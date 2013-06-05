A hard day of work
Workers sew clothes at a garment factory in New Delhi May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
An employee works inside a plant of General Motors India Ltd. at Halol, about 150 (93 miles) east from Ahmedabad August 28, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A boy separates starched sarees left to dry on the roof of a cotton factory in Hyderabad November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
A female labourer reacts to the camera as her colleague works at a brick factory on the outskirts of Chennai April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Babu/Files
Labourers work inside an aluminium smelting factory in Mumbai March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A worker tends to yarn-spinning equipment at a factory in Coimbatore, about 500 km (310 miles) from Chennai, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Babu/Files
A worker unloads steel bars from a trolley at an iron and steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A goldsmith works on a gold bangle at a workshop in Kolkata January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A worker assembles a Hyundai car inside the Hyundai Motor India Ltd. plant at Kancheepuram district in Tamil Nadu October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files
A labourer works inside an iron factory on the outskirts of Jammu October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
Employees are seen working through the doors of Chevrolet Beat cars on an assembly line at the General Motors plant in Talegaon, about 118 km (73 miles) from Mumbai September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A worker dries vermicelli, a specialty eaten during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
A labourer works inside a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
Employees assemble engines for BharatBenz trucks inside Daimler's factory in Oragadam in the Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files
Workers produce bras for export at the Intimate Fashions factory in Kanchipuram district, 30 km (18 miles) south of Chennai, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files
Labourers work inside a clothes dyeing factory at an industrial area in Mumbai May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
An employee works inside a cotton processing unit at Kunthva village, north of Ahmedabad, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A worker spreads sugar inside a sugar factory at Sanyan village in April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Workers assemble a Royal Enfield motorcycle inside its factory in Chennai April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files
A labourer fills cotton in a basket at a cotton processing unit in Kati town, 50 km (31 miles) north of Ahmedabad April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A goldsmith works on a gold bangles at a workshop in Kolkata March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A worker arranges a saree as it is hung out to dry after dyeing it at a workshop in Shardarpara village, south of Kolkata February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A labourer works on a machine that manufactures silver paper at a factory in New Delhi December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A worker cuts an iron rod inside a steel factory in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
A veiled female labourer works in a brick factory on a cold winter morning at Togga village, in the outskirts of Chandigarh November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A worker checks aluminium utensils outside a factory on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files
Sanjay Arora, 34, who is serving a life term, works with threads to make candles inside Kot Bhalwal jail on the outskirts of Jammu October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
A potter makes an earthen lamp at a workshop in Kolkata October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A worker makes firecrackers at a factory on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A man rolls electrical power lines onto a wooden wheel at a factory in the outskirts of Jammu September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
A worker scrapes solidified sugar crystals into a bowl on a production line inside a sugar factory in Satara district, about 285km (177 miles) south of Mumbai May 10, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A worker displays test tubes filled with sugar syrup at various stages of distillation, used to measure the quality of sugar during the vacuum evaporation process, inside a sugar factory in Satara district, about 285km (177 miles) south of Mumbai May...more
Mohammad Asif embroiders sari fabric inside a workshop in a slum in Mumbai, June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
An employee works inside a small-scale locks manufacturing factory at Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
A worker stands next to a production line at the Britannia biscuit factory in New Delhi June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
An employee works inside a steel rerolling mill at Chitra industrial area, on the outskirts of Bhavnagar town, in Gujarat May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A worker cleans dry fruit to be used in ice creams inside an ice cream factory on the outskirts of Ahmedabad April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Workers cut and shape pieces of recycled hard paper inside a cardboard recycling factory in Agartala April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files
Workers at LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. assemble television sets inside a factory at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh April 6, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
A woman labourer carries bricks at a brick factory on International Women's Day in Jirania village on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files
An employee works inside a bulb-manufacturing factory in Kolkata February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak de Chowdhuri/Files
A worker stitches two leather halves together as part of the cricket ball making process at a factory in Meerut, 80 km (50 miles) northeast of Delhi, February 3, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
A worker uses a hammer to shape a cork wrapped with strings into a spherical core to make a cricket ball at a factory in Meerut, 80 km (50 miles) northeast of Delhi, January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
A woman labourer winnows almonds inside a small-scale factory unit in New Delhi January 15, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
A potter makes an earthen pitcher at his workshop in Ahmedabad April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
