Thu May 17, 2012

A day with an Indian transgender

Seema, 33, poses inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema, 33, poses inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema, 33, poses inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema gestures in front of a mirror at his residence in New Delhi, May 16, 2012. Seema is transgender, one of hundreds of thousands in conservative India who are ostracised, often abused and forced into prostitution due to no legal recognition. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema gestures in front of a mirror at his residence in New Delhi, May 16, 2012. Seema is transgender, one of hundreds of thousands in conservative India who are ostracised, often abused and forced into prostitution due to no legal...more

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema gestures in front of a mirror at his residence in New Delhi, May 16, 2012. Seema is transgender, one of hundreds of thousands in conservative India who are ostracised, often abused and forced into prostitution due to no legal recognition. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema plucks out the stubble from his chin as his wife prepares lunch at their residence in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema plucks out the stubble from his chin as his wife prepares lunch at their residence in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema plucks out the stubble from his chin as his wife prepares lunch at their residence in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema feeds his daughter as his wife eats her lunch at their residence in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema feeds his daughter as his wife eats her lunch at their residence in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema feeds his daughter as his wife eats her lunch at their residence in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema adjusts his head scarf before leaving his residence in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema adjusts his head scarf before leaving his residence in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema adjusts his head scarf before leaving his residence in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema talks to his wife before leaving his residence in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema talks to his wife before leaving his residence in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema talks to his wife before leaving his residence in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema displays his picture in which he's dressed as a woman at his residence in New Delhi, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema displays his picture in which he's dressed as a woman at his residence in New Delhi, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema displays his picture in which he's dressed as a woman at his residence in New Delhi, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The makeup kit of Seema, is pictured inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The makeup kit of Seema, is pictured inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, May 17, 2012

The makeup kit of Seema, is pictured inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema gets ready for work on the streets, inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema gets ready for work on the streets, inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema gets ready for work on the streets, inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema sits next to his children and wife at his residence in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema sits next to his children and wife at his residence in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema sits next to his children and wife at his residence in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema gets ready for work on the streets, next to a box filled with condoms inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema gets ready for work on the streets, next to a box filled with condoms inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema gets ready for work on the streets, next to a box filled with condoms inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema places half of a yellow sponge ball into his empty bra cup before leaving for work on the streets, inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema places half of a yellow sponge ball into his empty bra cup before leaving for work on the streets, inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema places half of a yellow sponge ball into his empty bra cup before leaving for work on the streets, inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema wears a bra inside his residence before leaving for work on the streets in New Delhi, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema wears a bra inside his residence before leaving for work on the streets in New Delhi, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema wears a bra inside his residence before leaving for work on the streets in New Delhi, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema rests inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, before leaving for work on the streets in New Delhi May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema rests inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, before leaving for work on the streets in New Delhi May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema rests inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, before leaving for work on the streets in New Delhi May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema smiles inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, before leaving for work on the streets in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema smiles inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, before leaving for work on the streets in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema smiles inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, before leaving for work on the streets in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema, 33, takes off his pants to get dressed as a woman, inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, before leaving for work on the streets in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema, 33, takes off his pants to get dressed as a woman, inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, before leaving for work on the streets in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema, 33, takes off his pants to get dressed as a woman, inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, before leaving for work on the streets in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema poses for a picture outside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema poses for a picture outside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema poses for a picture outside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema poses inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema poses inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema poses inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema, 33, waits for customers on a street in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema, 33, waits for customers on a street in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema, 33, waits for customers on a street in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema, 33, waits for customers on a street as a vehicle moves pasts in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema, 33, waits for customers on a street as a vehicle moves pasts in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema, 33, waits for customers on a street as a vehicle moves pasts in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema is pictured after applying his makeup, before leaving for work on the streets, inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema is pictured after applying his makeup, before leaving for work on the streets, inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema is pictured after applying his makeup, before leaving for work on the streets, inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema is pictured inside a local non-governmental organisation office which supports sexual minorities in New Delhi, after applying his makeup and before leaving for work on the streets, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema is pictured inside a local non-governmental organisation office which supports sexual minorities in New Delhi, after applying his makeup and before leaving for work on the streets, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema is pictured inside a local non-governmental organisation office which supports sexual minorities in New Delhi, after applying his makeup and before leaving for work on the streets, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema displays an anti-retroviral drug used to treat HIV/AIDS, inside his residence in New Delhi, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema displays an anti-retroviral drug used to treat HIV/AIDS, inside his residence in New Delhi, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema displays an anti-retroviral drug used to treat HIV/AIDS, inside his residence in New Delhi, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema dances inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Seema dances inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema dances inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

