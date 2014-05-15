9/11 museum opens
President Barack Obama speaks in front of an image of the twin towers at the opening of the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Visitors watch a screen projection of the dedication ceremony for the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/James Keivom/Pool
A woman places a hand on the names engraved along the South reflecting pool at the Ground Zero memorial site during the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Spencer Platt/Pool
President Barack Obama and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg look at the faces of those who died during the 9/11 attacks at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama speaks at the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/John Angelillo/Pool
Invited family and friends of 9/11 victims cry while President Barack Obama speaks about Wells Crowther who sacrificed himself to save others during the September 11, 2001 attacks at the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial...more
Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani speaks at the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
First responders who responded to the September 11 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center walk to the stage during the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani hugs former FDNY Lt. Mickey Kross at the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/John Munson/Pool
A quote from Virgil fills a wall of the museum prior to the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/John Munson/Pool
President Barack Obama speaks during the opening of the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama takes part in the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Timothy A. Clary
"The Final Column" is displayed during the dedication ceremony of the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Pedota/Pool
An image of one of the original World Trade Center Towers is displayed in the window of the 9/11 Memorial Museum pavilion during the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony...more
First responders (L-R) Manny Rodriguez, Pia Hofmann, Det. Anthony Favara, of the NYPD and Lt. Stephen Butler, of the Port Authority Police, speak next to the "Last Beam" during the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in...more
Attendees watch a video of images at the dedication ceremony for the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/John Angelillo/Pool
Jim Laychack, and Ada Dolch speak at the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. Laychack and Dolch lost siblings in the attacks. REUTERS/Richard Drew/Pool
Former U.S. president Bill Clinton sits with his wife, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former New York Governor George Pataki and former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani during the dedication ceremony at the National September 11...more
Actress LaChanze pauses after singing "Amazing Grace" during the dedication ceremony for the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. She lost her husband on 9/11. REUTERS/Chris Pedota/Pool
The Young People's Chorus of New York performs the National Anthem during the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President Barack Obama and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg stand near Ladder 3 as Obama visits the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York May 15, 2014. .REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, first lady Michelle Obama, former U.S. President Bill Clinton and wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tour the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York May 15,...more
A New York Fire Department paramedic watches from behind a fence the opening of the National September 11 Memorial Museum on a TV screen at the museum in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A rose is placed on a name engraved along the South reflecting pool at the Ground Zero memorial site during the dedication ceremony of the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Spencer Platt/Pool
