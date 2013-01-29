A day with a model
French top model Marine Deleeuw arrives at Paris Charles-de-Gaulle airport to take a plane on her way to attend the New York fashion week, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French top model Marine Deleeuw checks-in at Paris Charles-de-Gaulle airport in Roissy, near Paris, January 27, 2013. Deleeuw, originally from Valenciennes northern France, was 18 when she first stepped down a catwalk - opening the first...more
French top model Marine Deleeuw checks-in at Paris Charles-de-Gaulle airport in Roissy, near Paris, January 27, 2013. Deleeuw, originally from Valenciennes northern France, was 18 when she first stepped down a catwalk - opening the first ready-to-wear show of the September 2012 season in New York. Now, ahead of the four-week marathon of shows, she is aware that in modelling your body is your instrument and plans to "rest the most I can, take vitamins, and do everything possible to not fall ill". REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French top model Marine Deleeuw makes her bed at the models' flat before going to Valentino Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French top model Marine Deleeuw drinks a coffee at the models' flat before going to Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French top model Marine Deleeuw's show card is pinned-up amongst others in the backstage of fashion house Valentino's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 show, in Paris, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French top model Marine Deleeuw reads her emails before going to the Valentino Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French top model Marine Deleeuw speaks with her booker at her model agency before going to Valentino Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French top model Marine Deleeuw's compcard is displayed amongst others at her model agency in Paris, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French top model Marine Deleeuw sits in a taxi on her way to Italian fashion house Valentino's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad looks at French top model Marine Deleeuw at a casting for his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion collection in Paris, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad puts the final touch to a dress on French top model Marine Deleeuw at a casting for his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion collection in Paris, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French top model Marine Deleeuw's dress hangs backstage before the start of Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Picciolo's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show for fashion house Valentino in Paris, January 23, 2013....more
French top model Marine Deleeuw waits for the start of the show in the backstage before the start of Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad's (R) Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion collection in Paris, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer more
A make-up artist works on French top model Marine Deleeuw backstage before the start of Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Picciolo's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show for fashion house Valentino in Paris, January 23,...more
French top model Marine Deleeuw puts a dressing gown on backstage before the start of Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Picciolo's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show for fashion house Valentino in Paris, January 23,...more
French top model Marine Deleeuw's show card and details are posted backstage at the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show for fashion house Valentino,in Paris, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French top model Marine Deleeuw waits for a casting at Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad's headquarter in Paris, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French top model Marine Deleeuw changes shoes backstage before the start of Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Picciolo's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show for fashion house Valentino in Paris, January 23, 2013....more
French top model Marine Deleeuw looks at herself in a mirror on her way to a casting in Paris, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French top model Marine Deleeuw takes a break between a casting for Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion collection and that of fashion house Valentino in Paris, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer more
A make-up artist works on French top model Marine Deleeuw backstage before the start of Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Picciolo's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show for fashion house Valentino in Paris, January 23,...more
A hairdresser works on French top model Marine Deleeuw backstage before the start of Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Picciolo's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show for fashion house Valentino in Paris, January 23, 2013....more
French top model Marine Deleeuw tries on her shoes in the backstage before the start of Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris,, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French top model Marine Deleeuw hugs a model friend backstage before the start of Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A make-up artist works on French top model Marine Deleeuw backstage before the start of Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French top model Marine Deleeuw walks backstage before the start of Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion collection in Paris, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Hairdressers work on French top model Marine Deleeuw in the backstage before the start of Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Model Marine Deleeuw presents a creation by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French top model Marine Deleeuw takes a break before the start of Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Picciolo's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 show for fashion house Valentino in Paris, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe...more
French top model Marine Deleeuw tries to close her suitcase at the models' flat before going to Valentino Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
