A day with John Kasich
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich tastes the maple syrup offered him by Jim Fadden (L) at Fadden's General Store in North Woodstock, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich tries on the jacket worn by a police officer in Elvis Presley's funeral procession at the American Police Motorcycle Museum in Meredith, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian...more
Owner Jim Fadden escorts Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich (L) through Fadden's General Store in North Woodstock, New Hampshire October 14, 2015, during a multi-day campaign bus tour through the state. REUTERS/Brian...more
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich talks to the mannequin in the sidecar while sitting on a 1929 Indian police motorcycle at the American Police Motorcycle Museum in Meredith, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian...more
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich (R) talks to ten year-old Lilly Goldsmith at Biederman's Deli in Plymouth, New Hampshire October 14, 2015, during a multi-day campaign bus tour through the state. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich walks down Main Street in North Woodstock, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich boards his campaign bus in Meredith, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich honks the horn on his campaign bus in Meredith, New Hampshire October 14, 2015 during a multi-day campaign bus tour. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich (R) talks to chief strategist John Weaver (L) on his campaign bus in Plymouth, New Hampshire October 14, 2015 during a multi-day campaign bus tour through the state. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich talks to reporters in Meredith, New Hampshire October 14, 2015, during a multi-day campaign bus tour through the state. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich takes a question from the audience during a campaign town hall meeting in Plymouth, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich looks at the menu board at Biederman's Deli in Plymouth, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich sits in an antique car while visiting Fadden's General Store in North Woodstock, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich visits Fadden's General Store in North Woodstock, New Hampshire October 14, 2015, during a multi-day campaign bus tour through the state. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich (L) and members of his campaign team walk to get lunch at Biederman's Deli in Plymouth, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich waits for his lunch at Biederman's Deli in Plymouth, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
