A Klingon Christmas Carol
Performer Jon Beal (L) checks his email as Josh Zagoren puts on his make-up for a performance in "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. The play is an adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic tale "A Christmas Carol" and is...more
Performer Jon Beal (L) checks his email as Josh Zagoren puts on his make-up for a performance in "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. The play is an adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic tale "A Christmas Carol" and is translated into the Klingon language and adapted to Klingon culture. Klingons are a fictional alien culture that originated from the Star Trek television series. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman lays out markers on seats beside a weapon called a "bat'leth" before a performance of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman lays out markers on seats beside a weapon called a "bat'leth" before a performance of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performer Wyatt Weber puts on make-up for a performance in "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performer Wyatt Weber puts on make-up for a performance in "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performers joke around as they they prepare backstage for a performance of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performers joke around as they they prepare backstage for a performance of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performers prepare backstage for their performance of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performers prepare backstage for their performance of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performers Sarah Camargo (L) and Christina Romano prepare for a performance in "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performers Sarah Camargo (L) and Christina Romano prepare for a performance in "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performer Kevin Alves is reflected in a mirror as he puts on make-up for a performance of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performer Kevin Alves is reflected in a mirror as he puts on make-up for a performance of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performer Phil Zimmermann celebrates as he plays a video game on his phone before a performance of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performer Phil Zimmermann celebrates as he plays a video game on his phone before a performance of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performers put on their make-up backstage as they prepare for a performance in "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performers put on their make-up backstage as they prepare for a performance in "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Audience members dressed in costume for a performance of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" mingle in the lobby prior to the show in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Audience members dressed in costume for a performance of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" mingle in the lobby prior to the show in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performers Ali Kidder-Mostrom (L) and David Coupe perform a fight scene as a translation of their dialogue is projected on a screen during a performance of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performers Ali Kidder-Mostrom (L) and David Coupe perform a fight scene as a translation of their dialogue is projected on a screen during a performance of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Marc Malnekoff wears a costume while watching a performance of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Marc Malnekoff wears a costume while watching a performance of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performer Kevin Alves performs in "A Klingon Christmas Carol" as his dialogue is projected on a teleprompter in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performer Kevin Alves performs in "A Klingon Christmas Carol" as his dialogue is projected on a teleprompter in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performers Josh Zagoren (L) and Jacqueline Salamack wait backstage for their scene in their performance of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performers Josh Zagoren (L) and Jacqueline Salamack wait backstage for their scene in their performance of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
An audience member is surrounded by the cast of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" as they pose for pictures after a performance in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
An audience member is surrounded by the cast of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" as they pose for pictures after a performance in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performer Jacqueline Salamack (L) jokes with an audience member after a performance of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performer Jacqueline Salamack (L) jokes with an audience member after a performance of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Next Slideshows
Living under sharia
The residents of Banda Aceh live under the laws of sharia.
End of a Mayan era
An era closes in the Maya Long Count calendar, an event that has been likened by different groups to the end of days.
Indian wedding bands
The wedding season in India lasts for about four months when brass bands come together to perform.
Winter is coming
The first major winter storm of the year took aim at the U.S. Midwest, triggering high wind and blizzard warnings across a widespread area
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.