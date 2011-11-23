Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Nov 23, 2011 | 6:30am IST

48 years ago

<p>President John F. Kennedy, first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and Texas Governor John Connally ride through Dallas moments before Kennedy was assassinated, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/File </p>

President John F. Kennedy, first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and Texas Governor John Connally ride through Dallas moments before Kennedy was assassinated, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/File

Wednesday, November 23, 2011

President John F. Kennedy, first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and Texas Governor John Connally ride through Dallas moments before Kennedy was assassinated, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/File

Close
1 / 19
<p>President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy walk down the steps of Air Force One as they arrive at Love Field in Dallas, less than an hour before his assassination, November 22, 1963 . REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton</p>

President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy walk down the steps of Air Force One as they arrive at Love Field in Dallas, less than an hour before his assassination, November 22, 1963 . REUTERS/JFK Library/The White...more

Wednesday, November 23, 2011

President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy walk down the steps of Air Force One as they arrive at Love Field in Dallas, less than an hour before his assassination, November 22, 1963 . REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton

Close
2 / 19
<p>President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy arrive at Love Field in Dallas, November 22, 1963. REUTERSJFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton</p>

President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy arrive at Love Field in Dallas, November 22, 1963. REUTERSJFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton

Wednesday, November 23, 2011

President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy arrive at Love Field in Dallas, November 22, 1963. REUTERSJFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton

Close
3 / 19
<p>The motorcade carrying President John F. Kennedy rolls through the streets of Dallas, minutes before the assassination, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton</p>

The motorcade carrying President John F. Kennedy rolls through the streets of Dallas, minutes before the assassination, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton

Wednesday, November 23, 2011

The motorcade carrying President John F. Kennedy rolls through the streets of Dallas, minutes before the assassination, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton

Close
4 / 19
<p>President John F. Kennedy attends a breakfast in Fort Worth, Texas with Vice President Lyndon Johnson and first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy several hours before his assassination, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton</p>

President John F. Kennedy attends a breakfast in Fort Worth, Texas with Vice President Lyndon Johnson and first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy several hours before his assassination, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil...more

Wednesday, November 23, 2011

President John F. Kennedy attends a breakfast in Fort Worth, Texas with Vice President Lyndon Johnson and first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy several hours before his assassination, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton

Close
5 / 19
<p>President John F. Kennedy greets a crowd at a political rally in Fort Worth, Texas several hours before his assassination, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton</p>

President John F. Kennedy greets a crowd at a political rally in Fort Worth, Texas several hours before his assassination, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton

Wednesday, November 23, 2011

President John F. Kennedy greets a crowd at a political rally in Fort Worth, Texas several hours before his assassination, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton

Close
6 / 19
<p>President John F. Kennedy delivers a speech at a rally in Fort Worth, Texas, several hours before his assassination, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton</p>

President John F. Kennedy delivers a speech at a rally in Fort Worth, Texas, several hours before his assassination, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton

Wednesday, November 23, 2011

President John F. Kennedy delivers a speech at a rally in Fort Worth, Texas, several hours before his assassination, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton

Close
7 / 19
<p>Former President John F. Kennedy and former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy are shown in the presidential limousine moments before Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/File </p>

Former President John F. Kennedy and former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy are shown in the presidential limousine moments before Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/File

Wednesday, November 23, 2011

Former President John F. Kennedy and former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy are shown in the presidential limousine moments before Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/File

Close
8 / 19
<p>Vice President Lyndon Baines Johnson takes the presidential oath of office from Judge Sarah T. Hughes as President John F. Kennedy's widow first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy stands at his side aboard Air Force One at Love Field in Dallas, just two hours after Kennedy was shot, November 22, 1963. Attending the swearing in are Assistant Presidential Press Secretary Malcolm Kilduff (L-front), Special Assistant to the President Jack Valenti (L-Rear), U.S. Congressman Albert Thomas (2nd from L-Rear) and U.S. Congressman Jack Brooks (Far R). REUTERS/JFK Library/Cecil Stoughton/The White House</p>

Vice President Lyndon Baines Johnson takes the presidential oath of office from Judge Sarah T. Hughes as President John F. Kennedy's widow first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy stands at his side aboard Air Force One at Love Field in Dallas, just two...more

Wednesday, November 23, 2011

Vice President Lyndon Baines Johnson takes the presidential oath of office from Judge Sarah T. Hughes as President John F. Kennedy's widow first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy stands at his side aboard Air Force One at Love Field in Dallas, just two hours after Kennedy was shot, November 22, 1963. Attending the swearing in are Assistant Presidential Press Secretary Malcolm Kilduff (L-front), Special Assistant to the President Jack Valenti (L-Rear), U.S. Congressman Albert Thomas (2nd from L-Rear) and U.S. Congressman Jack Brooks (Far R). REUTERS/JFK Library/Cecil Stoughton/The White House

Close
9 / 19
<p>President John F. Kennedy's body is loaded aboard Air Force One at Love Field in Dallas, Texas for the return flight to Washington as First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy looks on, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton</p>

President John F. Kennedy's body is loaded aboard Air Force One at Love Field in Dallas, Texas for the return flight to Washington as First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy looks on, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton more

Wednesday, November 23, 2011

President John F. Kennedy's body is loaded aboard Air Force One at Love Field in Dallas, Texas for the return flight to Washington as First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy looks on, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton

Close
10 / 19
<p>President John F. Kennedy's body lies in state in the East Room of the White House, after being returned to Washington, early November 23, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/National Park Service/Abbie Rowe</p>

President John F. Kennedy's body lies in state in the East Room of the White House, after being returned to Washington, early November 23, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/National Park Service/Abbie Rowe

Wednesday, November 23, 2011

President John F. Kennedy's body lies in state in the East Room of the White House, after being returned to Washington, early November 23, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/National Park Service/Abbie Rowe

Close
11 / 19
<p>A military honor guard escorts the cortege bearing President John F. Kennedy's casket from the White House to the U.S. Capitol for viewing, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/US Army Signal Corps/JFK Library</p>

A military honor guard escorts the cortege bearing President John F. Kennedy's casket from the White House to the U.S. Capitol for viewing, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/US Army Signal Corps/JFK Library

Wednesday, November 23, 2011

A military honor guard escorts the cortege bearing President John F. Kennedy's casket from the White House to the U.S. Capitol for viewing, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/US Army Signal Corps/JFK Library

Close
12 / 19
<p>President John F. Kennedy's brother, Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, his sister Patricia Lawford, his daughter Caroline Kennedy, his widow Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and his son John F. Kennedy Jr. depart the U.S. Capitol after accompanying the president's casket to the Capitol rotunda, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/National Park Service/Abbie Rowe</p>

President John F. Kennedy's brother, Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, his sister Patricia Lawford, his daughter Caroline Kennedy, his widow Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and his son John F. Kennedy Jr. depart the U.S. Capitol after accompanying the...more

Wednesday, November 23, 2011

President John F. Kennedy's brother, Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, his sister Patricia Lawford, his daughter Caroline Kennedy, his widow Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and his son John F. Kennedy Jr. depart the U.S. Capitol after accompanying the president's casket to the Capitol rotunda, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/National Park Service/Abbie Rowe

Close
13 / 19
<p>The cortege carrying the casket of President John F. Kennedy departs the White House bound for the U.S. Capitol, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/The White House/Robert Knudsen/JFK Library</p>

The cortege carrying the casket of President John F. Kennedy departs the White House bound for the U.S. Capitol, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/The White House/Robert Knudsen/JFK Library

Wednesday, November 23, 2011

The cortege carrying the casket of President John F. Kennedy departs the White House bound for the U.S. Capitol, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/The White House/Robert Knudsen/JFK Library

Close
14 / 19
<p>President John F. Kennedy's widow Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and her young children John F. Kennedy Jr. and Caroline Kennedy stand before the president's casket with U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as first lady Lady Bird Johnson and President Lyndon Johnson (far R) look on while the casket sits surrounded by a military honor guard in the White House East Room, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/FK Library/Cecil Stoughton/The White House</p>

President John F. Kennedy's widow Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and her young children John F. Kennedy Jr. and Caroline Kennedy stand before the president's casket with U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as first lady Lady Bird Johnson and...more

Wednesday, November 23, 2011

President John F. Kennedy's widow Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and her young children John F. Kennedy Jr. and Caroline Kennedy stand before the president's casket with U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as first lady Lady Bird Johnson and President Lyndon Johnson (far R) look on while the casket sits surrounded by a military honor guard in the White House East Room, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/FK Library/Cecil Stoughton/The White House

Close
15 / 19
<p>President John F. Kennedy's brother, U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy (L-R), his widow first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and his brother U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy lead mourners away from the White House bound for his funeral, November 25, 1963. REUTERS/Abbie Rowe/National Park Service/JFK Library</p>

President John F. Kennedy's brother, U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy (L-R), his widow first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and his brother U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy lead mourners away from the White House bound for his funeral, November 25,...more

Wednesday, November 23, 2011

President John F. Kennedy's brother, U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy (L-R), his widow first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and his brother U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy lead mourners away from the White House bound for his funeral, November 25, 1963. REUTERS/Abbie Rowe/National Park Service/JFK Library

Close
16 / 19
<p>President John F. Kennedy's widow, Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, stands with their young son John F. Kennedy Jr. and daughter Caroline as they watch the president's casket depart the White House in a cortege bound for the U.S. Capitol, November 24, 1963 REUTERS/JFK Library/National Park Service/Abbie Rowe</p>

President John F. Kennedy's widow, Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, stands with their young son John F. Kennedy Jr. and daughter Caroline as they watch the president's casket depart the White House in a cortege bound for the U.S. Capitol, November 24,...more

Wednesday, November 23, 2011

President John F. Kennedy's widow, Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, stands with their young son John F. Kennedy Jr. and daughter Caroline as they watch the president's casket depart the White House in a cortege bound for the U.S. Capitol, November 24, 1963 REUTERS/JFK Library/National Park Service/Abbie Rowe

Close
17 / 19
<p>President John F. Kennedy's casket is carried into the United States Capitol followed by his widow Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, their young children John F. Kennedy Jr. and Caroline Kennedy and the president's brother, U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/Abbie Rowe/National Park Service/JFK Library</p>

President John F. Kennedy's casket is carried into the United States Capitol followed by his widow Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, their young children John F. Kennedy Jr. and Caroline Kennedy and the president's brother, U.S. Attorney General Robert F....more

Wednesday, November 23, 2011

President John F. Kennedy's casket is carried into the United States Capitol followed by his widow Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, their young children John F. Kennedy Jr. and Caroline Kennedy and the president's brother, U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/Abbie Rowe/National Park Service/JFK Library

Close
18 / 19
<p>President John F. Kennedy's brother U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy Jr., his widow Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and her young children Caroline Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr. stand before the president's casket while the casket sits in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/Architect of the Capitol's Office/JFK Library</p>

President John F. Kennedy's brother U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy Jr., his widow Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and her young children Caroline Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr. stand before the president's casket while the casket sits in state...more

Wednesday, November 23, 2011

President John F. Kennedy's brother U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy Jr., his widow Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and her young children Caroline Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr. stand before the president's casket while the casket sits in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/Architect of the Capitol's Office/JFK Library

Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Picking waste for a living

Picking waste for a living

Next Slideshows

Picking waste for a living

Picking waste for a living

A family earn money by collecting garbage at New Delhi's largest landfill.

22 Nov 2011
Wildfire in Reno

Wildfire in Reno

Images from the aftermath of the Nevada wildfire.

22 Nov 2011
The capture of Gaddafi's son

The capture of Gaddafi's son

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi is captured in Libya's remote southern desert.

22 Nov 2011
Eye of the Greek storm - Yannis Behrakis

Eye of the Greek storm - Yannis Behrakis

For almost two years, photographer Yannis Behrakis has been documenting Greece's unfolding financial crisis as ordinary citizens display their fury on the...

21 Nov 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast