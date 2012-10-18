A city destroyed
A general view of damaged buildings in Al-khalidiya neighbourhood in Homs,October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A general view of damaged buildings in Al-khalidiya neighbourhood in Homs,October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A soft toy lies on the floor of a damaged room in Al-khalidiya neighbourhood in Homs, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A soft toy lies on the floor of a damaged room in Al-khalidiya neighbourhood in Homs, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Smoke rises after shelling in Al-khalidiya neighbourhood in Homs, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Smoke rises after shelling in Al-khalidiya neighbourhood in Homs, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A girl stands on debris next to a damaged building at a besieged area of Homs, August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A girl stands on debris next to a damaged building at a besieged area of Homs, August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
An interior view of a damaged building in Al-khalidiya neighbourhood in Homs, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
An interior view of a damaged building in Al-khalidiya neighbourhood in Homs, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Damaged buildings are seen at Juret al-Shayah in Homs, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Damaged buildings are seen at Juret al-Shayah in Homs, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Civilians flee in a vehicle at Houla near Homs September 9, 2012, REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Civilians flee in a vehicle at Houla near Homs September 9, 2012, REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A view of a damaged house in the Homs neighborhood of al-Qarabis September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A view of a damaged house in the Homs neighborhood of al-Qarabis September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Damaged buildings are seen in Homs September 8, 2012. Picture taken September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Damaged buildings are seen in Homs September 8, 2012. Picture taken September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Debris is seen at a destroyed school at Al Khalidieh near Homs September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Debris is seen at a destroyed school at Al Khalidieh near Homs September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A tank operated by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, is seen through the scope of a weapon of a member of the Free Syrian Army in Qusseer neighbourhood in Homs July 15, 2012. . REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A tank operated by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, is seen through the scope of a weapon of a member of the Free Syrian Army in Qusseer neighbourhood in Homs July 15, 2012. . REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A fallen chandelier lies on debris in Im Al-Zinar church that was damaged during clashes between Syrian Rebels and the Syrian Regime in Bustan al Diwan, Homs, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A fallen chandelier lies on debris in Im Al-Zinar church that was damaged during clashes between Syrian Rebels and the Syrian Regime in Bustan al Diwan, Homs, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Members of the Free Syrian Army hold weapons as they take up defense positions in a house in Qusseer neighbourhood in Homs July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Members of the Free Syrian Army hold weapons as they take up defense positions in a house in Qusseer neighbourhood in Homs July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A boy sits at his parents' house, damaged by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Talbiseh, near Homs August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A boy sits at his parents' house, damaged by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Talbiseh, near Homs August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
An abandoned pet tortoise walks on the debris of a damaged house in the neighbourhood of old Homs September 9, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazen Homsy
An abandoned pet tortoise walks on the debris of a damaged house in the neighbourhood of old Homs September 9, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazen Homsy
A tank is seen in al Qasser, near Homs July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Networ
A tank is seen in al Qasser, near Homs July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Networ
Civilians flee in a vehicle after shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Houla near Homs, September 9, 2012, REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Civilians flee in a vehicle after shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Houla near Homs, September 9, 2012, REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Damaged buildings line a street filled with rubbles in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Damaged buildings line a street filled with rubbles in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A damaged building is pictured in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A damaged building is pictured in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Members of rebel group Khaled ibin al Walid Fighters take position at the frontline as they fight against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces at Hamidiyeh district in the central city of Homs July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Members of rebel group Khaled ibin al Walid Fighters take position at the frontline as they fight against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces at Hamidiyeh district in the central city of Homs July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
The damaged Im Al-Zinar church is seen in the old city of Homs September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
The damaged Im Al-Zinar church is seen in the old city of Homs September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A view of a destroyed kitchen in a house in El Moalimin neighborhood in Homs, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A view of a destroyed kitchen in a house in El Moalimin neighborhood in Homs, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A lantern is hanged over damaged shops in the old souk of Homs, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A lantern is hanged over damaged shops in the old souk of Homs, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Houses damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Houses damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
A view of buildings destroyed during clashes between Syrian rebel fighters and government forces, in Al Qusour neighborhood in Homs, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A view of buildings destroyed during clashes between Syrian rebel fighters and government forces, in Al Qusour neighborhood in Homs, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Damaged buildings are seen at Juret al-Shayah in Homs, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Damaged buildings are seen at Juret al-Shayah in Homs, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A member of the Free Syrian Army inspects damaged buildings in Homs September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A member of the Free Syrian Army inspects damaged buildings in Homs September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
The interior of a destroyed house is pictured in Homs, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
The interior of a destroyed house is pictured in Homs, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Damaged buildings and a burnt body (bottom, R) are seen at Al Qussoor area in Homs, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Damaged buildings and a burnt body (bottom, R) are seen at Al Qussoor area in Homs, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Buildings damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen at Bab Dreeb in Homs, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Buildings damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen at Bab Dreeb in Homs, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
The interior of a building, destroyed during clashes between Syrian rebel fighters and government forces, is seen in Al Qusour neighbourhood in Homs, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
The interior of a building, destroyed during clashes between Syrian rebel fighters and government forces, is seen in Al Qusour neighbourhood in Homs, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A damaged building is seen in Homs, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A damaged building is seen in Homs, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Two members of the Free Syrian Army hold their weapons as they take defense positions in a house in El Moalimin neighborhood in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Two members of the Free Syrian Army hold their weapons as they take defense positions in a house in El Moalimin neighborhood in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A damaged kitchen is seen in Juret al-Shayah, in Homs, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A damaged kitchen is seen in Juret al-Shayah, in Homs, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A view of buildings, destroyed during clashes between Syrian rebel fighters and government forces, in Al Qusour neighborhood in Homs July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A view of buildings, destroyed during clashes between Syrian rebel fighters and government forces, in Al Qusour neighborhood in Homs July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Debris is seen along the floor of damaged shops at the old souk of Homs, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Debris is seen along the floor of damaged shops at the old souk of Homs, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Damaged are seen at Al Qussoor area in Homs city June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Damaged are seen at Al Qussoor area in Homs city June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Damaged buildings are seen in Homs June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Damaged buildings are seen in Homs June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
The damaged entrance of the Orthodox school for girls is seen after fighting between Syrian rebel fighters and President Bashar al-Assad's forces in the central city of Homs July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
The damaged entrance of the Orthodox school for girls is seen after fighting between Syrian rebel fighters and President Bashar al-Assad's forces in the central city of Homs July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A wall built by the government, according to the opposition, is seen separating the Inshaat district from the Bab Amr district in Homs March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A wall built by the government, according to the opposition, is seen separating the Inshaat district from the Bab Amr district in Homs March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A view of buildings, destroyed during clashes between Syrian rebel fighters and government forces, in Al Qusour neighborhood in Homs July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A view of buildings, destroyed during clashes between Syrian rebel fighters and government forces, in Al Qusour neighborhood in Homs July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Damaged buildings are seen in Homs April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Damaged buildings are seen in Homs April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Debris of a classroom in a school damaged by government forces, according to the opposition, are seen in Al Qasseer city, near Homs, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Debris of a classroom in a school damaged by government forces, according to the opposition, are seen in Al Qasseer city, near Homs, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A damaged house is seen in Homs, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Wassim Al Qussoor/Shaam News Network
A damaged house is seen in Homs, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Wassim Al Qussoor/Shaam News Network
Damaged buildings are seen in Homs, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Damaged buildings are seen in Homs, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A view of buildings, destroyed during clashes between Syrian rebel fighters and government forces, in Al Qusour neighborhood in Homs, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A view of buildings, destroyed during clashes between Syrian rebel fighters and government forces, in Al Qusour neighborhood in Homs, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A girl wearing a pink dress poses on a street in Homs July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A girl wearing a pink dress poses on a street in Homs July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Destroyed buildings are seen in Homs July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Destroyed buildings are seen in Homs July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A view of a damaged house in the city of Homs September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A view of a damaged house in the city of Homs September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A view of a damaged bedroom in the Homs neighborhood of al-Qarabis September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A view of a damaged bedroom in the Homs neighborhood of al-Qarabis September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Next Slideshows
Obama 2012
The president campaigns for a second term.
Beaks and feathers
Snapshots of birds from all over India.
Obama vs. Romney rematch
President Obama and Mitt Romney square off for round two.
Julia Gillard visits India
Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard is on a 3-day visit to New Delhi for talks to strengthen ties and increase civil nuclear cooperation.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.