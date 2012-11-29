Edition:
A donkey's burden

<p>A donkey transports ballot boxes to villages unreachable by vehicles in Panjshir province, north of Kabul September 17, 2010. Afghanistan will hold parliamentary elections on September 18. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

Thursday, November 29, 2012

<p>A boy labourer loads bricks onto a donkey at a brick yard in Larkana, in Pakistan's Sindh province July 4, 2010. REUTERS/Nadeem Soomro </p>

Thursday, November 29, 2012

<p>A woman sits on a donkey before joining the "Virgem da Atalaia" procession during Holy Week in Alcochete near Lisbon April 24, 2011. This procession has been held annually for about 400 years ago. In the past only single women rode the donkeys to ask help from the Virgin to find a husband. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante </p>

Thursday, November 29, 2012

<p>A man stands with a donkey beside his destroyed house in the village of Gerdec, some 16 km (10 miles) from Tirana, Albania, March 19, 2008. REUTERS/Arben Celi </p>

Thursday, November 29, 2012

<p>A donkey, carrying a lamb in its saddle-bag, is led by nomads as they head back to their village from summer pastures near the town of Cizre, southeast Turkey, October 16, 2007. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas </p>

Thursday, November 29, 2012

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters transport weapon on a donkey after clashes with forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, in Harem near Idlib October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Redwan al-Homsi/Shaam News Network/Handout </p>

Thursday, November 29, 2012

<p>An Afghan girl walks with her donkey carrying hay in Kunduz October 6, 2008. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

Thursday, November 29, 2012

<p>A Palestinian family falls from a donkey cart after they crossed a breach on the border wall between the Gaza Strip and Egypt January 27, 2008. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Thursday, November 29, 2012

<p>An Afghan boy falls off his donkey as it fights with another outside the German armed forces Bundeswehr camp in Kunduz, northern Afghanistan April 16, 2009. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Thursday, November 29, 2012

<p>Afghan boys ride on a donkey cart carrying part of old car in Kabul May 19, 2007. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Thursday, November 29, 2012

<p>A Tibetan woman walks home with her donkey as she transports straw, on a road leading to Tsedang some 120 km (75 miles) west of the Lhasa Tibet Autonomous Region November 26, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

Thursday, November 29, 2012

<p>Members of a smuggling group hold the leashes of horses carrying alcoholic drinks during a smuggling operation to Iran at the border near Sulaimaniya, 260 km (160 miles) northeast of Baghdad January 26, 2012. Border security forces repeatedly clash with smugglers who use the dark and rugged area to facilitate their operations. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Thursday, November 29, 2012

<p>A man unloads clay tiles, used for flooring and roofs, from a donkey inside a compound at a makeshift factory in Karachi July 25, 2010. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro </p>

Thursday, November 29, 2012

<p>Afghan residents load election materials onto a donkey to be transported to a village, where roads for vehicles do not exist, in Panjshir province, north of Kabul September 17, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

Thursday, November 29, 2012

<p>An Iraqi police officer checks a donkey, pulling a disabled man on a cart, before allowing it to enter a polling station in the country's second largest city of Basra, January 30, 2005. REUTERS/Atef Hassan </p>

Thursday, November 29, 2012

<p>A boy transports animal feed on a donkey past the checkpoint of Tactical Control Point of the 1st Light Armoured Reconnaissance in Taghaz village in Helmand, Afghanistan September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Erik de Castro </p>

Thursday, November 29, 2012

<p>A man transports recyclables on a donkey-drawn cart through the streets of Lahore September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza </p>

Thursday, November 29, 2012

<p>An Afghan woman walks with a donkey outside Kabul May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail </p>

Thursday, November 29, 2012

<p>Refugees who fled the conflict in Sudan's western Darfur shield themselves during a dust storm at Djabal camp near Gos Beida in eastern Chad June 19, 2008. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

Thursday, November 29, 2012

