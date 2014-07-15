A child migrant's journey

Children accompanying the funeral procession of teenage migrant Gilberto Francisco Ramos Juarez make their way to the cemetery, in San Jose Las Flores, Chiantla, in the Huehuetenango region, north of Guatemala City, July 12, 2014. Ramos Juarez's body...more

Children accompanying the funeral procession of teenage migrant Gilberto Francisco Ramos Juarez make their way to the cemetery, in San Jose Las Flores, Chiantla, in the Huehuetenango region, north of Guatemala City, July 12, 2014. Ramos Juarez's body was found in the Rio Grande Valley of southern Texas, less than a mile from the U.S.-Mexico border. An autopsy revealed no signs of trauma and authorities believe Ramos Juarez died of heat stroke. Differing media reports have stated Ramos Juarez's age as 14 or 15 years. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close