911 Memorial Museum
The "Survivor's Stairs" are seen inside the 911 Memorial Museum, which is under construction, at the World Trade Center site in New York, July 2, 2013. On September 11, 2001, this staircase offered a clear exit from the World Trade Center Plaza to Vesey Street, providing a means of escape for hundreds fleeing from the towers after the attacks and became symbolic of survival and acquired the name "Survivor's Stairs". REUTERS/Mike Segar
The burnt out cab of a New York City Fire Department (FDNY) Engine Company 21 fire truck is seen inside the 911 Memorial Museum, which is under construction, at the World Trade Center site in New York, July 2, 2013. The fire truck will be part of the permanent display at the museum. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New York City Fire Department's (FDNY) Engine Company 21 fire truck, which will be part of the permanent display, is seen inside the 911 Memorial Museum, currently still under construction, at the World Trade Center site in New York, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A message is seen on the bottom of the "Cross", intersecting steel beams found in the rubble of 6 World Trade Center that was destroyed on September 11, 2001, displayed in The National September 11 Memorial and Museum, under construction, at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Visitors to the 911 Memorial plaza peer through glass windows into the 911 Memorial Museum, which is under construction, at the World Trade Center site in New York, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Construction continues around the last column of steel removed from the World Trade Center site in 2002, inside the 911 Memorial Museum, which is under construction, at the World Trade Center site in New York, July 2, 2013. The column (seen covered with protective material) is covered with messages and mementos of tribute affixed to its surfaces by recovery workers, first responders and family members of victims and will stand in this area of the Museum next to the "Slurry Wall" (L) part of the World Trade Center's original foundation built to keep the Hudson River from flooding the site. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A message is taped to a wall inside the 911 Memorial Museum, which is under construction, at the World Trade Center site in New York, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Construction workers walk past steel facade segments, also known as "Impact Steel", that were torn apart when hijacked United Flight 175 tore into the South Tower of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, as it hangs inside a center passage area of the 911 Memorial Museum, which is under construction, at the World Trade Center site in New York, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Steel from the wreckage of the September 11, 2001 World Trade Center disaster is seen inside the 911 Memorial Museum, which is under construction, at the World Trade Center site in New York, July 2, 2013. During their breaks, some ironworkers cut symbols and shapes out of discarded steel to give as mementos and tokens of comfort to other workers and victims' relatives and loved ones. T REUTERS/Mike Segar
The "Cross"(L), intersecting steel beams found in the rubble of 6 World Trade Center and a fragment of a trident column (C) that formed the exterior structure of the World Trade Center buildings, destroyed on September 11, 2001, are displayed in The National September 11 Memorial and Museum, under construction, at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A portion of the original steel footings embedded in the bedrock for the South Tower of the World Trade Center are visible inside the 911 Memorial Museum, which is under construction, at the World Trade Center site in New York, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Visitors to the 911 Memorial plaza peer through glass windows into the 911 Memorial Museum, which is under construction, at the World Trade Center site in New York, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Two steel "tridents" recovered from the World Trade Center site after September 11, 2001, stand in the entry pavilion area of the 911 Memorial Museum, which is under construction, at the World Trade Center site in New York, July 2, 2013. The two "tridents rose from the base of the North Tower (1WTC) and were embedded in the bedrock branching from one column into three at the sixth floor of the tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A reflection of One World Trade Center can be seen in the water from the pool at The National September 11 Memorial and Museum at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A visitor to the 911 Memorial plaza peers through glass windows into the 911 Memorial Museum, which is under construction, at the World Trade Center site in New York, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
