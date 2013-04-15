A fight to save the land
French gendarmes advance past a burning make-shift shelter during clashes with anti-airport protesters on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, April 15, 2013. The new airport, some 30kms (19 miles) from...more
French gendarmes advance past a burning make-shift shelter during clashes with anti-airport protesters on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, April 15, 2013. The new airport, some 30kms (19 miles) from Nantes, is scheduled to be constructed for 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French gendarmes advance past a burning make-shift shelter during clashes with anti-airport protesters on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Clouds of tear gas surround anti-airport protesters who block a road on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French gendarmes apprehend an anti-airport protester on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French gendarmes advance past flames near a make-shift shelter after clashes with anti-airport protesters on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, April 15, 2013. Sign at left reads, "Don't touch our...more
French gendarmes advance past flames near a make-shift shelter after clashes with anti-airport protesters on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, April 15, 2013. Sign at left reads, "Don't touch our prairies". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A French gendarme gives instructions near a burning make-shift shelter during clashes with anti-airport protesters on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A French farmer, who takes part in anti-airport protests, pleads with a French gendarme to stop, on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
People take part in a demonstration against plans to construct a new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, April 13, 2013. The banner reads: "Occupy, cultivate, resist". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
People walk near barricades as they take part in a demonstration against plans to construct a new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French riot gendarmes fire tear-gas canisters towards demonstrators during an evacuation operation on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Demonstrators gather in the woods near a blockaded country road as evacuation operations continue on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Anti-airport protesters clash with French riot gendarmes amid a cloud of teargas during an evacuation operation on the land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French gendarmes in riot gear apprehend an anti-airport protestor as evacuation operations continue on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A French riot gendarme reacts after being covered with lime during clashes with demonstrators during an evacuation operation on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe more
A demonstrator makes his way amid a tear-gas cloud during clashes with riot gendarmes as evacuation operations continue on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe more
Anti-airport protesters stand near a fire on a road during an evacuation operation on the land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, October 30, 2012.REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A French riot gendarme secures the area as evacuation operations continue on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Anti-airport protesters place branches across a road as they face off with French riot gendarmes on land that will become the new airport complex in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French riot gendarmes face demonstrators as evacuation operations continue on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
View of a make-shift camp where demonstrators are gathered, on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A cloud of tear gas floats over demonstrators who face off with French riot gendarmes during an evacuation operation on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French riot gendarmes face anti-airport protesters who occupy land that will become the new airport complex in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A French riot gendarme wipes his visor after being covered with lime during clashes with demonstrators during an evacuation operation on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, November 23, 2012. ...more
French riot gendarmes detain a demonstrator as evacuation operations continue on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Anti-airport protesters move away from teargas during clashes with French riot gendarmes during an evacuation operation on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe more
An anti-airport protester looks down at gendarmes from a makeshift treetop shelter during an evacuation operation on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Demonstrators gather on a blocaded country road as evacuation operations continue on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French riot gendarmes face anti-airport protesters during clashes after the evacuation operation of their squatted houses on the land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe more
French riot gendarmes smeared with paint stand guard after clashes with anti-airport protesters during an evacuation operation on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane...more
French riot gendarmes detain a demonstrator as evacuation operations continue on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A French riot gendarme patrols as he walks past a shanty house during an evacuation operation on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French gendarmes in riot gear apprehend an anti-airport protestor as evacuation operations continue on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French riot gendarmes group together after being covered with lime during clashes with demonstrators during an evacuation operation on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane...more
French riot gendarmes secure a path during an evacuation operation on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Anti-airport protesters add wood to a burning barricade as they face off French riot gendarmes (not seen) after the evacuation operation of their squatted houses on the land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France,...more
French riot gendarmes patrol a road as they evacuate anti-airport protesters on the land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A French gendarme checks the identity papers of driver who arrives to attend a music festival on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
People arrive for a festival on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Protesters prepare food near a shelter at the place called "La Chataigneraie" on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, December 11, 2012. Activists, farmers and local residents re-occupy land expropriated by...more
A protester prepares food at the place called "La Chataigneraie" on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
