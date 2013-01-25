A dolphin in Brooklyn
A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. The sea mammal appeared to struggle in the narrow waterway that stretches 1.8 miles into Brooklyn from New York...more
A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. The sea mammal appeared to struggle in the narrow waterway that stretches 1.8 miles into Brooklyn from New York Harbor. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water along a steel bulkhead in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water along a steel bulkhead in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man reaches down to pat a dolphin as it struggles along a bulkhead in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal as others look on in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man reaches down to pat a dolphin as it struggles along a bulkhead in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal as others look on in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water near a large pipe in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water near a large pipe in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Onlookers watch a dolphin as it struggles to swim in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Onlookers watch a dolphin as it struggles to swim in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Next Slideshows
India this week
A selection of our best photos from across the country from this week.
Teen bride's first child
The legal age for marriage in India is 18, but teen marriages and pregnancies are common, especially in poor, rural areas where girls are married off young.
Republic Day Rehearsals
Candid moments from rehearsals for India's 64th Republic Day.
A whisky world
From China to America, sales of whiskies are taking off as old world distilling traditions adapt to new world markets.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.