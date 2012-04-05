A massacre survivor returns
Survivor Alexandra Peltre (L) and her friend Andrea Markussen travel by boat to Utoeya island, northwest of Oslo April 2, 2012. Peltre last saw Anders Behring Breivik when he raised his rifle at her on the shore of Uteoya island and calmly pulled the...more
A view of the main house building at Utoeya island, northwest of Oslo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Alexandra Peltre, a survivor of the 2011 Utoeya island massacre, walks past the cafeteria at the island, northwest of Oslo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Posters displaying the daily programmes of July 21, 2011, a day before the massacre on the island, is seen at the island, northwest of Oslo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Andrea Markussen (L) takes a picture of her friend Alexandra Peltre, a survivor of the 2011 Utoeya island massacre, at the island, northwest of Oslo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
The cafeteria building is seen at Utoeya island, northwest of Oslo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Alexandra Peltre, a survivor of the 2011 Utoeya island massacre, and her friend Andrea Markussen (R) walk at the island, northwest of Oslo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Alexandra Peltre, a survivor of the 2011 Utoeya island massacre, sits at the shore where she was shot in the leg and hid in the water at the island, northwest of Oslo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A sign that reads, "Free coffee from kiosk, in the camp", is seen in a window of the cafeteria at Utoeya island, northwest of Oslo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
The school building is seen at Utoeya island, northwest of Oslo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Alexandra Peltre, a survivor of the 2011 Utoeya island massacre, takes photos at the island, northwest of Oslo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A flyer detailing the daily events of July 21, 2011, a day before the massacre on the island, is seen at a school hut at Utoeya island, northwest of Oslo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Alexandra Peltre, a survivor of the 2011 Utoeya island massacre, shows her escape route from the cafeteria at the island, northwest of Oslo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Alexandra Peltre, a survivor of the 2011 Utoeya island massacre, is seen at the shore where she was shot in the leg and hid in water at the island, northwest of Oslo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Alexandra Peltre, a survivor of the 2011 Utoeya island massacre, talks to her friend Andrea Markussen (L) on the shore at the island, northwest of Oslo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
