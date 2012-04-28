A day with the LAPD
Officers arrest a man suspected of stealing his girlfriend's car in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Officers arrest a man suspected of stealing his girlfriend's car in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Items confiscated from a suspect are seen on the hood of a squad car in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Items confiscated from a suspect are seen on the hood of a squad car in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Senior Lead Officer Martin Martinez (R) greets James Oh, owner of a Liquor store on a street corner where the 1992 Los Angeles Riots started in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. The 77th division of south Los Angeles, where the riots began, is an...more
Senior Lead Officer Martin Martinez (R) greets James Oh, owner of a Liquor store on a street corner where the 1992 Los Angeles Riots started in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. The 77th division of south Los Angeles, where the riots began, is an 11.2 square mile area. It has seen a drop from 162 homicides 20 years ago, to 16 so far this year. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Shalize Talley, 23, sits with her five-month-old son as police officers search her home in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Shalize Talley, 23, sits with her five-month-old son as police officers search her home in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Shalize Talley, 23, sits with her five-month-old son as police officers search her home in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Shalize Talley, 23, sits with her five-month-old son as police officers search her home in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
LAPD Officer Romero looks for gang tattoos on a man who was drinking alcohol in the street in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
LAPD Officer Romero looks for gang tattoos on a man who was drinking alcohol in the street in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Officers search men who were drinking alcohol in the street in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Officers search men who were drinking alcohol in the street in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bullet-proof glass is seen in front of the servers at a Jack In The Box fast food restaurant in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bullet-proof glass is seen in front of the servers at a Jack In The Box fast food restaurant in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man is detained in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man is detained in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Senior Lead Officer Martin Martinez (R) greets Edwin Sarmento, who works in a cell phone store on the street corner where the riots started in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Senior Lead Officer Martin Martinez (R) greets Edwin Sarmento, who works in a cell phone store on the street corner where the riots started in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gang graffiti is seen on a wall in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gang graffiti is seen on a wall in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Senior Lead Officer Martin Martinez (L) greets David Lee, 35, who was wearing an LA Riot t-shirt on the street corner where the riots started in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Senior Lead Officer Martin Martinez (L) greets David Lee, 35, who was wearing an LA Riot t-shirt on the street corner where the riots started in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Officers arrest a man suspected of stealing his girlfriend's car in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Officers arrest a man suspected of stealing his girlfriend's car in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man is handcuffed in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man is handcuffed in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A memorial to a gang victim is seen on a street in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A memorial to a gang victim is seen on a street in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Officers arrest a man suspected of stealing his girlfriend's car in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Officers arrest a man suspected of stealing his girlfriend's car in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
The Aurora Borealis
Stunning views of nature's northern lights.
Enterprise in New York
The Space Shuttle Enterprise is flown from Washington to New York to be placed at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum.
Royal Wedding redux
Highlights from last year's wedding of William and Kate.
Killing Bin Laden
The operation that killed the al Qaeda leader.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.