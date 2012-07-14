Edition:
24 Hours in Pictures - 13 Jul 2012

<p>Lighting strikes over a barn surrounded by a soybean crop in Donnellson, Iowa, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

<p>An Andean and an Amazonian woman practice boxing during an exhibition at a market in Lima July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

<p>Firefighting planes fetch water from the Beniares reservoir to fight a wildfire next to the Sierra Mariola Nature Park in Cocentaina near Alicante, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis </p>

<p>Riot police arrest a woman during a protest outside the Spanish socialist PSOE party headquarters in Madrid July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina </p>

<p>Blue hoarding hides an incomplete building project in North Dublin May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

<p>Japan Self-Defence Force soldiers search for missing people at an area hit by landslides caused by heavy rains in Aso, Kumamoto prefecture, in this photo taken by Kyodo July 14, 2012. REUTERS</p>

<p>A young gymnast practices on the balance beam under a Chinese national flag and the Olympic rings during a training session at a juvenile gymnastics training base in Wuhan, Hubei province July 13, 2012. REUTERS</p>

<p>A policeman detains a suspected crack user during an operation to combat crack dealers in Madureira neighborhood, in Rio de Janeiro July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes </p>

<p>Kingston Stillwell Thomas, 9, listens to U.S. President Barack Obama as he holds a picture for him to sign during a campaign rally at Phoebus High School in Hampton, Virginia, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>A donkey jumps back after being startled by paratroopers from Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry on a mission to improve the biological database of men living in Afghanistan's Paktiya Province July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Will Schmidt, a truck driver from Montana, drinks a beer while attending the Iowa 80 Truckstop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

<p>Residents inspect a destroyed ceiling of a mosque in Homs July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy </p>

<p>A soldier stands next to a federal agent (R) inspecting the entrance to a tunnel under construction found by soldiers at a recycling plant at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana July 12, 2012. REUTERS</p>

<p>A flock of ducks walk near a paddy field in Nakhonsawan province, north of Bangkok July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom </p>

<p>Sun Hung Kai Properties Executive Director Thomas Chan Kui-yuen leaves the Eastern Law Court in Hong Kong July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

<p>Palestinian protesters run during clashes with Israeli security forces at a protest against the nearby Jewish settlement of Kdumim, in the West Bank village of Kfar Kadum, near Nablus July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman </p>

<p>Chelsea soccer captain John Terry leaves Westminster Magistrates' Court in central London July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price </p>

<p>Residents remove green algae from a net on the beach in Qingdao, Shandong province, July 12, 2012. Picture taken July 12, 2012. REUTERS</p>

<p>Children are pictured standing in a puddle of water in Kathmandu July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

<p>Policemen stand guard outside the constitution court building in Bangkok July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

<p>A baby is baptised during a mass baptism ceremony in Tbilisi, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

<p>Revellers rest after the seventh running of the bulls during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

<p>Refugee children, displaced by continued fighting in north Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), play at Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521 km (324 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

<p>Wes Stevenson of Lubbock, Texas loses his hat as he rides the horse Hurricane Terry in the bareback event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

