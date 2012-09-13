Edition:
9/11 first responders

<p>A New York City fireman calls for more rescue workers to make their way into the rubble of the World Trade Center September 15, 2001. REUTERS/HO/U.S. Navy Photo by Journalist 1st Class Preston Keres </p>

<p>Rescue workers carry mortally injured New York City Fire Department chaplain, the Rev. Mychal Judge, from the wreckage of the World Trade Center in New York City in this file photo from early September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A New York city firefighter carries a waterhose on Vessey and Greenwich Streets in lower Manhattan after the World Trade Center buildings collapse September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Anthony Correia </p>

<p>A New York City firefighter looks up to the sky towards the Millenium Hotel as a warning signal is given to evacuate a search area of the World Trade Center collapse September 13, 2001. REUTERS/Pool/Beth Kaiser </p>

<p>A group of firefighters walk amid rubble near the base of the destroyed South World Trade Center in New York on September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Peter Morgan </p>

<p>Firefighters comb the remains of the World Trade Center after the collapse September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Peter Morgan </p>

<p>Firefighters make their way over the ruins through clouds of smoke as work continues at ground zero in New York, one month after the attacks on the World Trade Center, October 11, 2001. REUTERS/Stan Honda/POOL</p>

<p>New York City firefighters wear face masks as they prepare to join other firefighters in battling blazes and helping injured people after the World trade Center buildings collapse September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Anthony Correia </p>

<p>One month after the attacks on the World Trade Center, firefighters walk past the wreckage to a memorial service October 11, 2001, in New York. REUTERS/Stan Honda/POOL </p>

<p>Firefighters in an aerial ladder hose down the still burning wreckage of the destroyed World Trade Center Towers as a remaining wall of the South tower stands behind them in lower Manhattan, September 25, 2001. REUTERS/Jim Bourg </p>

<p>A New York City police officer looks out at the wreckage that once was the World Trade Center September 15, 2001. REUTERS/Handout/Tom Sperduto/US Coast Guard </p>

<p>A fireman rests on a fire truck at the site of the World Trade Center Towers disaster in New York September 16, 2001. REUTERS/Shaun Best </p>

<p>Firefighters walk up Church Street and away from the remains of the World Trade Center towers in New York, early September 12, 2001.REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>New York City firefighters and other emergency personnel survey the World Trade Center collapse area near Vessey and Greenwich Streets after the World Trade Center collapse September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Anthony Correia </p>

<p>A group of firefighters walk near the remains of the destroyed World Trade Center in New York on September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

<p>Firefighters comb the remains of the World Trade Center after the collapse September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Peter Morgan </p>

<p>People walk away from the World Trade Center tower in New York City early September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

<p>A group of firefighters stand in the street near the destroyed World Trade Center in New York on September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

<p>New York City firefighters battle blaze on Vessey and Greenwich Streets after the World Trade Center buildings collapse September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Anthony Correia </p>

<p>A New York City firefighter returns from battling building blazes near Vessey and Greenwich Streets after the World Trade Center collapse September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Anthony Correia </p>

<p>New York City firefighters take a break on West Street near the wreckage of the World Trade Center in New York City September 12, 2001. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>A group of firefighters search the remains of the destroyed World Trade Center in New York on September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

<p>Firemen work around the World Trade Center after both towers collapsed in New York on September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Peter Morgan </p>

<p>A firefighter's hat sits on names of firefighters who perished, at the South Pool during ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Justin Lane/POOL </p>

