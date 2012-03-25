Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Mar 25, 2012 | 1:10pm IST

24 Hours in Pictures - 24 Mar 2012

<p>A member of the "Clown's Brigade" wearing a clown's nose, poses by French CRS riot police during a protest demonstration about an airport project in Nantes, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe </p>

A member of the "Clown's Brigade" wearing a clown's nose, poses by French CRS riot police during a protest demonstration about an airport project in Nantes, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Sunday, March 25, 2012

A member of the "Clown's Brigade" wearing a clown's nose, poses by French CRS riot police during a protest demonstration about an airport project in Nantes, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

<p>A Palestinian nurse tends to a baby inside an incubator in a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip March 24, 2012. REUTERS/ Ibraheem Abu Mustafa </p>

A Palestinian nurse tends to a baby inside an incubator in a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip March 24, 2012. REUTERS/ Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Sunday, March 25, 2012

A Palestinian nurse tends to a baby inside an incubator in a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip March 24, 2012. REUTERS/ Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

<p>Pope Benedict XVI waves during his visit to Mexico in Guanajuato March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Pope Benedict XVI waves during his visit to Mexico in Guanajuato March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Sunday, March 25, 2012

Pope Benedict XVI waves during his visit to Mexico in Guanajuato March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

<p>A woman tries to stop riot policemen from arresting an anti-government protester during clashes in the district of Sitra in Bahrain March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

A woman tries to stop riot policemen from arresting an anti-government protester during clashes in the district of Sitra in Bahrain March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Sunday, March 25, 2012

A woman tries to stop riot policemen from arresting an anti-government protester during clashes in the district of Sitra in Bahrain March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

<p>A U.S. army soldier of Chosen Troop 1st Squadron 13th Cavalry Regiment rests on a chair next to a doorknob made out of remains of a rocket at Combat Outpost Bad Pach in Laghman province March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A U.S. army soldier of Chosen Troop 1st Squadron 13th Cavalry Regiment rests on a chair next to a doorknob made out of remains of a rocket at Combat Outpost Bad Pach in Laghman province March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Sunday, March 25, 2012

A U.S. army soldier of Chosen Troop 1st Squadron 13th Cavalry Regiment rests on a chair next to a doorknob made out of remains of a rocket at Combat Outpost Bad Pach in Laghman province March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Seattle Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki breaks his bat hitting the ball against Hanshin Tigers' starter Minoru Iwata during the fourth inning of their exhibition baseball game in Tokyo March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

Seattle Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki breaks his bat hitting the ball against Hanshin Tigers' starter Minoru Iwata during the fourth inning of their exhibition baseball game in Tokyo March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Sunday, March 25, 2012

Seattle Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki breaks his bat hitting the ball against Hanshin Tigers' starter Minoru Iwata during the fourth inning of their exhibition baseball game in Tokyo March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

<p>The next Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying waves after winning the chief executive election at a vote counting station in Hong Kong March 25, 2012.REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

The next Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying waves after winning the chief executive election at a vote counting station in Hong Kong March 25, 2012.REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Sunday, March 25, 2012

The next Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying waves after winning the chief executive election at a vote counting station in Hong Kong March 25, 2012.REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>Dentist and CEO of Khartoum Dental Clinic Dr Fadil Elamin teaches oral hygiene to children and a sheikh from Khalwas (Koran school) of the Jabel Awlia district in Khartoum March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah </p>

Dentist and CEO of Khartoum Dental Clinic Dr Fadil Elamin teaches oral hygiene to children and a sheikh from Khalwas (Koran school) of the Jabel Awlia district in Khartoum March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Sunday, March 25, 2012

Dentist and CEO of Khartoum Dental Clinic Dr Fadil Elamin teaches oral hygiene to children and a sheikh from Khalwas (Koran school) of the Jabel Awlia district in Khartoum March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama looks through a pair of binoculars as he visits U.S. military personnel stationed at Observation Post Ouellette along the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which borders North and South Korea, outside Seoul, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

U.S. President Barack Obama looks through a pair of binoculars as he visits U.S. military personnel stationed at Observation Post Ouellette along the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which borders North and South Korea, outside Seoul, March 25, 2012....more

Sunday, March 25, 2012

U.S. President Barack Obama looks through a pair of binoculars as he visits U.S. military personnel stationed at Observation Post Ouellette along the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which borders North and South Korea, outside Seoul, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>A bear and his caretaker rests on a bench at Yangon Zoo March 24, 2012. REUTERS</p>

A bear and his caretaker rests on a bench at Yangon Zoo March 24, 2012. REUTERS

Sunday, March 25, 2012

A bear and his caretaker rests on a bench at Yangon Zoo March 24, 2012. REUTERS

<p>A devotee dances to drum beats in front of a bonfire at the shrine of Muslim saint Madhu Shah Lal Hussain in Lahore March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza </p>

A devotee dances to drum beats in front of a bonfire at the shrine of Muslim saint Madhu Shah Lal Hussain in Lahore March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Sunday, March 25, 2012

A devotee dances to drum beats in front of a bonfire at the shrine of Muslim saint Madhu Shah Lal Hussain in Lahore March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

<p>Policemen arrest an Occupy Wall Street movement supporter while they were marching from Zuccotti Park to Union Square to protest perceived police brutality in New York, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Policemen arrest an Occupy Wall Street movement supporter while they were marching from Zuccotti Park to Union Square to protest perceived police brutality in New York, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sunday, March 25, 2012

Policemen arrest an Occupy Wall Street movement supporter while they were marching from Zuccotti Park to Union Square to protest perceived police brutality in New York, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Stray bulls fight on a roadside as a man watches at Dadri town in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Stray bulls fight on a roadside as a man watches at Dadri town in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Sunday, March 25, 2012

Stray bulls fight on a roadside as a man watches at Dadri town in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>Faithfuls arrive at Parque Bicentenario, one day before of a mass headed by Pope Benedict XVI during his visit to Mexico, in Silao March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Faithfuls arrive at Parque Bicentenario, one day before of a mass headed by Pope Benedict XVI during his visit to Mexico, in Silao March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Sunday, March 25, 2012

Faithfuls arrive at Parque Bicentenario, one day before of a mass headed by Pope Benedict XVI during his visit to Mexico, in Silao March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

<p>Riot police standing guard are pictured through a protester's cutout, which reads: "The military council is cowardly", during a rally outside the Cairo convention centre against the formation of a constituent assembly tasked with drafting a new constitution March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Riot police standing guard are pictured through a protester's cutout, which reads: "The military council is cowardly", during a rally outside the Cairo convention centre against the formation of a constituent assembly tasked with drafting a new...more

Sunday, March 25, 2012

Riot police standing guard are pictured through a protester's cutout, which reads: "The military council is cowardly", during a rally outside the Cairo convention centre against the formation of a constituent assembly tasked with drafting a new constitution March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>A bride (C) attends a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church as a portrait of her bridegroom, who could not attend the ceremony, is seen next to her on a chair in Gapyeong, about 60 km (37 miles) northeast of Seoul March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

A bride (C) attends a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church as a portrait of her bridegroom, who could not attend the ceremony, is seen next to her on a chair in Gapyeong, about 60 km (37 miles) northeast of Seoul March 24, 2012....more

Sunday, March 25, 2012

A bride (C) attends a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church as a portrait of her bridegroom, who could not attend the ceremony, is seen next to her on a chair in Gapyeong, about 60 km (37 miles) northeast of Seoul March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

<p>Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Joe Cannon makes a save against the DC United during the first half of their MLS soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms </p>

Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Joe Cannon makes a save against the DC United during the first half of their MLS soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Sunday, March 25, 2012

Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Joe Cannon makes a save against the DC United during the first half of their MLS soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum plays a friendly game of shuffle board at Title Town Brewery in Green Bay, Wisconsin March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum plays a friendly game of shuffle board at Title Town Brewery in Green Bay, Wisconsin March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Sunday, March 25, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum plays a friendly game of shuffle board at Title Town Brewery in Green Bay, Wisconsin March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

<p>Sporting's Joao Pereira reacts during their Portuguese premier league soccer match against Feirense at Alvalade stadium in Lisbon March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Borga </p>

Sporting's Joao Pereira reacts during their Portuguese premier league soccer match against Feirense at Alvalade stadium in Lisbon March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Borga

Sunday, March 25, 2012

Sporting's Joao Pereira reacts during their Portuguese premier league soccer match against Feirense at Alvalade stadium in Lisbon March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Borga

<p>Balinese youths take part in a traditional kissing festival called "Omed-Omedan" in the village of Sesetan in Denpasar, Bali March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Zul Edoardo</p>

Balinese youths take part in a traditional kissing festival called "Omed-Omedan" in the village of Sesetan in Denpasar, Bali March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Zul Edoardo

Sunday, March 25, 2012

Balinese youths take part in a traditional kissing festival called "Omed-Omedan" in the village of Sesetan in Denpasar, Bali March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Zul Edoardo

<p>Liverpool's Luis Suarez (C) celebrates after scoring only for his effort to be disallowed during their English Premier League soccer match against Wigan Athletic at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Liverpool's Luis Suarez (C) celebrates after scoring only for his effort to be disallowed during their English Premier League soccer match against Wigan Athletic at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Sunday, March 25, 2012

Liverpool's Luis Suarez (C) celebrates after scoring only for his effort to be disallowed during their English Premier League soccer match against Wigan Athletic at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain arrives at the paddock ahead of the Malaysian F1 Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit outside Kuala Lumpur March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain arrives at the paddock ahead of the Malaysian F1 Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit outside Kuala Lumpur March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Sunday, March 25, 2012

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain arrives at the paddock ahead of the Malaysian F1 Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit outside Kuala Lumpur March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>Ironworkers work while balancing on support beams above the 93rd floor of One World Trade Center as the building nears 100 stories tall in New York March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Ironworkers work while balancing on support beams above the 93rd floor of One World Trade Center as the building nears 100 stories tall in New York March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sunday, March 25, 2012

Ironworkers work while balancing on support beams above the 93rd floor of One World Trade Center as the building nears 100 stories tall in New York March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Allison Steeb (4) of Sheboygan Falls holds a Rick Santorum sign before former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum addresses supporters at a rally in Sheboygan Wisconsin March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

Allison Steeb (4) of Sheboygan Falls holds a Rick Santorum sign before former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum addresses supporters at a rally in Sheboygan Wisconsin March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Sunday, March 25, 2012

Allison Steeb (4) of Sheboygan Falls holds a Rick Santorum sign before former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum addresses supporters at a rally in Sheboygan Wisconsin March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

