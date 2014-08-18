A Jewish-Muslim wedding

Groom Mahmoud Mansour, 26, and his bride Maral Malka, 23, celebrate with friends and family before their wedding in Mahmoud's family house in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. Israeli police blocked more than 200 far-right Israeli protesters...more

Groom Mahmoud Mansour, 26, and his bride Maral Malka, 23, celebrate with friends and family before their wedding in Mahmoud's family house in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. Israeli police blocked more than 200 far-right Israeli protesters from rushing guests at the wedding of a Jewish woman and Muslim man as they shouted "death to the Arabs" in a sign of tensions stoked by the Gaza war. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

