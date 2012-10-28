Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Oct 29, 2012 | 1:06am IST

A day with Mitt Romney

<p>Mitt Romney leaves his hotel room at the start of the day accompanied by aide Garrett Jackson in Toledo, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney leaves his hotel room at the start of the day accompanied by aide Garrett Jackson in Toledo, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, October 29, 2012

Mitt Romney leaves his hotel room at the start of the day accompanied by aide Garrett Jackson in Toledo, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
1 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney leaves his hotel at the start of the day in Toledo, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Mitt Romney leaves his hotel at the start of the day in Toledo, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, October 29, 2012

Mitt Romney leaves his hotel at the start of the day in Toledo, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
2 / 29
<p>Aide Garrett Jackson talks to Mitt Romney as they are driven to the airport in Toledo, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Aide Garrett Jackson talks to Mitt Romney as they are driven to the airport in Toledo, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, October 29, 2012

Aide Garrett Jackson talks to Mitt Romney as they are driven to the airport in Toledo, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
3 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney talks with senior advisors Stuart Stevens and Eric Fehrnstrom on his campaign plane enroute to Des Moines, Iowa for his first public campaign event of the day, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney talks with senior advisors Stuart Stevens and Eric Fehrnstrom on his campaign plane enroute to Des Moines, Iowa for his first public campaign event of the day, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, October 29, 2012

Mitt Romney talks with senior advisors Stuart Stevens and Eric Fehrnstrom on his campaign plane enroute to Des Moines, Iowa for his first public campaign event of the day, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
4 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney talks to aide Garrett Jackson on his campaign plane enroute to Des Moines, Iowa for his first public campaign event of the day October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney talks to aide Garrett Jackson on his campaign plane enroute to Des Moines, Iowa for his first public campaign event of the day October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, October 29, 2012

Mitt Romney talks to aide Garrett Jackson on his campaign plane enroute to Des Moines, Iowa for his first public campaign event of the day October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
5 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney looks over his speech in his hold room before speaking at Kinzler Construction Services in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney looks over his speech in his hold room before speaking at Kinzler Construction Services in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, October 29, 2012

Mitt Romney looks over his speech in his hold room before speaking at Kinzler Construction Services in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
6 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney looks at a map of the state of Iowa in his hold room before speaking at Kinzler Construction Services in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Mitt Romney looks at a map of the state of Iowa in his hold room before speaking at Kinzler Construction Services in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, October 29, 2012

Mitt Romney looks at a map of the state of Iowa in his hold room before speaking at Kinzler Construction Services in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
7 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney walks out of his hold room to speak at Kinzler Construction Services in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney walks out of his hold room to speak at Kinzler Construction Services in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, October 29, 2012

Mitt Romney walks out of his hold room to speak at Kinzler Construction Services in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
8 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney waits to take the stage for a speech at Kinzler Construction Services in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney waits to take the stage for a speech at Kinzler Construction Services in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, October 29, 2012

Mitt Romney waits to take the stage for a speech at Kinzler Construction Services in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
9 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney greets people in the crowd after delivering a speech on the U.S. economy while campaigning in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Mitt Romney greets people in the crowd after delivering a speech on the U.S. economy while campaigning in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, October 29, 2012

Mitt Romney greets people in the crowd after delivering a speech on the U.S. economy while campaigning in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
10 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney offers Halloween candy to Stella Kinzler during a campaign stop at Kinzler Construction Services in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney offers Halloween candy to Stella Kinzler during a campaign stop at Kinzler Construction Services in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, October 29, 2012

Mitt Romney offers Halloween candy to Stella Kinzler during a campaign stop at Kinzler Construction Services in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
11 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney looks at his iPad on his campaign plane enroute to North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney looks at his iPad on his campaign plane enroute to North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, October 29, 2012

Mitt Romney looks at his iPad on his campaign plane enroute to North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
12 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney arrives at the airport in North Canton, Ohio October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney arrives at the airport in North Canton, Ohio October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, October 29, 2012

Mitt Romney arrives at the airport in North Canton, Ohio October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
13 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney is met by Paul Ryan and his wife Janna at the airport in Green, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney is met by Paul Ryan and his wife Janna at the airport in Green, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, October 29, 2012

Mitt Romney is met by Paul Ryan and his wife Janna at the airport in Green, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
14 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney offers to throw a football as he is greeted by Paul Ryan and his family at the airport in Green, Ohio October 26, 2012. With Paul Ryan are his son Charlie, wife Janna, son Sam and daughter Liza. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney offers to throw a football as he is greeted by Paul Ryan and his family at the airport in Green, Ohio October 26, 2012. With Paul Ryan are his son Charlie, wife Janna, son Sam and daughter Liza. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, October 29, 2012

Mitt Romney offers to throw a football as he is greeted by Paul Ryan and his family at the airport in Green, Ohio October 26, 2012. With Paul Ryan are his son Charlie, wife Janna, son Sam and daughter Liza. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
15 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan talk at the airport before a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan talk at the airport before a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, October 29, 2012

Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan talk at the airport before a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
16 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan autograph souvenir footballs before a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan autograph souvenir footballs before a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, October 29, 2012

Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan autograph souvenir footballs before a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
17 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan listen to aide Garrett Jackson on the campaign bus enroute to a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan listen to aide Garrett Jackson on the campaign bus enroute to a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, October 29, 2012

Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan listen to aide Garrett Jackson on the campaign bus enroute to a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
18 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney talks to Senator Rob Portman while aide Garrett Jackson works in an adjacent room at the airport before a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Mitt Romney talks to Senator Rob Portman while aide Garrett Jackson works in an adjacent room at the airport before a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, October 29, 2012

Mitt Romney talks to Senator Rob Portman while aide Garrett Jackson works in an adjacent room at the airport before a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
19 / 29
<p>Staff members reflected off the widow of the room as Mitt Romney works before a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Staff members reflected off the widow of the room as Mitt Romney works before a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, October 29, 2012

Staff members reflected off the widow of the room as Mitt Romney works before a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
20 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan and his wife Janna wait as they are introduced at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan and his wife Janna wait as they are introduced at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, October 29, 2012

Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan and his wife Janna wait as they are introduced at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
21 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan watch a video feed as they are introduced at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. With them are Paul Ryan's children Sam (bottom L), Liza (bottom C) and Charlie (bottom R). REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan watch a video feed as they are introduced at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. With them are Paul Ryan's children Sam (bottom L), Liza (bottom C) and Charlie (bottom R). REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, October 29, 2012

Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan watch a video feed as they are introduced at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. With them are Paul Ryan's children Sam (bottom L), Liza (bottom C) and Charlie (bottom R). REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
22 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney watches a video feed as he is introduced by Paul Ryan at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney watches a video feed as he is introduced by Paul Ryan at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, October 29, 2012

Mitt Romney watches a video feed as he is introduced by Paul Ryan at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
23 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney greets audience members at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Mitt Romney greets audience members at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, October 29, 2012

Mitt Romney greets audience members at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
24 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney, with vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan at his side, speaks at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney, with vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan at his side, speaks at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, October 29, 2012

Mitt Romney, with vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan at his side, speaks at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
25 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan wave to the crowd at the conclusion of a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder )</p>

Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan wave to the crowd at the conclusion of a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder )

Monday, October 29, 2012

Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan wave to the crowd at the conclusion of a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder )

Close
26 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney holds a souvenir golf putter in his hold room after a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney holds a souvenir golf putter in his hold room after a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, October 29, 2012

Mitt Romney holds a souvenir golf putter in his hold room after a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
27 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney waits to be driven to his hotel after a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney waits to be driven to his hotel after a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, October 29, 2012

Mitt Romney waits to be driven to his hotel after a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
28 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney arrives at his hotel after a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney arrives at his hotel after a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, October 29, 2012

Mitt Romney arrives at his hotel after a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Celebrating Eid al-Adha

Celebrating Eid al-Adha

Next Slideshows

Celebrating Eid al-Adha

Celebrating Eid al-Adha

Pictures of people offering prayers and celebrating on the occasion of Eid al-adha.

27 Oct 2012
Festival of Eid

Festival of Eid

Muslims around the world mark the holiday of Eid al-Adha.

26 Oct 2012
India F1: Practice sessions

India F1: Practice sessions

Drivers get a feel for the Buddh International Circuit during practice ahead of the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday.

27 Oct 2012
Myanmar's Muslim Rohingyas

Myanmar's Muslim Rohingyas

In the aftermath of the 2012 clashes between Rakhine Buddhists and stateless Rohingya Muslims, a look at the plight of the minority group.

15 May 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast