Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jan 20, 2016 | 11:40pm IST

A migrant's winter walk

A migrant, wrapped with her child in a thermal blanket, waits for a train to Croatia, at a train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant, wrapped with her child in a thermal blanket, waits for a train to Croatia, at a train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A migrant, wrapped with her child in a thermal blanket, waits for a train to Croatia, at a train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
1 / 20
Migrants rest while waiting for a train to Croatia, at a train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants rest while waiting for a train to Croatia, at a train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Migrants rest while waiting for a train to Croatia, at a train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
2 / 20
Migrants warm themselves by a fire while waiting for a train to Croatia at a train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants warm themselves by a fire while waiting for a train to Croatia at a train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Migrants warm themselves by a fire while waiting for a train to Croatia at a train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
3 / 20
A migrant walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A migrant walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
4 / 20
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
5 / 20
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
6 / 20
Migrants walk along a road after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants walk along a road after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Migrants walk along a road after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
7 / 20
A migrant carries a child as they walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant carries a child as they walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A migrant carries a child as they walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
8 / 20
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
9 / 20
A migrant family walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant family walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A migrant family walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
10 / 20
A dog sits on a field where migrants have crossed the border between Serbia and Macedonia, in the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A dog sits on a field where migrants have crossed the border between Serbia and Macedonia, in the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
A dog sits on a field where migrants have crossed the border between Serbia and Macedonia, in the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
11 / 20
Migrants walk through a field covered in snow after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants walk through a field covered in snow after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Migrants walk through a field covered in snow after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
12 / 20
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
13 / 20
Migrants warm themselves by a fire while waiting for a train to Croatia at a train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants warm themselves by a fire while waiting for a train to Croatia at a train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Migrants warm themselves by a fire while waiting for a train to Croatia at a train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
14 / 20
A migrant walks along a road after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant walks along a road after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
A migrant walks along a road after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
15 / 20
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
16 / 20
A migrant child walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant child walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A migrant child walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
17 / 20
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
18 / 20
A migrant family walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant family walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A migrant family walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
19 / 20
Migrants walk along a road after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants walk along a road after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Migrants walk along a road after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Inside the Free Syrian Army

Inside the Free Syrian Army

Next Slideshows

Inside the Free Syrian Army

Inside the Free Syrian Army

A life of combat for fighters of the Free Syrian Army, five years into Syria's deepening civil war.

20 Jan 2016
Pakistan university militant attack

Pakistan university militant attack

A group of militants stormed a university in northwestern Pakistan killing at least 19 people and wounding dozens.

20 Jan 2016
The politics of Palin

The politics of Palin

Sarah Palin, the 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate, has endorsed Donald Trump for president.

20 Jan 2016
Haitians protest election results

Haitians protest election results

Violent protests continue in Haiti following official results of last year's election.

20 Jan 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast