A hindu monk's Ayodhya mission
Monkeys take shelter under stone columns that Hindu nationalist group Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) say will be used to build a Ram temple at the disputed religious site in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rupam Jain
Tools used to carve out stones that Hindu nationalist group Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) say will be used to build a Ram temple at the disputed religious site are pictured in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rupam Jain
A worker engraves a stone that Hindu nationalist group Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) say will be used to build a Ram temple at the disputed religious site in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, June 16, 2016.REUTERS/Tom Lasseter
A general view shows a workshop where stones that Hindu nationalist group Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) say will be used to build a Ram temple at the disputed religious site are carved out, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rupam Jain
Sharad Sharma, a spokesman of Hindu nationalist group Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), walks past a wall with inscription of Hindu religious book Ramayana, in a temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rupam Jain
Devotees of Nritya Gopal Das (C), a Hindu priest and chairman of Shri Ram Janam Bhoomi Nyas, a trust that is committed to building a Ram temple at a disputed religious site, attend Das's birthday celebration ceremony in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, June...more
Mohammad Hashim Ansari, the oldest litigant in a case seeking to preserve Muslim claim on a disputed religious site, sits inside his house at a Muslim neighbourhood in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Tom Lasseter
Nritya Gopal Das (C), a Hindu priest and chairman of Shri Ram Janam Bhoomi Nyas, a trust that is committed to building a Ram temple at a disputed religious site, attends his birthday celebration ceremony in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, June 17, 2016....more
