50 years of NASA spacewalks

Astronaut Ed White floats in the microgravity of space fifty years ago during the first U.S. spacewalk outside the Gemini IV spacecraft June 3, 1965. He is secured to the spacecraft by a 25-foot umbilical line and tether wrapped in gold tape. REUTERS/NASA/Jim McDivitt/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
The first American spacewalk, conducted in 1965 by Gemini 4 astronaut Ed White, is seen during a screening of archival footage on Capitol Hill in Washington May 6, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Tuesday, May 06, 2008
Astronaut Ed White floats in the microgravity of space fifty years ago during the first U.S. spacewalk outside the Gemini IV spacecraft June 3, 1965. In his left hand is a Hand-Held Self-Maneuvering Unit with which he controls his movements in space. REUTERS/NASA/Jim McDivitt/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
Astronaut Sory Musgrave, anchored on the Remote Manipulator System arm, prepares to install protective covers on the magnetometers of the Hubble Space Telescope December 9, 1993. Astronaut Jeffrey Hoffman (bottom of frame) assists. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2009
Space shuttle Discovery astronaut Mark Lee teams with Steven Smith (out of frame but reflected in Lee's helmet visor) during their spacewalking service mission on the Hubble Space Telescope February 16, 1997. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2009
Astronauts Richard J. Hieb, Thomas D. Akers and Pierre J. Thuot (L-R) attach a specially designed grapple bar underneath the 4.5 ton Intelsat VI satellite at the space shuttle Endeavour's cargo bay May 13, 1992. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Astronaut Mark Lee floats free in space around the earth while testing a new jetpack rescue device (SAFER) September 16, 1994. Lee and his colleague Col. Carl Meade from the Space Shuttle Discovery tested the device in the first untethered spacewalk by NASA astronauts in ten years. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2009
Mir space station commander Anatoly Solovyov cuts through the insulation cover of the Spektr module with a special hammer-like instrument during six hours of work September 6, 1997. Solovyov and NASA researcher Michael Foale went on a risky spacewalk trying to repair damage caused by a cargo tug that collided with the Mir station. REUTERS/Handout

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2009
Astronaut Nicole Stott, STS-128 mission specialist, waves as she pauses during a spacewalk, with the International Space Station's solar panels as a backdrop, as construction and maintenance continue on the International Space Station September 1, 2009. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2009
The Space Shuttle Discovery, docked to the Destiny laboratory of International Space Station, is seen during a spacewalk August 3, 2005. Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, a mission specialist representing Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), is partially visible between Discovery's payload bay and Destiny. The blackness of space and Earth's horizon formed the backdrop for the image. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Astronaut Robert L. Satcher Jr. uses a digital still camera to take a picture of the reflection in his helmet visor as he works outside the International Space Station as construction and maintenance continue on the International Space Station November 19, 2009. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2009
Spacewalker Ron Garan rides on the International Space Station's robotic arm as he transfers a failed pump module to the cargo bay of space shuttle Atlantis July 12, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2011
Astronaut Steve Bowen participates in a spacewalk as construction and maintenance continue on the International Space Station March 2, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2011
Spacewalker James Reilly works with the Earth's horizon and the blackness of space in the background June 11, 2007. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2007
Spacewalker Robert Behnken works outside the International Space Station February 14, 2010. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2010
NASA astronaut Terry Virts, Flight Engineer of Expedition 42, works to complete a cable routing task while the sun begins to peak over the Earth's horizon on the International Space Station, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
NASA Expedition 35 Flight Engineers Chris Cassidy (pictured) and Tom Marshburn (out of frame) conduct a spacewalk to inspect and replace a pump controller box on the International Space Station's far port truss (P6) leaking ammonia coolant May 11, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Monday, May 13, 2013
NASA astronaut Ron Garan checks out his pistol grip tool in the International Space Station's Quest airlock prior to his spacewalk July 12, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2011
Astronaut Robert L. Satcher Jr. works outside the International Space Station as construction and maintenance continue on the International Space Station November 19, 2009. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2009
Carl Meade floats untethered and Mark Lee is anchored to the Space Shuttle Discovery's robot arm while testing NASA's new jetpack rescue system (SAFER) September 28, 1994. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2009
Astronaut Kathryn Thornton, on the end of the Shuttle Endeaovour's Remote Manipulator System, hovers over servicing equipment for the Hubble Space Telescope December 6, 1993. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2009
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, Expedition 32 flight engineer, takes part in a spacewalk to install a Main Bus Switching Unit outside the International Space Station September 5, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2012
Astronaut Dave Wolf, attached to the International Space Station's robot arm, works on the station July 20, 2009. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2009
Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Aki Hoshide, Expedition 32 flight engineer, works on the installation of a Main Bus Switching Unit and a camera on the Canadarm 2 on the International Space Station September 5, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2012
NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman and European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst (not shown) work outside the International Space Station's Quest airlock October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Gerst/NASA/ESA/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Astronaut Dale Gardner holds up a "For Sale" sign referring to the two satellites, Palapa B-2 and Westar 6 that they retrieved from orbit after their Payload Assist Modules (PAM) failed to fire, aboard Space Shuttle Discovery November 14, 1984. Astronaut Joseph P. Allen IV, who also participated in the two EVAs, is reflected in Gardner's helmet visor. A portion of each of two recovered satellites is in the lower right corner, with Westar 6 nearer Discovery's aft. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2011
Dwarfed by the International Space Station, NASA astronauts Andrew Feustel (R) and Greg Chamitoff (L) work during their spacewalk in support of construction and maintenance of the ISS May 20, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2011
NASA astronaut Barry "Butch" Wilmore, Commander of Expedition 42, catches a selfie with his reflection on the International Space Station, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Space shuttle Endeavour astronaut Andrew Feustel is seen inside the hatch of the Quest airlock on the International Space Station May 20, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Ron Garan/Handout

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2011
Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, STS-114 mission specialist representing Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, acts as observer and communication relay station between fellow spacewalker Stephen K. Robinson (out of frame) and astronaut Andrew S. W. Thomas aboard Space Shuttle Discovery, while perched on a Space Station truss August 3, 2005. A portion of the thermal protection tiles on Discovery's underside is visible at lower left. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
