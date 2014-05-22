A better prison

Prisoners spend time in the renovated wing of the Najayo prison in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic May 13, 2014. Ten years after the country opened its first prison designed with a focus on education and clean living conditions and staffed by graduates from a newly created academy for penitentiary studies, the New Model of Prison Management is gaining recognition from other countries in the region trying to reduce prison populations and cut recidivism rates. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas