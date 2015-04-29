A game with no fans
Camden Yards ballpark is seen without fans in this aerial image as a Baltimore Orioles player, wearing a white colored uniform, races towards home plate during the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Baltimore, Maryland April 29,...more
The inside of Camden Yards ballpark is seen empty before the start of the Baltimore Orioles against Chicago White Sox America League baseball game in Baltimore. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The lineup board for the Baltimore Orioles against Chicago White Sox America League baseball game is seen at Camden Yards. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Fans sit outside Camden Yards ballpark before the start of the Baltimore Orioles against Chicago White Sox. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Camden Yards ballpark sits empty of fans during the Baltimore Orioles against Chicago White Sox America League baseball game in Baltimore, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Players are seen on the field at Camden Yards ballpark during the Baltimore Orioles against Chicago White Sox game. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Empty ticket windows are seen at Camden Yards ballpark before the start of the Baltimore Orioles against Chicago White Sox America League baseball game in Baltimore, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez pitches to Chicago White Sox center fielder Adam Eaton during the top of the first inning. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
A Chicago White Sox outfielder stands during their American League baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards baseball stadium in Baltimore, Maryland April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Chicago White Sox outfielder throws the ball during American League baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards baseball stadium in Baltimore, Maryland April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Baltimore Orioles player stands in the dugout and looks at empty seats before the start of their game against the Chicago White Sox at Camden Yards baseball stadium in Baltimore, Maryland April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Relief pitchers sit in the bullpen at Camden Yards ballpark during the Baltimore Orioles against Chicago White Sox American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Police stand outside Oriole Park at Camden Yards before the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles game. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Camden Yards ballpark is seen without fans in this aerial image over Baltimore as the Baltimore Orioles play the Chicago White Sox in Maryland April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The Baltimore Orioles against Chicago White Sox American League baseball game is seen televised at an empty bar inside Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Baltimore Orioles ball girl stands between innings during their American League baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Camden Yards baseball stadium in Baltimore, Maryland April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Baltimore Orioles outfielders react after defeating Chicago White Sox 8-2 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Camden Yards ballpark is seen without fans in this aerial image as Baltimore Orioles take the bat against the Chicago White Sox in Baltimore, Maryland April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
