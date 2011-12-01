Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Dec 1, 2011 | 8:20am IST

A nation on strike

<p>Unionised public service workers take part in a protest march in Leeds, northern England November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis </p>

Unionised public service workers take part in a protest march in Leeds, northern England November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, December 01, 2011

Unionised public service workers take part in a protest march in Leeds, northern England November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
1 / 20
<p>Police officers look through apertures in a mobile steel cordon at the entrance to Whitehall, during a protest march, in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Police officers look through apertures in a mobile steel cordon at the entrance to Whitehall, during a protest march, in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, December 01, 2011

Police officers look through apertures in a mobile steel cordon at the entrance to Whitehall, during a protest march, in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
2 / 20
<p>Infant William Brown is pushed in a pram during a public service workers' union protest march in Leeds, northern England, November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis </p>

Infant William Brown is pushed in a pram during a public service workers' union protest march in Leeds, northern England, November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, December 01, 2011

Infant William Brown is pushed in a pram during a public service workers' union protest march in Leeds, northern England, November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
3 / 20
<p>Hospital staff picket outside the Manchester Royal Eye Hospital in Manchester, northern England November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Hospital staff picket outside the Manchester Royal Eye Hospital in Manchester, northern England November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Thursday, December 01, 2011

Hospital staff picket outside the Manchester Royal Eye Hospital in Manchester, northern England November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
4 / 20
<p>Demonstrators walk on a protest march in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Demonstrators walk on a protest march in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, December 01, 2011

Demonstrators walk on a protest march in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
5 / 20
<p>Leon Wild, age two, and his brother Robert age six, wait for the start of a protest march in Birmingham, central England November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Leon Wild, age two, and his brother Robert age six, wait for the start of a protest march in Birmingham, central England November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Thursday, December 01, 2011

Leon Wild, age two, and his brother Robert age six, wait for the start of a protest march in Birmingham, central England November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
6 / 20
<p>Demonstrators walk past placards before a protest march in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Demonstrators walk past placards before a protest march in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, December 01, 2011

Demonstrators walk past placards before a protest march in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
7 / 20
<p>Pickets stand outside the Houses of Parliament in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Pickets stand outside the Houses of Parliament in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, December 01, 2011

Pickets stand outside the Houses of Parliament in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
8 / 20
<p>A demonstrator holds a dog on a leash during a protest march in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A demonstrator holds a dog on a leash during a protest march in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, December 01, 2011

A demonstrator holds a dog on a leash during a protest march in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
9 / 20
<p>A bus carrying union members drives through Parliament Square in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A bus carrying union members drives through Parliament Square in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, December 01, 2011

A bus carrying union members drives through Parliament Square in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
10 / 20
<p>A man and a woman play tennis as demonstrators gather before a protest march in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A man and a woman play tennis as demonstrators gather before a protest march in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, December 01, 2011

A man and a woman play tennis as demonstrators gather before a protest march in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
11 / 20
<p>A demonstrator poses for a photograph during a protest march in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A demonstrator poses for a photograph during a protest march in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, December 01, 2011

A demonstrator poses for a photograph during a protest march in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
12 / 20
<p>A striking health worker places placards along the railings outside King's College Hospital in south London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

A striking health worker places placards along the railings outside King's College Hospital in south London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Thursday, December 01, 2011

A striking health worker places placards along the railings outside King's College Hospital in south London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
13 / 20
<p>A man holds a placard before a protest march in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A man holds a placard before a protest march in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, December 01, 2011

A man holds a placard before a protest march in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
14 / 20
<p>Demonstrators march along the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland November 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Demonstrators march along the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland November 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Thursday, December 01, 2011

Demonstrators march along the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland November 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
15 / 20
<p>Hospital workers protest outside the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Hospital workers protest outside the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Thursday, December 01, 2011

Hospital workers protest outside the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
16 / 20
<p>Radiographers stand on a picket line outside the Royal Liverpool University Hospital in Liverpool, November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Radiographers stand on a picket line outside the Royal Liverpool University Hospital in Liverpool, November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Thursday, December 01, 2011

Radiographers stand on a picket line outside the Royal Liverpool University Hospital in Liverpool, November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
17 / 20
<p>Pupils, parents and staff stand on a picket line outside Chapel Allerton school in Leeds, northern England November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis </p>

Pupils, parents and staff stand on a picket line outside Chapel Allerton school in Leeds, northern England November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, December 01, 2011

Pupils, parents and staff stand on a picket line outside Chapel Allerton school in Leeds, northern England November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
18 / 20
<p>Demonstrators prepare to join a march on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland November 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Demonstrators prepare to join a march on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland November 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Thursday, December 01, 2011

Demonstrators prepare to join a march on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland November 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
19 / 20
<p>An empty overspill marquee, set up in preparation for overcrowding due to striking workers, is seen outside Terminal 3 of Heathrow Airport in London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

An empty overspill marquee, set up in preparation for overcrowding due to striking workers, is seen outside Terminal 3 of Heathrow Airport in London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, December 01, 2011

An empty overspill marquee, set up in preparation for overcrowding due to striking workers, is seen outside Terminal 3 of Heathrow Airport in London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Leaving Iraq

Leaving Iraq

Next Slideshows

Leaving Iraq

Leaving Iraq

Images from the American troop withdrawal.

01 Dec 2011
The Afghan-Pakistan border

The Afghan-Pakistan border

Scenes from the principal faultline in the troubled region.

30 Nov 2011
Travels in the debt crisis

Travels in the debt crisis

Around the world amid the economic crisis.

30 Nov 2011
Protesters storm British embassy

Protesters storm British embassy

Iranian protesters stormed two British Embassy compounds in Tehran, smashing windows and burning the British flag during a rally to protest against sanctions...

30 Nov 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast