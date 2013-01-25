Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jan 26, 2013 | 3:30am IST

A dolphin in Brooklyn

<p>A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. The sea mammal appeared to struggle in the narrow waterway that stretches 1.8 miles into Brooklyn from New York Harbor. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. The sea mammal appeared to struggle in the narrow waterway that stretches 1.8 miles into Brooklyn from New York...more

Saturday, January 26, 2013

A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. The sea mammal appeared to struggle in the narrow waterway that stretches 1.8 miles into Brooklyn from New York Harbor. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
1 / 10
<p>A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, January 26, 2013

A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
2 / 10
<p>A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Saturday, January 26, 2013

A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
3 / 10
<p>A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water along a steel bulkhead in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water along a steel bulkhead in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, January 26, 2013

A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water along a steel bulkhead in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
4 / 10
<p>A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, January 26, 2013

A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
5 / 10
<p>A man reaches down to pat a dolphin as it struggles along a bulkhead in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal as others look on in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A man reaches down to pat a dolphin as it struggles along a bulkhead in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal as others look on in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Saturday, January 26, 2013

A man reaches down to pat a dolphin as it struggles along a bulkhead in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal as others look on in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
6 / 10
<p>A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, January 26, 2013

A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
7 / 10
<p>A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water near a large pipe in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water near a large pipe in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, January 26, 2013

A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water near a large pipe in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
8 / 10
<p>A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, January 26, 2013

A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
9 / 10
<p>Onlookers watch a dolphin as it struggles to swim in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Onlookers watch a dolphin as it struggles to swim in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, January 26, 2013

Onlookers watch a dolphin as it struggles to swim in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

A selection of our best photos from across the country from this week.

26 Jan 2013
Teen bride's first child

Teen bride's first child

The legal age for marriage in India is 18, but teen marriages and pregnancies are common, especially in poor, rural areas where girls are married off young.

25 Jan 2013
Republic Day Rehearsals

Republic Day Rehearsals

Candid moments from rehearsals for India's 64th Republic Day.

25 Jan 2013
A whisky world

A whisky world

From China to America, sales of whiskies are taking off as old world distilling traditions adapt to new world markets.

25 Jan 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast