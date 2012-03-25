24 Hours in Pictures - 24 Mar 2012
A member of the "Clown's Brigade" wearing a clown's nose, poses by French CRS riot police during a protest demonstration about an airport project in Nantes, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A Palestinian nurse tends to a baby inside an incubator in a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip March 24, 2012. REUTERS/ Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Pope Benedict XVI waves during his visit to Mexico in Guanajuato March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A woman tries to stop riot policemen from arresting an anti-government protester during clashes in the district of Sitra in Bahrain March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A U.S. army soldier of Chosen Troop 1st Squadron 13th Cavalry Regiment rests on a chair next to a doorknob made out of remains of a rocket at Combat Outpost Bad Pach in Laghman province March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Seattle Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki breaks his bat hitting the ball against Hanshin Tigers' starter Minoru Iwata during the fourth inning of their exhibition baseball game in Tokyo March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The next Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying waves after winning the chief executive election at a vote counting station in Hong Kong March 25, 2012.REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Dentist and CEO of Khartoum Dental Clinic Dr Fadil Elamin teaches oral hygiene to children and a sheikh from Khalwas (Koran school) of the Jabel Awlia district in Khartoum March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
U.S. President Barack Obama looks through a pair of binoculars as he visits U.S. military personnel stationed at Observation Post Ouellette along the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which borders North and South Korea, outside Seoul, March 25, 2012....more
A bear and his caretaker rests on a bench at Yangon Zoo March 24, 2012. REUTERS
A devotee dances to drum beats in front of a bonfire at the shrine of Muslim saint Madhu Shah Lal Hussain in Lahore March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Policemen arrest an Occupy Wall Street movement supporter while they were marching from Zuccotti Park to Union Square to protest perceived police brutality in New York, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Stray bulls fight on a roadside as a man watches at Dadri town in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Faithfuls arrive at Parque Bicentenario, one day before of a mass headed by Pope Benedict XVI during his visit to Mexico, in Silao March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Riot police standing guard are pictured through a protester's cutout, which reads: "The military council is cowardly", during a rally outside the Cairo convention centre against the formation of a constituent assembly tasked with drafting a new...more
A bride (C) attends a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church as a portrait of her bridegroom, who could not attend the ceremony, is seen next to her on a chair in Gapyeong, about 60 km (37 miles) northeast of Seoul March 24, 2012....more
Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Joe Cannon makes a save against the DC United during the first half of their MLS soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum plays a friendly game of shuffle board at Title Town Brewery in Green Bay, Wisconsin March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Sporting's Joao Pereira reacts during their Portuguese premier league soccer match against Feirense at Alvalade stadium in Lisbon March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Borga
Balinese youths take part in a traditional kissing festival called "Omed-Omedan" in the village of Sesetan in Denpasar, Bali March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Zul Edoardo
Liverpool's Luis Suarez (C) celebrates after scoring only for his effort to be disallowed during their English Premier League soccer match against Wigan Athletic at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain arrives at the paddock ahead of the Malaysian F1 Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit outside Kuala Lumpur March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Ironworkers work while balancing on support beams above the 93rd floor of One World Trade Center as the building nears 100 stories tall in New York March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Allison Steeb (4) of Sheboygan Falls holds a Rick Santorum sign before former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum addresses supporters at a rally in Sheboygan Wisconsin March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
