Pictures | Sat Dec 22, 2012 | 4:20am IST

A Klingon Christmas Carol

<p>Performer Jon Beal (L) checks his email as Josh Zagoren puts on his make-up for a performance in "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. The play is an adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic tale "A Christmas Carol" and is translated into the Klingon language and adapted to Klingon culture. Klingons are a fictional alien culture that originated from the Star Trek television series. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Saturday, December 22, 2012

Performer Jon Beal (L) checks his email as Josh Zagoren puts on his make-up for a performance in "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. The play is an adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic tale "A Christmas Carol" and is translated into the Klingon language and adapted to Klingon culture. Klingons are a fictional alien culture that originated from the Star Trek television series. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>A woman lays out markers on seats beside a weapon called a "bat'leth" before a performance of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>Performer Wyatt Weber puts on make-up for a performance in "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Performers joke around as they they prepare backstage for a performance of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Performers prepare backstage for their performance of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>Performers Sarah Camargo (L) and Christina Romano prepare for a performance in "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>Performer Kevin Alves is reflected in a mirror as he puts on make-up for a performance of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>Performer Phil Zimmermann celebrates as he plays a video game on his phone before a performance of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Performers put on their make-up backstage as they prepare for a performance in "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>Audience members dressed in costume for a performance of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" mingle in the lobby prior to the show in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>Performers Ali Kidder-Mostrom (L) and David Coupe perform a fight scene as a translation of their dialogue is projected on a screen during a performance of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>Marc Malnekoff wears a costume while watching a performance of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>Performer Kevin Alves performs in "A Klingon Christmas Carol" as his dialogue is projected on a teleprompter in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Performers Josh Zagoren (L) and Jacqueline Salamack wait backstage for their scene in their performance of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>An audience member is surrounded by the cast of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" as they pose for pictures after a performance in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Performer Jacqueline Salamack (L) jokes with an audience member after a performance of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

