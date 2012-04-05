A massacre survivor returns

Survivor Alexandra Peltre (L) and her friend Andrea Markussen travel by boat to Utoeya island, northwest of Oslo April 2, 2012. Peltre last saw Anders Behring Breivik when he raised his rifle at her on the shore of Uteoya island and calmly pulled the trigger. Now, 18-year-old Peltre will face him in court as he stands trial for killing 77 people that summer's day. His targets, he later said, were "traitors" whose politics let too many Muslims into Norway. Peltre hopes confronting him at his trial, due to start in just over a week, will help her put the woeful day behind her. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins