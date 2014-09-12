50 year flood
A man wades through a flooded field in Multan, Punjab province, Pakistan September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A flood victim talks with relatives as he sits on a boat while being evacuated with his family from his flooded house, following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab province, Pakistan September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Flood victims stand and look as a Pakistani Air Force helicopter flies over a flooded area in Multan, Punjab province, Pakistan September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Kashmiri man wades through a flooded street as he asks rescuers to help others stranded in a house Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An aerial view taken from an Indian Air Force helicopter shows the flooded Srinagar city, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Kashmiri youths wade through flood waters to deliver relief materials to people in Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People sit at a relief camp after being evacuated from flooded areas in Srinagar September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Kashmiri man crosses a flooded street in Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A stranded dog is seen on a flooded house in Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Flood victims prepare to cook over a wood fire at a relief camp in Multan, Punjab province, Pakistan September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A flood victim wades through a flooded field and past a damaged house following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab province, Pakistan September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Flood victims sit at a relief camp after being evacuated from flooded areas in Srinagar September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An aerial view shows flooded houses and streets in Srinagar September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A flood victim wades through a flooded field following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab province, Pakistan September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A rescuer carries a flood victim after she was evacuated from her flooded house following heavy rain, in Jhang, Punjab province September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Army soldiers unload boats to be used for evacuating flood victims from their flooded houses following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab province, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A flood victim sits on a boat while being evacuated from her flooded house following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab province September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A truck evacuating Kashmiri flood victims to higher ground travels through a flooded street in Srinagar September 10, 2014. Flood waters started receding in Indian Kashmir on Wednesday, giving rescue teams a chance to reach tens of thousands of...more
A girl from a flood-affected area watches a military chopper from inside an Indian Army tent at a relief camp on the outskirts of Jammu September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Flood victims are evacuated by boat from their flooded house in Srinagar September 10, 2014. Flood waters started receding in Indian Kashmir on Wednesday, giving rescue teams a chance to reach tens of thousands of villagers stranded by the heaviest...more
A Pakistani man uses a rope while he wades through a flooded field beside his house following heavy rain in Pindi Bhattian, Punjab Province September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Pakistani woman carries a rubber ring as she stands beside a flooded field following heavy rain in Cheniot, Punjab Province September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A tractor evacuating Kashmiri flood victims to higher grounds travels through a flooded street in Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Policemen stand guard as migrant workers gather outside the airport to leave the flooded Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People transport a sick woman in an empty water tank on a flooded street during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Onlookers stand on the debris of a house that was damaged by floodwaters on the banks of the river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
