A city in ruins
People walk past the wreckage of the Casablanca hotel bombed down by Shi'ite rebels during recent fighting with government forces in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada February 5, 2012. Saada has been the site of several waves of battles between...more
Followers of al-Houthi Shi'ite rebel group shout slogans as they ride a pick-up truck in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A girl holds her sister as they sit outside a tent their family erected in place of their house that was demolished during recent fighting between government forces and Shi'ite rebels in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada February 3, 2012....more
Boys play near a building demolished during recent fighting between government forces and Shi'ite rebels in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A girl stands on the wall of a house demolished during recent fighting between government forces and Shi'ite rebels in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Boys pose for a photo while playing in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada February 3, 2012. The headbands read: "Yes, Messenger of Allah." REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man looks through the door of a house demolished during recent fighting between government forces and Shi'ite rebels in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Girls look out from the door of their house in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Boy walk past a door of a house demolished during recent fighting between government forces and Shi'ite rebels in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Followers of Yemen's al-Houthi Shi'ite group stand as they man a checkpoint on a road leading to the northwestern province of Saada February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy plays near houses destroyed during recent fighting between government forces and rebels in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Armed men ride a motorcycle at a road leading to the northwestern Yemeni province of Saada February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Girls smile as they walk in an alley in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada February 3, 2012. Saada has been the site of several waves of battles between the national army and Shi'ite rebels in recent years. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A girl jumps near a house damaged during recent fighting between government forces and rebels in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
