A birthday fit for a Queen

Members of the royal family, including Prince Charles, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holding Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Philip watch a flypast as they stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony on Horseguards Parade in central London, Britain June 11, 2016. Trooping the Colour is a ceremony to honour Queen Elizabeth's official birthday. The Queen celebrates her 90th birthday this year. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
People pose with a cutout of Britain's Queen Elizabeth at the Redchurch Street Block Party, one of the many street parties to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday, at Shoreditch in London, Britain June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
Children at L'Ecole des Petits bilingual primary school celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in London, Britain June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Eldest resident of the street, Patricia Barton-Jones seated on a throne is made honorary queen for the day at the Duncan Road Street Party, one of the many street parties to celebrate Briatin's Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday, at Southsea in Portsmouth, Britain June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Guests attend the Patron's Lunch on the Mall, an event to mark Britain's Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday, in London, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip travel in a carriage to Horseguards Parade for the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London, Britain June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
A Guardsman faints at Horseguards Parade for the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London, Britain June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
Queen Elizabeth II watches the unveiling of a bronze bust of herself during a visit to the Honourable Artillery Company in London, Britain June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Alan Spencer (L) places a hat on top of the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth David Fuller's head at the Duncan Road Street Party, one of the many street parties to celebrate Briatin's Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday, at Southsea in Portsmouth, Britain June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are driven past well-wishers during celebrations for the Queen's 90th birthday, in Windsor, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Prince Charles kisses the hand of his mother, Queen Elizabeth as they take part in the Queen's 90th Birthday celebrations, in Windsor. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Queen Elizabeth walks through Windsor on her 90th birthday. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Royal fans gather to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in Windsor. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Queen Elizabeth receives flowers and cards from well-wishers during a walkabout to celebrate her 90th birthday, in Windsor. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Town Criers dressed in their traditional costumes watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Royal fans with a dog in a buggy gather to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in Windsor. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
A Royal fan dressed as a Town Crier gathers to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in Windsor. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Queen Elizabeth is driven past well wishers on her 90th birthday with Prince Philip in Windsor. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Royal fans gather to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in Windsor. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
A Royal fan gathers to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in Windsor. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Royal fans gather to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in Windsor. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Visitors sit on a bench outside of Windsor Castle in Windsor. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
Royal fan Terry Hutt holds a placard as he stands outside of Windsor Castle in Windsor. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
A dog in a buggy joins Royal fans as they gather to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in Windsor. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Queen Elizabeth cuts the cake Nadiya Hussain, winner of the Great British Bake Off baked for her, as she walks through Windsor on her 90th Birthday. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are driven past well-wishers during celebrations for the Queen's 90th birthday, in Windsor. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Queen Elizabeth is driven through Windsor in an open top Range Rover with Prince Philip on her 90th Birthday, in Windsor. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Queen Elizabeth receives flowers and cards from well-wishers during a walk-about to celebrate her 90th birthday, in Windsor. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Town Criers dressed in their traditional costumes watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
