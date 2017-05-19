Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri May 19, 2017 | 9:56pm IST

A home for Siberia's orphans

A boy plays table tennis with a teacher at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia. Hazret Sovmen, former president of Russia's largest gold producer Polyus, has founded the orphanage for children of Krasnoyarsk region in 2003 on personal finances and till now covers all expenses. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A boy plays table tennis with a teacher at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia. Hazret Sovmen, former president of Russia's largest gold producer Polyus, has founded the orphanage for children...more

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
A boy plays table tennis with a teacher at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia. Hazret Sovmen, former president of Russia's largest gold producer Polyus, has founded the orphanage for children of Krasnoyarsk region in 2003 on personal finances and till now covers all expenses. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
1 / 15
Boys do their lessons inside their room at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Boys do their lessons inside their room at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
Boys do their lessons inside their room at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
2 / 15
A teacher conducts a lesson at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A teacher conducts a lesson at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
A teacher conducts a lesson at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
3 / 15
A boy hangs his clothes inside the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A boy hangs his clothes inside the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
A boy hangs his clothes inside the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
4 / 15
A girl sews inside a sewing workshop at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A girl sews inside a sewing workshop at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
A girl sews inside a sewing workshop at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
5 / 15
Children exercise at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Children exercise at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
Children exercise at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
6 / 15
A teacher rehearses with children at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A teacher rehearses with children at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
A teacher rehearses with children at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
7 / 15
A teacher helps children to do their lessons at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A teacher helps children to do their lessons at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
A teacher helps children to do their lessons at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
8 / 15
Children adjust books at a museum of the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Children adjust books at a museum of the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
Children adjust books at a museum of the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
9 / 15
Children stand at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Children stand at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
Children stand at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
10 / 15
Children get their meal at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Children get their meal at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
Children get their meal at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
11 / 15
A boy displays his sports medals inside his room at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A boy displays his sports medals inside his room at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
A boy displays his sports medals inside his room at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
12 / 15
A boy embroiders drawing on a pillowcase inside a sewing workshop at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A boy embroiders drawing on a pillowcase inside a sewing workshop at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
A boy embroiders drawing on a pillowcase inside a sewing workshop at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
13 / 15
Children leave a bus as they arrive after school outside the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Children leave a bus as they arrive after school outside the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
Children leave a bus as they arrive after school outside the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
14 / 15
A girl walks at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A girl walks at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
A girl walks at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

Some of our best photos from India this week.

19 May 2017
Palestinians protest on Nakba anniversary

Palestinians protest on Nakba anniversary

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces break out during the commemoration of Israel's formation.

16 May 2017
Macron takes power in France

Macron takes power in France

Emmanuel Macron takes power as president of France, vowing to restore the country's status in Europe and the world.

15 May 2017
The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

13 May 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

PM Modi's Portugal tour

PM Modi's Portugal tour

Pictures from the PM Modi's visit to Portugal on the first leg of his three-nation tour.

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast