Pictures | Fri May 11, 2012

A heart for Haiti

<p>Haitian girl Fabien Destine (R), 14, who suffers from VSP congenital heart disease, or a hole in the chamber wall, stands with her mother and brother near their home in Port-au-Prince, March 24, 2012. Eleven children, including Destine, will receive surgery provided by a mission of pediatric cardiovascular surgeons, doctors and nurses from France's La Chaine de L'Espoir and the Montefiore Medical Center in New York. Among Haiti's population of 10 million, health officials estimate there are around 10,000 cases of rheumatic and congenital heart disease, which according to the World Health Organization are the number one cause of death globally. REUTERS/Swoan Parker</p>

<p>Haitian girl Fabien Destine, 14, who suffers from VSP congenital heart disease, or a hole in the chamber wall, is reflected in a mirror at her home in Port-au-Prince, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker</p>

<p>Haitian girl Fabien Destine (R), 14, who suffers from VSP congenital heart disease, or a hole in the chamber wall, does light chores at home in Port-au-Prince, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker</p>

<p>Haitian girl Fabien Destine, 14, who suffers from VSP congenital heart disease, or a hole in the chamber wall, looks through family photos at home in Port-au-Prince, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker</p>

<p>Haitian girl Fabien Destine, 14, who suffers from VSP congenital heart disease, or a hole in the chamber wall, walks to her home in Port-au-Prince, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker</p>

<p>Haitian girl Fabien Destine (3rd L), 14, who suffers from VSP congenital heart disease, or a hole in the chamber wall, waits with other patients inside the Degand Clinic to be examined by an international cardiac mission in Port-au-Prince, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker</p>

<p>Haitian girl Fabien Destine, 14, who suffers from VSP congenital heart disease, or a hole in the chamber wall, waits as she is prepped for surgery to close the hole, in the Degand Clinic in Port-au-Prince, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker</p>

<p>Surgeons Francois Lacour-Gayet (L), of Montefiore Medical Center, and Daniel Roux La of Chaine de L'Espoir, perform surgery to close the hole between the heart chambers of Haitian girl Fabien Destine, 14, in Port-au-Prince April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker</p>

<p>Surgeons operate on Haitian girl Fabien Destine, 14, who suffers from VSP congenital heart disease, or a hole in the chamber wall, in the Degand Clinic in Port-au-Prince, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker</p>

<p>Haitian girl Fabien Destine, 14, who suffers from VSP congenital heart disease, or a hole in the chamber wall, is prepared for surgery to close the hole, in the Degand Clinic in Port-au-Prince, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker</p>

<p>The hand of Haitian girl Fabien Destine, 14, lies on the edge of the operating table as surgeons from an international cardiac mission operate on her for a hole in her heart chamber, in Port-au-Prince, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker</p>

<p>Haitian girl Fabien Destine, 14, is examined by a doctor a week after the operation to close a hole in the wall of her heart chambers, in Port-au-Prince April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker</p>

<p>Haitian girl Fabien Destine, 14, smiles after her checkup a week after the operation to close a hole in the wall of her heart chambers, in Port-au-Prince April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker</p>

<p>Haitian girl Fabien Destine, 14, smiles after her checkup a week after the operation to close a hole in the wall of her heart chambers, in Port-au-Prince April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker</p>

