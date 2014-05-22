A better prison
Prisoners spend time in the renovated wing of the Najayo prison in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic May 13, 2014. Ten years after the country opened its first prison designed with a focus on education and clean living conditions and staffed by graduates from a newly created academy for penitentiary studies, the New Model of Prison Management is gaining recognition from other countries in the region trying to reduce prison populations and cut recidivism rates. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Prisoners participate in a cultural event inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Prisoners play volleyball in the yard of the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Prisoners study inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Prisoners are seen in their cell inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Prisoners work in the tailor's room of the old wing of the Najayo prison which is being renovated in San Cristobal, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Prisoners walk to the dinner hall inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Prisoners play dominoes in the yard of the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A prisoner studies maths with a teacher inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A prisoner washes himself in the old wing of the Najayo prison which is being renovated in San Cristobal, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A prisoner sits in her cell inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Prisoners attend a prayer session inside the new wing of the Najayo prison in San Cristobal, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A prisoner shaves a fellow inmate in the old wing of the Najayo prison which is being renovated in San Cristobal, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Prisoners line up for a meal in the renovated wing of the Najayo prison in San Cristobal, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Prisoners paint their cell inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A prisoner reads the Bible in the old wing of the Najayo prison which is being renovated in San Cristobal, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Prisoners cook in the old wing of the Najayo prison which is being renovated in San Cristobal, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
