24 Hours in Pictures
Members of the fire and rescue service set a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel steps off a military helicopter after arriving from Kabul at Bagram Air Field March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Members of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party sit at a tea shop on a street in front of the building where the NLD are holding their congress, in Yangon March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man sleeps outside closed shops in Yala, in Thailand's troubled deep south, early March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Fans scream as singer Justin Bieber appears at the window of a hotel in central London March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A bride and groom couple wearing traditional garlands, made of beads and cotton threads on their forehead, wait for their wedding to start during a mass marriage ceremony in Karachi March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A visitor poses for a portrait during Lisbon Fashion Week March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Residents are showered in sparks as fireworks explode during the annual event "Quema de toritos" (Burning of the bulls) in the municipality of Tultepec near Mexico City March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya
A French soldier directs his colleagues while creating a barrier filled with sand at a French military encampment at a Malian air base in Gao, Mali March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Visitors look at the humanoid robot Roboy at the exhibition 'Robots on Tour' in Zurich, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Devotees raise their hands to receive coloured holy water from a priest on the banks of the river Ganges at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A worker sweeps a road as Indian security personnel stand guard on the road leading to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, where Pakistan's Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf is scheduled to visit, in Ajmer, in the desert Indian state...more
French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin (R) reacts as he arrives for a meeting at the Synod Hall at the Vatican, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Members of the Free Syrian Army work on an improvised mortar shell in Deir al-Zor March 8, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
Lighting, illuminating Saint Peter's Square, is seen near the dome of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Security officers stand guard outside the Great Hall of the People during the third plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Devotees raise their hands to receive coloured holy water from a priest on the banks of the river Ganges at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man injured in a bomb attack lies at the Lady Reading Hospital for treatment in the northwestern city of Peshawar March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
Supporters of Kenyan presidential candidate Uhuru Kenyatta celebrate on the outskirts of Nairobi March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Schalke 04's supporters gesture before the German first division Bundesliga derby soccer match against Borussia Dortmund in Gelsenkirchen March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A man poses while wearing a pair of women's high heels during the "Walk A Mile In Her Shoes" initiative in central Sofia March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Al-Ahly fans, also known as "Ultras", react in front of Al-Ahly club after hearing the final verdict of the 2012 Port Said massacre in Cairo March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A demonstrator burns a cross during a protest in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Hassain
A Balinese family stand at the beach as they attend the Melasti ceremony prayer at Gianyar beach on the Indonesian island of Bali March 09, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
