Pictures | Sun Mar 17, 2013

24 Hours in Pictures - 16 Mar 2013

<p>Fighters from the Aoun-bi-allah Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, rest in Aleppo March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha</p>

Fighters from the Aoun-bi-allah Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, rest in Aleppo March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha

Sunday, March 17, 2013

Fighters from the Aoun-bi-allah Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, rest in Aleppo March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha

<p>Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi (C) is surrounded as he arrives at the Senate in Rome March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli</p>

Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi (C) is surrounded as he arrives at the Senate in Rome March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Sunday, March 17, 2013

Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi (C) is surrounded as he arrives at the Senate in Rome March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

<p>A nun holds a candle as she takes part in a march ahead of the 33rd anniversary of assassination of the late Archbishop Oscar Arnulfo Romero in San Salvador March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

A nun holds a candle as she takes part in a march ahead of the 33rd anniversary of assassination of the late Archbishop Oscar Arnulfo Romero in San Salvador March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Sunday, March 17, 2013

A nun holds a candle as she takes part in a march ahead of the 33rd anniversary of assassination of the late Archbishop Oscar Arnulfo Romero in San Salvador March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

<p>England's Chris Ashton (2nd L) is tackled Wales' Jamie Roberts (C) during their Six Nations international rugby union match at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden</p>

England's Chris Ashton (2nd L) is tackled Wales' Jamie Roberts (C) during their Six Nations international rugby union match at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Sunday, March 17, 2013

England's Chris Ashton (2nd L) is tackled Wales' Jamie Roberts (C) during their Six Nations international rugby union match at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

<p>A Swiss woman with her face covered is taken to a hospital by police for her medical examination at Gwalior in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh March 16, 2013. REUTERS</p>

A Swiss woman with her face covered is taken to a hospital by police for her medical examination at Gwalior in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh March 16, 2013. REUTERS

Sunday, March 17, 2013

A Swiss woman with her face covered is taken to a hospital by police for her medical examination at Gwalior in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh March 16, 2013. REUTERS

<p>Activists dressed as ghosts protest against Brazilian evangelic pastor Marco Feliciano, the deputy and president of the Human Rights Commission, for his racist and homophobic statements at the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 16, 2013. The sign reads, "In times of euphoria, real problems become ghosts." REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Activists dressed as ghosts protest against Brazilian evangelic pastor Marco Feliciano, the deputy and president of the Human Rights Commission, for his racist and homophobic statements at the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 16, 2013. The...more

Sunday, March 17, 2013

Activists dressed as ghosts protest against Brazilian evangelic pastor Marco Feliciano, the deputy and president of the Human Rights Commission, for his racist and homophobic statements at the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 16, 2013. The sign reads, "In times of euphoria, real problems become ghosts." REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

<p>Swansea City's Ben Davies (L) challenges Arsenal's Olivier Giroud during their English Premier League soccer match at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Swansea City's Ben Davies (L) challenges Arsenal's Olivier Giroud during their English Premier League soccer match at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Sunday, March 17, 2013

Swansea City's Ben Davies (L) challenges Arsenal's Olivier Giroud during their English Premier League soccer match at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A girl waits next to the Honour Guards for the procession after the funeral service for Sweden's British-born Princess Lilian at the Royal Palace of Stockholm on March 16, 2013 in this photo provided by Scanpix. REUTERS</p>

A girl waits next to the Honour Guards for the procession after the funeral service for Sweden's British-born Princess Lilian at the Royal Palace of Stockholm on March 16, 2013 in this photo provided by Scanpix. REUTERS

Sunday, March 17, 2013

A girl waits next to the Honour Guards for the procession after the funeral service for Sweden's British-born Princess Lilian at the Royal Palace of Stockholm on March 16, 2013 in this photo provided by Scanpix. REUTERS

<p>Balinese Hindu devotees bathe in the Sebatu waterfall during a "Melukat" purification ritual in Gianyar District in the Indonesian island of Bali March 16, 2013. REUTERS</p>

Balinese Hindu devotees bathe in the Sebatu waterfall during a "Melukat" purification ritual in Gianyar District in the Indonesian island of Bali March 16, 2013. REUTERS

Sunday, March 17, 2013

Balinese Hindu devotees bathe in the Sebatu waterfall during a "Melukat" purification ritual in Gianyar District in the Indonesian island of Bali March 16, 2013. REUTERS

<p>Workers climb scaffolding as they put the final touches to a large religious statue at the Buddhist temple near Amphawa floating market at Samut Songkhram province March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Workers climb scaffolding as they put the final touches to a large religious statue at the Buddhist temple near Amphawa floating market at Samut Songkhram province March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Sunday, March 17, 2013

Workers climb scaffolding as they put the final touches to a large religious statue at the Buddhist temple near Amphawa floating market at Samut Songkhram province March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>An Iraqi Kurd resident visits the cemetery for victims of the 1988 chemical attack in the Kurdish town of Halabja, near Sulaimaniya, 260 km (160 miles) northeast of Baghdad, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

An Iraqi Kurd resident visits the cemetery for victims of the 1988 chemical attack in the Kurdish town of Halabja, near Sulaimaniya, 260 km (160 miles) northeast of Baghdad, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Sunday, March 17, 2013

An Iraqi Kurd resident visits the cemetery for victims of the 1988 chemical attack in the Kurdish town of Halabja, near Sulaimaniya, 260 km (160 miles) northeast of Baghdad, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

<p>Onlookers and relatives of the casualties involved in an accident on a bus, which overturned after a collision with a car and a trailer, check the wreckage of the vehicle on the Dead Sea highway, about 25 km (16 miles) southwest of Amman March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamad</p>

Onlookers and relatives of the casualties involved in an accident on a bus, which overturned after a collision with a car and a trailer, check the wreckage of the vehicle on the Dead Sea highway, about 25 km (16 miles) southwest of Amman March 16,...more

Sunday, March 17, 2013

Onlookers and relatives of the casualties involved in an accident on a bus, which overturned after a collision with a car and a trailer, check the wreckage of the vehicle on the Dead Sea highway, about 25 km (16 miles) southwest of Amman March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamad

<p>Italy's Andrea Masi (C) is tackled by Ireland's Cian Healy (R) and Jamie Heaslip (L) during their Six Nations international rugby union match at the Olympic Stadium in Rome March 16, 2013 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Italy's Andrea Masi (C) is tackled by Ireland's Cian Healy (R) and Jamie Heaslip (L) during their Six Nations international rugby union match at the Olympic Stadium in Rome March 16, 2013 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Sunday, March 17, 2013

Italy's Andrea Masi (C) is tackled by Ireland's Cian Healy (R) and Jamie Heaslip (L) during their Six Nations international rugby union match at the Olympic Stadium in Rome March 16, 2013 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Free Syrian army fighters carry Joseph, a 19-year-old fighter of the Aoun-bi-allah Brigade which operates under the Free Syrian Army, in a blanket after a sniper shot him in his abdomen in Aleppo March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha</p>

Free Syrian army fighters carry Joseph, a 19-year-old fighter of the Aoun-bi-allah Brigade which operates under the Free Syrian Army, in a blanket after a sniper shot him in his abdomen in Aleppo March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha

Sunday, March 17, 2013

Free Syrian army fighters carry Joseph, a 19-year-old fighter of the Aoun-bi-allah Brigade which operates under the Free Syrian Army, in a blanket after a sniper shot him in his abdomen in Aleppo March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha

<p>China's newly-elected Premier Li Keqiang (R) waves as he arrives for a news conference with newly-elected vice premiers Zhang Gaoli (C) and Liu Yandong after the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

China's newly-elected Premier Li Keqiang (R) waves as he arrives for a news conference with newly-elected vice premiers Zhang Gaoli (C) and Liu Yandong after the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People...more

Sunday, March 17, 2013

China's newly-elected Premier Li Keqiang (R) waves as he arrives for a news conference with newly-elected vice premiers Zhang Gaoli (C) and Liu Yandong after the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>People perform with fireworks during the Ski and Fashion Festival in Mzaar resort, Mount Lebanon, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi</p>

People perform with fireworks during the Ski and Fashion Festival in Mzaar resort, Mount Lebanon, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Sunday, March 17, 2013

People perform with fireworks during the Ski and Fashion Festival in Mzaar resort, Mount Lebanon, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

<p>Adelina Sotnikova of Russia performs during the ladies free skating at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in London, Ontario, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Adelina Sotnikova of Russia performs during the ladies free skating at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in London, Ontario, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Sunday, March 17, 2013

Adelina Sotnikova of Russia performs during the ladies free skating at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in London, Ontario, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Women watch a whirling dervish perform a traditional dance on the famous Al-Moez Street, considered the largest open museum of historical Islamic monuments in Egypt, in Cairo March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Women watch a whirling dervish perform a traditional dance on the famous Al-Moez Street, considered the largest open museum of historical Islamic monuments in Egypt, in Cairo March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Sunday, March 17, 2013

Women watch a whirling dervish perform a traditional dance on the famous Al-Moez Street, considered the largest open museum of historical Islamic monuments in Egypt, in Cairo March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>Manchester United's Chris Smalling (R) challenges Reading's Hal Robson-Kanu during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Manchester United's Chris Smalling (R) challenges Reading's Hal Robson-Kanu during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Sunday, March 17, 2013

Manchester United's Chris Smalling (R) challenges Reading's Hal Robson-Kanu during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

<p>A supporter of Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr takes part in a rally, which the participants said was against sectarianism and injustice, in Kut, 150 km (93 miles) southeast of Baghdad, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili</p>

A supporter of Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr takes part in a rally, which the participants said was against sectarianism and injustice, in Kut, 150 km (93 miles) southeast of Baghdad, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Sunday, March 17, 2013

A supporter of Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr takes part in a rally, which the participants said was against sectarianism and injustice, in Kut, 150 km (93 miles) southeast of Baghdad, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

<p>Pope Francis I is flanked by Swiss Guards as he sits under a wooden sculpture in the Paul VI general audience hall during an audience for members of the media, at the Vatican March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

Pope Francis I is flanked by Swiss Guards as he sits under a wooden sculpture in the Paul VI general audience hall during an audience for members of the media, at the Vatican March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Sunday, March 17, 2013

Pope Francis I is flanked by Swiss Guards as he sits under a wooden sculpture in the Paul VI general audience hall during an audience for members of the media, at the Vatican March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

<p>A slum dweller throws her belongings amid the remains of her hut that was burnt in a fire which broke out in a slum area on the outskirts of Kolkata March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A slum dweller throws her belongings amid the remains of her hut that was burnt in a fire which broke out in a slum area on the outskirts of Kolkata March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Sunday, March 17, 2013

A slum dweller throws her belongings amid the remains of her hut that was burnt in a fire which broke out in a slum area on the outskirts of Kolkata March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>Hotel guides for delegates take photographs outside the Great Hall of the People, in front of a portrait of former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong in Tiananmen Square, ahead of the closing session of National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

Hotel guides for delegates take photographs outside the Great Hall of the People, in front of a portrait of former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong in Tiananmen Square, ahead of the closing session of National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing March 17,...more

Sunday, March 17, 2013

Hotel guides for delegates take photographs outside the Great Hall of the People, in front of a portrait of former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong in Tiananmen Square, ahead of the closing session of National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

<p>Pallbearers carry the coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez after a funeral parade in Caracas March 15, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS</p>

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez after a funeral parade in Caracas March 15, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS

Sunday, March 17, 2013

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez after a funeral parade in Caracas March 15, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS

