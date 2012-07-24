A bus that does push-ups
Workers check the function of the hydraulic arms of a London bus that is being transformed into a robotic sculpture by Czech artist David Cerny in Prague July 2, 2012. The bus, which Cerny hopes could become an unofficial mascot of the London 2012...more
Workers check the function of the hydraulic arms of a London bus that is being transformed into a robotic sculpture by Czech artist David Cerny in Prague July 2, 2012. The bus, which Cerny hopes could become an unofficial mascot of the London 2012 Olympic Games, does push-ups with the help of an engine powering a pair of robotic arms, and the motion is accompanied by a recording of sounds evoking tough physical effort. It will be parked outside the Czech Olympic headquarters in London for the duration of the Games. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Artist David Cerny walks at a factory hall in Prague as he works on his project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Artist David Cerny walks at a factory hall in Prague as he works on his project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Workers are seen at a factory hall in Prague as artist David Cerny (not pictured) works on his project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture June 25, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Workers are seen at a factory hall in Prague as artist David Cerny (not pictured) works on his project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture June 25, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Artist David Cerny sits at a factory in Prague as he works on his project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Artist David Cerny sits at a factory in Prague as he works on his project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Two workers paint a hand for a bus at a factory hall in Prague as they work on artist David Cerny's project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Two workers paint a hand for a bus at a factory hall in Prague as they work on artist David Cerny's project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Two workers prepare to paint the back of a bus at a factory hall in Prague as they work on artist David Cerny's project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Two workers prepare to paint the back of a bus at a factory hall in Prague as they work on artist David Cerny's project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
A worker grinds the back of a bus at a factory hall in Prague as he works on artist David Cerny's project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
A worker grinds the back of a bus at a factory hall in Prague as he works on artist David Cerny's project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
A worker welds as artist David Cerny (not pictured) works on his project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture at a factory in Prague May 9, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A worker welds as artist David Cerny (not pictured) works on his project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture at a factory in Prague May 9, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A London bus that has been transformed into a robotic sculpture by Czech artist David Cerny performs press-ups at a factory hall in Prague July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
A London bus that has been transformed into a robotic sculpture by Czech artist David Cerny performs press-ups at a factory hall in Prague July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Artist David Cerny cuts a component of his sculpture at a factory hall in Prague as he works on his project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture May 9, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Artist David Cerny cuts a component of his sculpture at a factory hall in Prague as he works on his project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture May 9, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Artist David Cerny gestures at a factory hall in Prague as he works on his project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Artist David Cerny gestures at a factory hall in Prague as he works on his project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
A London bus that has been transformed into a robotic sculpture by Czech artist David Cerny is assembled in front of the Czech Olympic headquarters in London July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Marika Kochiashvili
A London bus that has been transformed into a robotic sculpture by Czech artist David Cerny is assembled in front of the Czech Olympic headquarters in London July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Marika Kochiashvili
Next Slideshows
Roller-skating retirees
About 70 retirees take free roller-skating lessons twice a week in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.
Escape from Congo
Recent fighting has displaced more than 200,000 Congolese.
India this week
A selection of our best photos from India in the past seven days.
Off the streets, into the gym
More than one hundred people train daily at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in Sao Paulo. The gym was founded with the aim of getting young people out...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.