25 years after Exxon Valdez

Sea lions rest on a rock in the oily waters of Prince William Sound near Knight Island, April 2, 1989. The Exxon Valdez oil spill was at the time the largest ever spill in U.S. waters, and one of the worst human-caused environmental disasters. Eleven million gallons, or 260,000 barrels, of crude oil was released when the Exxon Valdez struck a reef in Prince William Sound on March 24, 1989. REUTERS/Mike Blake