A Jewish-Muslim wedding
Groom Mahmoud Mansour, 26, and his bride Maral Malka, 23, celebrate with friends and family before their wedding in Mahmoud's family house in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. Israeli police blocked more than 200 far-right Israeli protesters...more
Groom Mahmoud Mansour, 26, celebrates with friends and family before his wedding to bride Maral Malka, 23, in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Protesters hold signs in support of the wedding of groom Mahmoud Mansour and bride Maral Malka outside a wedding hall in Rishon Lezion, near Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Bride Maral Malka, 23, celebrates with friends and family before her wedding in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Groom Mahmoud Mansour, 26, celebrates with friends and family before his wedding in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Protesters hold signs and shout slogans against the wedding of Mahmoud Mansour and Maral Malka outside a wedding hall in Rishon Lezion, near Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Groom Mahmoud Mansour and his bride Maral Malka celebrate with friends and family before their wedding in Mahmoud's family house in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Bride Maral Malka celebrates with friends and family before her wedding in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Groom Mahmoud Mansour celebrates with friends and family before his wedding in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Protesters hold signs and shout slogans against the wedding of Mahmoud Mansour and Maral Malka outside a wedding hall in Rishon Lezion, near Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Next Slideshows
India this week
Our best photos from India this week
Far from home
Iraq's Yazidis seek refuge from Islamic State militants.
Prayers in Gaza
Muslim faithful continue their prayers amid the rubble in Gaza.
Big blow-ups
Giant inflatable balloons that act as art, amusement or statement.
MORE IN PICTURES
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.