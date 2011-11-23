48 years ago
President John F. Kennedy, first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and Texas Governor John Connally ride through Dallas moments before Kennedy was assassinated, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/File
President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy walk down the steps of Air Force One as they arrive at Love Field in Dallas, less than an hour before his assassination, November 22, 1963 . REUTERS/JFK Library/The White...more
President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy arrive at Love Field in Dallas, November 22, 1963. REUTERSJFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton
The motorcade carrying President John F. Kennedy rolls through the streets of Dallas, minutes before the assassination, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton
President John F. Kennedy attends a breakfast in Fort Worth, Texas with Vice President Lyndon Johnson and first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy several hours before his assassination, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil...more
President John F. Kennedy greets a crowd at a political rally in Fort Worth, Texas several hours before his assassination, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton
President John F. Kennedy delivers a speech at a rally in Fort Worth, Texas, several hours before his assassination, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton
Former President John F. Kennedy and former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy are shown in the presidential limousine moments before Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/File
Vice President Lyndon Baines Johnson takes the presidential oath of office from Judge Sarah T. Hughes as President John F. Kennedy's widow first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy stands at his side aboard Air Force One at Love Field in Dallas, just two...more
President John F. Kennedy's body is loaded aboard Air Force One at Love Field in Dallas, Texas for the return flight to Washington as First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy looks on, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton more
President John F. Kennedy's body lies in state in the East Room of the White House, after being returned to Washington, early November 23, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/National Park Service/Abbie Rowe
A military honor guard escorts the cortege bearing President John F. Kennedy's casket from the White House to the U.S. Capitol for viewing, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/US Army Signal Corps/JFK Library
President John F. Kennedy's brother, Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, his sister Patricia Lawford, his daughter Caroline Kennedy, his widow Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and his son John F. Kennedy Jr. depart the U.S. Capitol after accompanying the...more
The cortege carrying the casket of President John F. Kennedy departs the White House bound for the U.S. Capitol, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/The White House/Robert Knudsen/JFK Library
President John F. Kennedy's widow Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and her young children John F. Kennedy Jr. and Caroline Kennedy stand before the president's casket with U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as first lady Lady Bird Johnson and...more
President John F. Kennedy's brother, U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy (L-R), his widow first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and his brother U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy lead mourners away from the White House bound for his funeral, November 25,...more
President John F. Kennedy's widow, Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, stands with their young son John F. Kennedy Jr. and daughter Caroline as they watch the president's casket depart the White House in a cortege bound for the U.S. Capitol, November 24,...more
President John F. Kennedy's casket is carried into the United States Capitol followed by his widow Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, their young children John F. Kennedy Jr. and Caroline Kennedy and the president's brother, U.S. Attorney General Robert F....more
President John F. Kennedy's brother U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy Jr., his widow Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and her young children Caroline Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr. stand before the president's casket while the casket sits in state...more
