countries were the strongest they had ever been, even as the two countries are engaged in a spat over China's treatment of a blind dissident. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Runners start during a men's 100m heat at the BUCS Outdoor Athletics Championships at the Olympic Stadium in London May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT ATHLETICS OLYMPICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections Nicolas Sarkozy's advisors Patrick Buisson (L), Emmanuelle Mignon (C) and Olivier Biancarelli attend the last campaign rally of Sarkozy in Les Sables d'Olonne, Western France, May 4 2012. France goes to the polls on Sunday in the second round vote of its presidential election. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer (FRANCE - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)
Norway's goalie Lars Haugen loses his helmet and is pushed into the goalmouth by Sweden's Henrik Zetterberg and teammates Lars Erik Spets, Jonas Holos and Ole-Kristian Tollefsen, during their 2012 IIHF men's ice hockey World Championship group B game in Stockholm, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix (SWEDEN - Tags: SPORT ICE HOCKEY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) SWEDEN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SWEDEN. NO COMMERCIAL OR BOOK SALES
A man watches from his store at the scene of a crime in Valles de Anahuac neighborhood in Monterrey, May 4, 2012. A policeman was killed during a shooting and another seriously wounded, according to local media. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril (MEXICO - Tags: CRIME LAW)
Police carry away a woman who started a protest for personal economic reasons in front of the media outside of Chaoyang Hospital, where blind activist Chen Guangcheng was reported to be staying at, in Beijing May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A view shows the explosion of gas-filled balloons during a campaign rally in the central Republic Square in Yerevan, May 4, 2012. An explosion injured at least 144 in central Yerevan on Friday during a campaign rally by Armenia's ruling party two days before a parliamentary election, a local emergency official was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency. REUTERS/Tigran Mehrabyan/PanARMENIAN Photo/Handout (ARMENIA - Tags: DISASTER POLITICS ELECTIONS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
Nashville Predators center Paul Gaustad (28) and Phoenix Coyotes center Kyle Chipchura (24) fight in the first period during Game 4 of their NHL Western Conference semi-final hockey playoffs in Nashville, Tennessee May 4 2012. REUTERS/M. J. Masotti Jr (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT ICE HOCKEY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A girl smokes a cigarette before the arrival of Greek Socialist PASOK party leader Evangelos Venizelos during a rally in Athens May 4, 2012. Venizelos is running an uphill race to Sunday's election, trying to convince angry Greeks that deeply unpopular economic reforms are the only way to escape the worst crisis in decades. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs (GREECE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)
A man transports lanterns for decorations on his motorbike ahead of Vesak Day celebrations in Colombo May 4, 2012. The festival commemorates the birth and enlightenment of Buddha and his attainment of Nirvana and will be celebrated on May 5. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte (SRI LANKA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY TRANSPORT)
A man offers butter lamp near the chariot of Rato Machhindranath in Lalitpur May 4, 2012. Hindus and Buddhists pray to the god of rain, Machhindranath, to prevent drought during the rice harvest season. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar (NEPAL - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
