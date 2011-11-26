Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Nov 26, 2011 | 6:10am IST

26/11 Mumbai Attacks - Three Years Later

<p>Pigeons fly in front of the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai November 6, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Saturday, November 26, 2011

<p>Special Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam holds up a document with a cover of Mohammad Ajmal Kasab at Arthur Road Jail, where Kasab's trial was held, in Mumbai May 6, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

<p>A woman walks past a wall riddled with bullet holes at Nariman House in Mumbai November 26, 2009. Nariman House, home to the Mumbai chapter of the Chabad-Lubavitch Jewish movement, was one of 10 sites attacked by gunmen during a 60-hour siege in the city that began on November 26, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

<p>People are reflected on a memorial monument as they mark the first anniversary of the Mumbai attacks outside Oberoi and Trident hotel in Mumbai November 26, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

<p>A man walks with the Indian national flag in front of the Taj Mahal in Mumbai November 26, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe</p>

<p>Students hold candles during a vigil to commemorate victims on the eve of the first anniversary of the Mumbai militant attacks, in Chandigarh November 25, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>Rabbi Avraham Berkowitz climbs a flight of stairs inside Nariman House in Mumbai November 25, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe</p>

<p>Rabbi Avraham Berkowitz walks in front of a wall with bullet holes at Nariman House in Mumbai November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

<p>A boy peeps from a barricade put up by police close to Arthur Road Jail, where Mohammad Ajmal Kasab, the accused lone surviving gunman of the Mumbai attacks, is being held, in Mumbai April 17, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

<p>A paramilitary trooper stands guard at a high rise building close to Arthur Road jail in Mumbai April 15, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

<p>A view of the fully lit-up dome of the Taj Mahal hotel, one of the sites of last month's militant attacks, during New Year celebrations in Mumbai December 31, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe</p>

<p>Policemen stand guard outside the Taj Mahal hotel, one of the sites of last month's militant attacks, during New Year celebrations in Mumbai December 31, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe</p>

<p>A crowded railway platform is seen through a damaged restaurant window from November's militant attacks in Mumbai December 26, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe</p>

<p>A visitor writes on a message board near Taj Mahal hotel to commemorate the one month anniversary of the Mumbai attacks in Mumbai December 26, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

<p>People attend a candlelight vigil for those killed in last month's militant attacks in Mumbai December 26, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe</p>

<p>The domes of the Taj Mahal hotel are seen in front of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai December 22, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

<p>The Taj Mahal hotel, fully lit-up for the first time after the Mumbai attacks December 21, 2008. The 105-year-old Taj Mahal hotel was one of two luxury hotels hit by Islamist militants in the Mumbai attacks. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe</p>

<p>People form a human chain in front of Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, also known as Victoria Terminus in Mumbai December 12, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Muslim women hold hands as they form a human chain at a street-side in Mumbai December 12, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

<p>Activists hold placards during a peace rally held by Indian Muslims, to condemn the recent attacks by gunmen, in Mumbai December 7, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

<p>Niece of slain police officer Ashok Kamte reacts during a memorial service for the victims of the recent attack by armed militants in Mumbai December 4, 2008. Kamte was killed by armed militants. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

<p>Workers stand near the damaged wall of the Trident hotel, one of the sites of the recent militant attacks, in Mumbai December 2, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe</p>

