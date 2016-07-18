Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jul 18, 2016 | 7:55pm IST

A hindu monk's Ayodhya mission

Monkeys take shelter under stone columns that Hindu nationalist group Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) say will be used to build a Ram temple at the disputed religious site in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rupam Jain

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Tools used to carve out stones that Hindu nationalist group Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) say will be used to build a Ram temple at the disputed religious site are pictured in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rupam Jain

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A worker engraves a stone that Hindu nationalist group Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) say will be used to build a Ram temple at the disputed religious site in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, June 16, 2016.REUTERS/Tom Lasseter

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A general view shows a workshop where stones that Hindu nationalist group Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) say will be used to build a Ram temple at the disputed religious site are carved out, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rupam Jain

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Sharad Sharma, a spokesman of Hindu nationalist group Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), walks past a wall with inscription of Hindu religious book Ramayana, in a temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rupam Jain

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Devotees of Nritya Gopal Das (C), a Hindu priest and chairman of Shri Ram Janam Bhoomi Nyas, a trust that is committed to building a Ram temple at a disputed religious site, attend Das's birthday celebration ceremony in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Tom Lasseter

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Mohammad Hashim Ansari, the oldest litigant in a case seeking to preserve Muslim claim on a disputed religious site, sits inside his house at a Muslim neighbourhood in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Tom Lasseter

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Nritya Gopal Das (C), a Hindu priest and chairman of Shri Ram Janam Bhoomi Nyas, a trust that is committed to building a Ram temple at a disputed religious site, attends his birthday celebration ceremony in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rupam Jain

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
