A birthday fit for a Queen
Members of the royal family, including Prince Charles, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holding Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Philip watch a flypast as they stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace...more
People pose with a cutout of Britain's Queen Elizabeth at the Redchurch Street Block Party, one of the many street parties to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday, at Shoreditch in London, Britain June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Children at L'Ecole des Petits bilingual primary school celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in London, Britain June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Eldest resident of the street, Patricia Barton-Jones seated on a throne is made honorary queen for the day at the Duncan Road Street Party, one of the many street parties to celebrate Briatin's Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday, at Southsea in...more
Guests attend the Patron's Lunch on the Mall, an event to mark Britain's Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday, in London, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip travel in a carriage to Horseguards Parade for the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London, Britain June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Guardsman faints at Horseguards Parade for the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London, Britain June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Queen Elizabeth II watches the unveiling of a bronze bust of herself during a visit to the Honourable Artillery Company in London, Britain June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Alan Spencer (L) places a hat on top of the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth David Fuller's head at the Duncan Road Street Party, one of the many street parties to celebrate Briatin's Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday, at Southsea in Portsmouth, Britain June...more
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are driven past well-wishers during celebrations for the Queen's 90th birthday, in Windsor, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Prince Charles kisses the hand of his mother, Queen Elizabeth as they take part in the Queen's 90th Birthday celebrations, in Windsor. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
Queen Elizabeth walks through Windsor on her 90th birthday. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Royal fans gather to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in Windsor. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Queen Elizabeth receives flowers and cards from well-wishers during a walkabout to celebrate her 90th birthday, in Windsor. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Town Criers dressed in their traditional costumes watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Royal fans with a dog in a buggy gather to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in Windsor. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Royal fan dressed as a Town Crier gathers to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in Windsor. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Queen Elizabeth is driven past well wishers on her 90th birthday with Prince Philip in Windsor. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Royal fans gather to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in Windsor. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A Royal fan gathers to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in Windsor. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Royal fans gather to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in Windsor. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Visitors sit on a bench outside of Windsor Castle in Windsor. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Royal fan Terry Hutt holds a placard as he stands outside of Windsor Castle in Windsor. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A dog in a buggy joins Royal fans as they gather to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in Windsor. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Queen Elizabeth cuts the cake Nadiya Hussain, winner of the Great British Bake Off baked for her, as she walks through Windsor on her 90th Birthday. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are driven past well-wishers during celebrations for the Queen's 90th birthday, in Windsor. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Queen Elizabeth is driven through Windsor in an open top Range Rover with Prince Philip on her 90th Birthday, in Windsor. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Queen Elizabeth receives flowers and cards from well-wishers during a walk-about to celebrate her 90th birthday, in Windsor. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Town Criers dressed in their traditional costumes watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
