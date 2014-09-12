50 year flood

Flood victims are evacuated by boat from their flooded house in Srinagar September 10, 2014. Flood waters started receding in Indian Kashmir on Wednesday, giving rescue teams a chance to reach tens of thousands of villagers stranded by the heaviest...more

Flood victims are evacuated by boat from their flooded house in Srinagar September 10, 2014. Flood waters started receding in Indian Kashmir on Wednesday, giving rescue teams a chance to reach tens of thousands of villagers stranded by the heaviest rainfall in half a century. Floods and landslides triggered by days of rain in the disputed Himalayan region have killed at least 450 people in India and Pakistan and cut off more than one million people from basic services. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR - Tags: DISASTER TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Close