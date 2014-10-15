Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Oct 15, 2014

24 Hours in Pictures - Oct 15 2014

A man is seen through bloodstained and shattered glass of a vehicle damaged by a remote-controlled bomb, at the site of an incident in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Health workers remove the body a woman who died from the Ebola virus in the Aberdeen district of Freetown, Sierra Leone, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Josephus Olu-Mammah

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Smoke rises from a village on the outskirts of the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Cast members Shia LaBeouf, Jon Bernthal and Brad Pitt attend a special screening for "Fury" in New York October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leads his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius leaves the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
A Spanish Civil Guard pulls an African migrant from a border fence, as Spanish Civil Guard officers stand underneath, during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Job seekers read an advertisement for vacancies at the headquarters of the World Food Programme in Monrovia, Liberia, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Stefan Mitrovic of Serbia grabs a flag depicting so-called Greater Albania, an area covering all parts of the Balkans where ethnic Albanians live, that was flown over the pitch during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match against Albania at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
A glider flies over a parking lot in northern Israel's Jezreel Valley during an international hot air balloon festival October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
U.N. Ebola mission chief Anthony Banbury speaks to members of the United Nations Security Council during a meeting on the Ebola crisis at the U.N. headquarters in New York , October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Workers from the financial sector walk on a tram track, with traffic blocked by pro-democracy protesters, on a main road leading to the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chat at the Chief of Mission Residence in Paris October 14, 2014. REUTERS

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Mourners sit during a mass funeral for victims of a suicide attack on followers of the Shi'ite Houthi group, in Sanaa, Yemen, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths", in Baghdad, Iraq, October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College "Raul Isidro Burgos" students speak at a radio station to spread a message over their 43 missing fellow students in Chilpancingo, in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Members of Palestinian security forces stand guard as United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon visits a UN-run school sheltering Palestinians whose houses were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in Gaza City October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Mechanic and welder Sergei Kulagin, 32, tests the "Alien Samurai", an electro-mechanical mobile robot made by Kulagin using car components, outside an automobile repair workshop in the town of Divnogorsk outside Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Dancers from the Deep Roots Dance Company perform during a training session in an old theatre in downtown Havana, Cuba, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
First lady Michelle Obama harvests vegetables from the White House kitchen garden with schoolchildren in Washington October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Fans and players of Serbia and Albania clash during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
A shadow of a cloud is cast on the fields as a farmer ties a shawl on her head at Khokana in Lalitpur, Nepal, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
A radical protester clashes with law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks, marked by activists and supporters of the All-Ukrainian Union Svoboda (Freedom) Party and far-right activists and nationalists to honor the role of the movement in the history of Ukraine, during a rally near the parliament building in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
A pro-democracy protester stands in between bricks inside a vehicle tunnel to block traffic leading to the financial Central district near the government headquarters in Hong Kong, China, early October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
