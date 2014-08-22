Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Aug 22, 2014 | 6:05pm IST

36 days on display

Chinese artist Zhou Jie and her boyfriend Lian Xi hug each other to sleep on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculpture works, after midnight at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese artist Zhou Jie and her boyfriend Lian Xi hug each other to sleep on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculpture works, after midnight at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Friday, August 22, 2014
Chinese artist Zhou Jie and her boyfriend Lian Xi hug each other to sleep on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculpture works, after midnight at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
1 / 20
Chinese artist Zhou Jie looks at her friend who is taking a "selfie" on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of Zhou's sculptures, while visiting her at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese artist Zhou Jie looks at her friend who is taking a "selfie" on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of Zhou's sculptures, while visiting her at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Friday, August 22, 2014
Chinese artist Zhou Jie looks at her friend who is taking a "selfie" on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of Zhou's sculptures, while visiting her at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
2 / 20
Marks are seen on Chinese artist Zhou Jie's arm after taking a nap on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculptures, at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Marks are seen on Chinese artist Zhou Jie's arm after taking a nap on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculptures, at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Friday, August 22, 2014
Marks are seen on Chinese artist Zhou Jie's arm after taking a nap on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculptures, at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
3 / 20
Chinese artist Zhou Jie hugs her pet dog Dan Dan, which visited her, at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese artist Zhou Jie hugs her pet dog Dan Dan, which visited her, at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Friday, August 22, 2014
Chinese artist Zhou Jie hugs her pet dog Dan Dan, which visited her, at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
4 / 20
Chinese artist Zhou Jie rests at the edge of a window on the second floor of Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese artist Zhou Jie rests at the edge of a window on the second floor of Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Friday, August 22, 2014
Chinese artist Zhou Jie rests at the edge of a window on the second floor of Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
5 / 20
Chinese artist Zhou Jie takes a nap on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculpture works, after lunch as a friend of hers looks on at Beijing Now Art Gallery, in Beijing August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese artist Zhou Jie takes a nap on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculpture works, after lunch as a friend of hers looks on at Beijing Now Art Gallery, in Beijing August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Friday, August 22, 2014
Chinese artist Zhou Jie takes a nap on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculpture works, after lunch as a friend of hers looks on at Beijing Now Art Gallery, in Beijing August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
6 / 20
Chinese artist Zhou Jie ponders on which food items to select for her lunch which were prepared at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese artist Zhou Jie ponders on which food items to select for her lunch which were prepared at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Friday, August 22, 2014
Chinese artist Zhou Jie ponders on which food items to select for her lunch which were prepared at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
7 / 20
Chinese artist Zhou Jie tries to wrap herself with a bath towel after a day's work at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese artist Zhou Jie tries to wrap herself with a bath towel after a day's work at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Friday, August 22, 2014
Chinese artist Zhou Jie tries to wrap herself with a bath towel after a day's work at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
8 / 20
People look at Chinese artist Zhou Jie's unfinished iron wire bed as she works on an iron wire sculpture of a pet dog at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

People look at Chinese artist Zhou Jie's unfinished iron wire bed as she works on an iron wire sculpture of a pet dog at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Friday, August 22, 2014
People look at Chinese artist Zhou Jie's unfinished iron wire bed as she works on an iron wire sculpture of a pet dog at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
9 / 20
Chinese artist Zhou Jie's boyfriend Lian Xi checks her eyes for remnants of cut iron wire after her day's work at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese artist Zhou Jie's boyfriend Lian Xi checks her eyes for remnants of cut iron wire after her day's work at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Friday, August 22, 2014
Chinese artist Zhou Jie's boyfriend Lian Xi checks her eyes for remnants of cut iron wire after her day's work at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
10 / 20
Chinese artist Zhou Jie works on an iron wire sculpture that depicts a pet dog at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 19, 2014. . REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese artist Zhou Jie works on an iron wire sculpture that depicts a pet dog at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 19, 2014. . REUTERS/Jason Lee

Friday, August 22, 2014
Chinese artist Zhou Jie works on an iron wire sculpture that depicts a pet dog at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 19, 2014. . REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
11 / 20
Chinese artist Zhou Jie holds up her mobile phone to get stronger wireless network signal as she tries to upload a picture on the device at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese artist Zhou Jie holds up her mobile phone to get stronger wireless network signal as she tries to upload a picture on the device at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Friday, August 22, 2014
Chinese artist Zhou Jie holds up her mobile phone to get stronger wireless network signal as she tries to upload a picture on the device at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
12 / 20
Chinese artist Zhou Jie lies under an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculptures, as she tries to look at her work from another angle at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese artist Zhou Jie lies under an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculptures, as she tries to look at her work from another angle at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Friday, August 22, 2014
Chinese artist Zhou Jie lies under an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculptures, as she tries to look at her work from another angle at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
13 / 20
Chinese artist Zhou Jie climbs onto an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculpture works, to take a nap after lunch at Beijing Now Art Gallery, in Beijing August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese artist Zhou Jie climbs onto an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculpture works, to take a nap after lunch at Beijing Now Art Gallery, in Beijing August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Friday, August 22, 2014
Chinese artist Zhou Jie climbs onto an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculpture works, to take a nap after lunch at Beijing Now Art Gallery, in Beijing August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
14 / 20
Chinese artist Zhou Jie hugs her boyfriend Lian Xi next to an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculptures, before a bath at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese artist Zhou Jie hugs her boyfriend Lian Xi next to an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculptures, before a bath at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Friday, August 22, 2014
Chinese artist Zhou Jie hugs her boyfriend Lian Xi next to an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculptures, before a bath at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
15 / 20
Chinese artist Zhou Jie and her boyfriend Lian Xi hug as they sleep on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculptures, after midnight at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese artist Zhou Jie and her boyfriend Lian Xi hug as they sleep on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculptures, after midnight at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Friday, August 22, 2014
Chinese artist Zhou Jie and her boyfriend Lian Xi hug as they sleep on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculptures, after midnight at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
16 / 20
A visitor walks past a poster depicting Chinese artist Zhou Jie lying naked on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculptures, at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A visitor walks past a poster depicting Chinese artist Zhou Jie lying naked on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculptures, at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Friday, August 22, 2014
A visitor walks past a poster depicting Chinese artist Zhou Jie lying naked on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculptures, at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
17 / 20
Chinese artist Zhou Jie changes to her pajamas next to an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculptures, after midnight at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese artist Zhou Jie changes to her pajamas next to an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculptures, after midnight at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Friday, August 22, 2014
Chinese artist Zhou Jie changes to her pajamas next to an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculptures, after midnight at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
18 / 20
Chinese artist Zhou Jie takes a nap on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculpture works, after lunch at Beijing Now Art Gallery, in Beijing August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese artist Zhou Jie takes a nap on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculpture works, after lunch at Beijing Now Art Gallery, in Beijing August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Friday, August 22, 2014
Chinese artist Zhou Jie takes a nap on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculpture works, after lunch at Beijing Now Art Gallery, in Beijing August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
19 / 20
Chinese artist Zhou Jie takes a nap on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculpture works, after lunch at Beijing Now Art Gallery, in Beijing August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese artist Zhou Jie takes a nap on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculpture works, after lunch at Beijing Now Art Gallery, in Beijing August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Friday, August 22, 2014
Chinese artist Zhou Jie takes a nap on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculpture works, after lunch at Beijing Now Art Gallery, in Beijing August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
WWI - Reliving the past

WWI - Reliving the past

Next Slideshows

WWI - Reliving the past

WWI - Reliving the past

United by a fascination with military history and a fondness for dressing up, groups get together to re-create aspects of life during the First World War.

22 Aug 2014
Indonesia election protests

Indonesia election protests

Supporters of a losing presidential candidate protest over what they say was mass voter fraud.

22 Aug 2014
Chinchilla rescue

Chinchilla rescue

Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, buys a chinchilla farm to help save the animals.

21 Aug 2014
Wearing a veil in Britain

Wearing a veil in Britain

Many young Muslim women living in Britain chose to wear a headscarf despite figures showing rising violence against visibly identifiable Muslims.

21 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures