A Euromaidan wedding

Mark Marczyk and Marichka Kudriavtseva participate in the "hora" during their Ukrainian-themed public wedding at Dufferin Grove Park in Toronto, Canada May 17, 2015. The couple had met during the uprising in Kiev's Maidan square in January 2014. Kudriavtseva, from Ukraine, and Marczyk, from Canada, wanted to have a public wedding in a Toronto park and invited the general public over social media to celebrate with them. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

