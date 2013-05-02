24 Hours in Pictures
A demonstrator is detained during May Day rallies in Santiago May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Paramilitary policemen stand guard during "Monihei" Carnival in Cangyuan county, Yunnan province, April 30, 2013. Ethnic Wa people throw and smear muddy water onto each other during the annual "Monihei" festival. Wa people consider the muddy water,...more
Paramilitary policemen stand guard during "Monihei" Carnival in Cangyuan county, Yunnan province, April 30, 2013. Ethnic Wa people throw and smear muddy water onto each other during the annual "Monihei" festival. Wa people consider the muddy water, which contains special plant juice, sacred and as a sign of good fortune. REUTERS/Wong Campion
People are seen through a poster with a picture of Cuba's former leader Fidel Castro and late Argentine revolution leader Che Guevara (L) during the May Day parade in Havana's Revolution Square May 1, 2013. Hundreds of thousands of Cubans filed...more
People are seen through a poster with a picture of Cuba's former leader Fidel Castro and late Argentine revolution leader Che Guevara (L) during the May Day parade in Havana's Revolution Square May 1, 2013. Hundreds of thousands of Cubans filed through Havana's Revolution Square on Wednesday in a May Day parade that paid tribute to Hugo Chavez, the Venezuelan leader who was the Caribbean island's top ally and benefactor before his death from cancer in March. A sea of workers, many wearing red shirts like those favored by Chavez and carrying signs with his image, paraded past a giant statue of 19th century Cuban independence hero Jose Marti in the vast square where Cuba holds its biggest political rallies. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Members of a Chechen dance group pose for photographers at a government-organised event marking Chechen language day in the centre of the Chechen capital Grozny April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Two men, both wearing signs that read "he's the groom", hold hands shortly after midnight after getting a civil union when Colorado's civil union law went into effect in Denver May 1, 2013. Colorado joined eight states that recognize civil unions or...more
Two men, both wearing signs that read "he's the groom", hold hands shortly after midnight after getting a civil union when Colorado's civil union law went into effect in Denver May 1, 2013. Colorado joined eight states that recognize civil unions or domestic partnerships in lieu of gay marriage, according to the Human Rights Campaign. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A schoolgirl who fell ill after smelling gas at her school, cries inside an ambulance in Kabul May 1, 2013. Over 150 schoolgirls in Afghanistan's capital Kabul fell sick after smelling gas and drinking water and were being examined for possible...more
A schoolgirl who fell ill after smelling gas at her school, cries inside an ambulance in Kabul May 1, 2013. Over 150 schoolgirls in Afghanistan's capital Kabul fell sick after smelling gas and drinking water and were being examined for possible poisoning, hospital officials said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Photographers take pictures as a May Day protester hits the shields of riot police in Mexico City May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Jean-Marie Le Pen, France's National Front political party founder, reacts as he attends their traditional rally in Paris May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Boston Red Sox Will Middlebrooks gets hit by a pitch from the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning of their MLB American League game in Toronto May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A girl touches the glass barrier between her and a polar bear at a polar ocean park in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People play beach volleyball in front of the snow-covered Nordkette mountains on a warm spring day in the western Austrian city of Innsbruck May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Boys jump to a pond of polluted water in a slum area outside of Sanaa May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed al-Sayaghi
Porter Khum Bahadur, 15, carries boxes of vegetables on his back near the vegetable market in Kathmandu May 1, 2013. May 1st marks International Labour Day or May Day. According to the porters in the area they earn around $7 a day, which they say is...more
Porter Khum Bahadur, 15, carries boxes of vegetables on his back near the vegetable market in Kathmandu May 1, 2013. May 1st marks International Labour Day or May Day. According to the porters in the area they earn around $7 a day, which they say is not enough to sustain a good lifestyle in Kathmandu. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Workers dig mass graves during a mass burial of unidentified garment workers, who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, in Dhaka May 1, 2013. The European Union is considering trade action against Bangladesh, which has...more
Workers dig mass graves during a mass burial of unidentified garment workers, who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, in Dhaka May 1, 2013. The European Union is considering trade action against Bangladesh, which has preferential access to EU markets for its garments, in order to pressure Dhaka to improve safety standards after the building collapse killed hundreds of factory workers. REUTERS/Khurshed Rinku
German riot police stop left-wing protesters on the railway tracks during a demonstration against a right-wing rally in Frankfurt, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Workers harvest asparagus in the field of an asparagus farm in Preschen near Cottbus May 1, 2013. Germans are famed for their love of white asparagus rather than the more common green variety. Some 90-95 percent of consumption in Germany is of white...more
Workers harvest asparagus in the field of an asparagus farm in Preschen near Cottbus May 1, 2013. Germans are famed for their love of white asparagus rather than the more common green variety. Some 90-95 percent of consumption in Germany is of white asparagus, which must be grown deep in the soil and dug out by hand. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A May Day demonstrator tries to protect herself as riot police use water cannon and tear gas to disperse protesters in Istanbul May 1, 2013. Turkish riot police clashed with thousands of May Day protesters in Istanbul on Wednesday, firing water...more
A May Day demonstrator tries to protect herself as riot police use water cannon and tear gas to disperse protesters in Istanbul May 1, 2013. Turkish riot police clashed with thousands of May Day protesters in Istanbul on Wednesday, firing water cannon and tear gas at crowds that tried to break through barricades to reach the city's main square, witnesses said. The incidents followed the pattern of recent years, when May Day demonstrations in Turkey's largest city have often been marked by clashes between police and protesters. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (L) , who climbed up a traffic light, cheers during a May Day rally in Caracas May 1, 2013. Opposition and government supporters flooded Venezuelan streets in rival May Day marches on Wednesday as a...more
A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (L) , who climbed up a traffic light, cheers during a May Day rally in Caracas May 1, 2013. Opposition and government supporters flooded Venezuelan streets in rival May Day marches on Wednesday as a continuing dispute over the results of last month's presidential vote kept political tensions high in the OPEC nation. On Tuesday, opposition deputies were beaten in a fracas in Congress resulting from their refusal to recognize the presidency of Maduro, who narrowly won the April 14 election triggered by the death of socialist leader Hugo Chavez. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlin
An aerial view shows the centre of the Chechen capital Grozny April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Boston Celtics' Brandon Bass (C) is fouled by New York Knicks' Tyson Chandler (R) as Bass drives to the basket during the first quarter in Game 5 of their NBA Eastern Conference playoff series in New York May 1, 2013. On left is Knicks' Carmelo...more
Boston Celtics' Brandon Bass (C) is fouled by New York Knicks' Tyson Chandler (R) as Bass drives to the basket during the first quarter in Game 5 of their NBA Eastern Conference playoff series in New York May 1, 2013. On left is Knicks' Carmelo Anthony. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Barcelona's Marc Bartra (R) challenges Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben (L) during their Champions League semi-final second leg match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Snow covers an outdoor bar in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. Shovels were out in Colorado on Wednesday, after a spring snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Pope Francis blesses a baby as he leaves at the end of his Wednesday general audience in St Peter's square at the Vatican May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Irish sculptor Patrick O'Reilly poses with his latest piece 'Haystack', in his studio which is a deconsecrated Redemptoristine Monastery for contemplative nuns, St Alphonsus in Drumcondra, north Dublin May 1, 2013. O'Reilly, who sleeps in the...more
Irish sculptor Patrick O'Reilly poses with his latest piece 'Haystack', in his studio which is a deconsecrated Redemptoristine Monastery for contemplative nuns, St Alphonsus in Drumcondra, north Dublin May 1, 2013. O'Reilly, who sleeps in the church's confessional box during the summer months, specialises in bronze sculptures and sells his work internationally. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
