36 days on display
Chinese artist Zhou Jie and her boyfriend Lian Xi hug each other to sleep on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculpture works, after midnight at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese artist Zhou Jie looks at her friend who is taking a "selfie" on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of Zhou's sculptures, while visiting her at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Marks are seen on Chinese artist Zhou Jie's arm after taking a nap on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculptures, at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese artist Zhou Jie hugs her pet dog Dan Dan, which visited her, at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese artist Zhou Jie rests at the edge of a window on the second floor of Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese artist Zhou Jie takes a nap on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculpture works, after lunch as a friend of hers looks on at Beijing Now Art Gallery, in Beijing August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese artist Zhou Jie ponders on which food items to select for her lunch which were prepared at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese artist Zhou Jie tries to wrap herself with a bath towel after a day's work at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People look at Chinese artist Zhou Jie's unfinished iron wire bed as she works on an iron wire sculpture of a pet dog at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese artist Zhou Jie's boyfriend Lian Xi checks her eyes for remnants of cut iron wire after her day's work at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese artist Zhou Jie works on an iron wire sculpture that depicts a pet dog at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 19, 2014. . REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese artist Zhou Jie holds up her mobile phone to get stronger wireless network signal as she tries to upload a picture on the device at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese artist Zhou Jie lies under an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculptures, as she tries to look at her work from another angle at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese artist Zhou Jie climbs onto an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculpture works, to take a nap after lunch at Beijing Now Art Gallery, in Beijing August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese artist Zhou Jie hugs her boyfriend Lian Xi next to an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculptures, before a bath at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese artist Zhou Jie and her boyfriend Lian Xi hug as they sleep on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculptures, after midnight at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A visitor walks past a poster depicting Chinese artist Zhou Jie lying naked on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculptures, at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese artist Zhou Jie changes to her pajamas next to an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculptures, after midnight at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese artist Zhou Jie takes a nap on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculpture works, after lunch at Beijing Now Art Gallery, in Beijing August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese artist Zhou Jie takes a nap on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculpture works, after lunch at Beijing Now Art Gallery, in Beijing August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Next Slideshows
WWI - Reliving the past
United by a fascination with military history and a fondness for dressing up, groups get together to re-create aspects of life during the First World War.
Indonesia election protests
Supporters of a losing presidential candidate protest over what they say was mass voter fraud.
Chinchilla rescue
Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, buys a chinchilla farm to help save the animals.
Wearing a veil in Britain
Many young Muslim women living in Britain chose to wear a headscarf despite figures showing rising violence against visibly identifiable Muslims.
MORE IN PICTURES
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.