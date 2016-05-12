Edition:
A day at the salt pan

A labourer works on a salt pan on a hot summer afternoon in Mumbai, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A labourer works on a salt pan on a hot summer morning in Mumbai, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Labourers work on a salt pan on a hot summer afternoon in Mumbai, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A labourer works on a salt pan on a hot summer afternoon in Mumbai, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Labourers work on a salt pan on a hot summer morning in Mumbai, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A labourer works on a salt pan on a hot summer afternoon in Mumbai, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

