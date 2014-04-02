A community buried
Bellevue Fire Lieutenant Richard Burke and Benton County Assistant Fire Chief Jack Coats watch rescue crews work on a mudslide in Oso, Washington, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Benton County Assistant Fire Chief Jack Coats makes his way over debris left by a mudslide in Oso, Washington April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A teddy bear and other items are seen stacked on a tractor wrecked in a mudslide in Oso, Washington, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Rescue workers hike into the debris field left by a mudslide in Oso, Washington, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A survey crew works on the massive debris pile left by a mudslide in Oso, Washington, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A rescue worker's muddy boots are seen in Oso, Washington, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A rescue worker is decontaminated after leaving the mudslide zone in Oso, Washington, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Rescue workers search for victims in Oso, Washington, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A U.S. flag flies at half staff in the midst of the mud slide rubble during recovery operations to find more victims from the massive mudslide that struck Oso, Washington, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Sarah M. Booker/U.S. Army National Guard/Handout more
Rescue workers and a rescue dog search for victims of a mudslide in Oso, Washington March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Personal effects of victims of a mudslide sit outside the decontamination tent in Oso, Washington March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A Coast Guard helicopter flies over the area of a massive landslide that struck Oso, Washington as search work continues in the mud and debris below, near Darrington, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Personnel from the Washington National Guard join civilian workers in efforts to find missing persons following a deadly mudslide in Oso, Washington on March 28, 2014, in this picture provided by the Washington National Guard. REUTERS/Washington...more
Highway 530 disappears into the site of a mudslide that destroyed Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Oso fire department firefighter Mark Upthegrove weeps after a moment of silence for those lost in the mudslide in Oso, Washington March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Rescue workers pause for a moment of silence for those lost in the mudslide exactly one week ago in Oso, Washington March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Elaine Thompson/Pool
Workers remove a tire from the mudslide in Oso, Washington March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Elaine Thompson/Pool
A search and rescue worker stands on a pile of mud and debris as search work continues from a massive landslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A dog is used as search work continues in the mud and debris from a massive landslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A hovercraft is used as search work continues in the mud and debris from a massive landslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Personnel from the Washington Air National Guard make their way through the mud and wreckage left behind by Saturday's mudslide in Oso, Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Spc. Matthew Sissel/Washington National Guard
A rescue worker looks over the debris pile from the mudslide in Oso, Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Mulligan/Pool
Rescuers walk in floodwaters on Highway 530 as search work continues in the mud and debris from a massive mudslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ted S. Warren/Pool
